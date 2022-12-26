Auburn, New York is one of Upstate's greatest smaller cities. There is just so much history to enjoy here with friends and family alike. Auburn has a population of approximately 27,000 people and it is the county seat of Cayuga County. It has a bustling downtown area, many historic sites to explore, some fine and local favorite restaurants, pubs, quaint coffee shops, and on top of all of that, the city is just five minutes from one of the famous Finger Lakes, Owasco Lake.

