NHPD: Man Arrested for Starting 2 New Hartford Fires
New Hartford Police have made an arrest in connection with a pair of intentional fires set this month along Seneca Turnpike. Police have charged Mark Palmano of New Hartford with two counts of third degree arson - both are class C level felonies. The first fire occurred on December 10,...
Utica Man Charged in Christmas Eve Burglary
A Utica man is facing charges for allegedly burglarizing a commercial building on the morning of Christmas Eve. Utica Police say they were called to the 1100 block of Bleecker Street at around 1:45 a.m. on the morning of Christmas Eve. After reviewing security camera footage, officers relayed a suspect description to other officers, who stopped and detained a man matching that description.
Man With Machete Prompts Utica Alert: ‘Stay Inside’
-------- Utica residents received an alert from authorities just after 12-noon on Tuesday telling them to 'Stay Inside...'. WIBX 950 has learned the incident involves a man who is armed with a machete. Video posted on social media from someone in the area of Hobart Street showed a man walking on the sidewalk with what appeared to be a large knife in his hand.
This City In New York Is Older Than The State Itself
At times, I wonder why I didn't become a history teacher. I love history. There is so much to learn about the history of, well just about everything, but for me more specifically the history of the United States and geography. Did you know that the City of Binghamton became...
How Ironic! Herkimer Village Board Goes Against Public Vote on Parking Meters
What's the point in having members of the community vote in something if the plan is to go against the vote anyway? That's exactly what happened in Herkimer, New York recently at a Town Board meeting when the conversation of parking meters in Herkimer was brought up. A "lengthy study"...
11 Ways to Make Your Visit to Auburn, New York Special
Auburn, New York is one of Upstate's greatest smaller cities. There is just so much history to enjoy here with friends and family alike. Auburn has a population of approximately 27,000 people and it is the county seat of Cayuga County. It has a bustling downtown area, many historic sites to explore, some fine and local favorite restaurants, pubs, quaint coffee shops, and on top of all of that, the city is just five minutes from one of the famous Finger Lakes, Owasco Lake.
He’s a Mean One! Rome Police Share Hilarious Christmas Video with the Grinch
No better way to get into the holiday spirit than a laugh from your local law enforcement. The City of Rome Police Department is back again with their annual Christmas video. For the past two years, they have put something fun together to help Central New Yorkers get into the holiday spirit.
[WATCH] Utica Zoo Gets a First Glimpse of Their New Baby Kangaroo
The little guy is here and we are "jumping" with excitement!. The Utica Zoo is finally getting its first look at their youngest marsupial in the building. The female kangaroo gave birth to the joey back in March. Since then, the little guy has been growing in his mothers pouch.
Jump For Joy: New Trampoline Park Opening in New Hartford
Over the summer, residents of Central New York received the news that Rockin' Jump abruptly closed in New Hartford. They made the announcement on their Facebook page, alluding that the closing is most likely temporary decision. Good news! It will be reopening with a new name, new owners, and an...
Have You Seen ‘Pottersville,’ the Netflix Holiday Movie Shot in CNY?
If you're looking for a different kind of holiday movie to enjoy on Netflix this season, you might want to try Pottersville, the 2017 comedy shot in Hamilton, New York. Pottersville is a little out there. It's not a particularly good movie, but it has some big name actors in it, and it's cool to see Central New York represented in all its winter glory. Saranac root beer even makes a cameo appearance:
