Rob Gronkowski Reportedly Could Return to NFL in 2023, Possibly to Team Up with Tom Brady

(Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Rob Gronkowski appears to be battling the same dilemma as NBA legend Michael Jordan. He can’t quite seem to decide whether he’s committed to this retirement idea or not.

While Gronk has repeatedly said he has no intention of returning to the NFL, a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport indicates otherwise. It won’t be this season, but there’s a chance the tight end comes back in time for the 2023 campaign.

On Good Morning Football, Rapoport said that a few teams reached out to Gronk over his “I’m bored,” tweet. There does appear to be some interest in playing in the league again.

“It’s not gonna be this year. Gronk is not gonna come back and play for the Bucs this year,” Rapoport said. “He is retired for now. But, certainly, from my understanding, the door is open for 2023. Of course, we’ve talked, Tom Brady a free agent at the end of this year.

“Wouldn’t be surprised if Gronk followed him wherever he went. That is obviously something we’ll be keeping our eye on this offseason.”

Gronkowski is one of the best tight ends ever to play in the NFL. He’s a five-time Pro Bowl selection and won four Super Bowl rings — three with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Buccaneers Had Conversations with Rob Gronkowski About Return in 2022

Rob Gronkowski called it a career following the 2021 NFL season. It was his second retirement from the league, initially stepping away after the 2018 season with the New England Patriots.

Tom Brady talked his buddy out of retirement and the tight end joined forces with his teammate in Tampa Bay. In their first season with the Bucs, Brady and Gronkowski led the franchise to a Super Bowl victory.

Because of his impact on the game, Tampa Bay reportedly had conversations with Gronkowski about coming back in 2022. Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reported that Gronk and head coach Todd Bowles had “serious” talks about a return.

“It was more of a conversation than anything else,” Bowles said. “Usually, when you have to think about playing, you probably don’t want to play. When it’s just a discussion, I didn’t think much of it at the time.”

Gronk may not play this season, but his name will be one to watch moving forward.