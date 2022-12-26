ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, NY

NHPD: Man Arrested for Starting 2 New Hartford Fires

New Hartford Police have made an arrest in connection with a pair of intentional fires set this month along Seneca Turnpike. Police have charged Mark Palmano of New Hartford with two counts of third degree arson - both are class C level felonies. The first fire occurred on December 10,...
NEW HARTFORD, NY
Utica Man Charged in Christmas Eve Burglary

A Utica man is facing charges for allegedly burglarizing a commercial building on the morning of Christmas Eve. Utica Police say they were called to the 1100 block of Bleecker Street at around 1:45 a.m. on the morning of Christmas Eve. After reviewing security camera footage, officers relayed a suspect description to other officers, who stopped and detained a man matching that description.
UTICA, NY
Man With Machete Prompts Utica Alert: ‘Stay Inside’

-------- Utica residents received an alert from authorities just after 12-noon on Tuesday telling them to 'Stay Inside...'. WIBX 950 has learned the incident involves a man who is armed with a machete. Video posted on social media from someone in the area of Hobart Street showed a man walking on the sidewalk with what appeared to be a large knife in his hand.
UTICA, NY
This City In New York Is Older Than The State Itself

At times, I wonder why I didn't become a history teacher. I love history. There is so much to learn about the history of, well just about everything, but for me more specifically the history of the United States and geography. Did you know that the City of Binghamton became...
BINGHAMTON, NY
11 Ways to Make Your Visit to Auburn, New York Special

Auburn, New York is one of Upstate's greatest smaller cities. There is just so much history to enjoy here with friends and family alike. Auburn has a population of approximately 27,000 people and it is the county seat of Cayuga County. It has a bustling downtown area, many historic sites to explore, some fine and local favorite restaurants, pubs, quaint coffee shops, and on top of all of that, the city is just five minutes from one of the famous Finger Lakes, Owasco Lake.
AUBURN, NY
Have You Seen ‘Pottersville,’ the Netflix Holiday Movie Shot in CNY?

If you're looking for a different kind of holiday movie to enjoy on Netflix this season, you might want to try Pottersville, the 2017 comedy shot in Hamilton, New York. Pottersville is a little out there. It's not a particularly good movie, but it has some big name actors in it, and it's cool to see Central New York represented in all its winter glory. Saranac root beer even makes a cameo appearance:
HAMILTON, NY
Marcy, NY
LITE 98.7 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

