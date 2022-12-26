Read full article on original website
Yellowstone National Park: Consider delaying travel into park
MISSOULA, Mont. — Yellowstone National Park sent out a text alert Wednesday morning, encouraging travelers to delay entrance into the park as an intense winter storm, followed by dangerous cold, hits Montana. The alert says there are hazardous road conditions requiring extreme caution near the Temporary North Entrance.
Foot of snow temporarily closes key road at Rocky Mountain National Park
Bear Lake Road, a stretch of road that goes through Rocky Mountain National Park, was temporarily closed on Tuesday as plows worked to clear snow. According to RMNP officials, the Bear Lake Area received about a foot of new snow in a storm that began on Monday evening. The closure was located at the junction of Bear Lake Road and US 36.
Park Rangers Record First-Ever Moose Sighting in Mount Rainier: LOOK
The largest of the deer family, moose can be found all across the northern forests of North America. Their habitat, however, generally doesn’t include Washington. While some roam the forests of northern states like Idaho, Montana, and Maine, their numbers are far larger in the colder environments of Canada and Alaska.
Colorado woman dies while snow tubing on ski slope at night
The 18-year-old collided with a chairlift tower at the base of the slope
Ski Patroller at Popular Colorado Resort Buried by Avalanche
A popular Colorado ski resort faced potential tragedy earlier this week when an avalanche unexpectedly swallowed up a ski patroller. Thankfully, the resort area designed for the outdoor winter sport was facing avalanche mitigation efforts that day, when the shocking avalanche hit. As a result, fellow ski patrollers in the area were able to pull the unfortunate skier from the heavy snow.
Yellowstone National Park Backpackers Say They ‘Had to Flee’ After Bison Approached Them
In National Parks all across the country, tourists behaving irresponsibly seems to be a daily occurrence. Everywhere you look, there are park visitors standing inches from boiling geysers; approaching angry elk, moose, and bison; and throwing random objects into the Grand Canyon for no reason at all. It’s such a common sight, in fact, that there are entire social media pages dedicated to the topic (and rightfully berating the offenders).
BASE Jumper in Critical Condition After Crashing Into Moab Cliff
An effortless glide down a Utah cliff turned into a deadly situation when a buildings, antennae, span and earth (BASE) jumper hit an adjacent wall and was dangling from his parachute 80 feet above a talus slope. The victim, a 35-year-old man from Australia took the plunge off of The Crown exit point in Kane Creek Canyon, roughly 400 feet off the ground. On his way down, the jumper’s parachute snagged on a jutting piece of the red rock cliff and slammed into the way, completely at the mercy of his gear’s strength.
Yellowstone Bison Looks Like He’s About To Railroad A Group Snowmobilers
Yellowstone National Park is magical place, full of beauty and wonder… and massive, living and breathing tanks that look to run you off the side of a mountain with their giant heads. Ok, maybe not quite that aggressive… but these aren’t fluffy cows. This bison here looks...
WATCH: Wolf Pack Chase an Elk in Yellowstone National Park
Disney tried to teach us at a young age at the "circle of life" with nature is often times hard to see, but witnessing it firsthand in the wild is still shocking. A Facebook page called Whiskey Riff recently posted a short video in their Riffs Outdoors playlist, which shows a pack of wolves chasing down an elk in Yellowstone National Park.
9 National Parks To Visit In 2023, According To Park Rangers
Many of us have a national park bucket list. The majesty of some of these outdoor spectacles is beyond words. We asked our retired park rangers which parks we should put on our must-visit list for 2023. Marilyn Irwin, Greg Jackson, and Phil Selleck recommended several unique parks, plus some fan favorites, for the upcoming year.
WATCH: Skiers Caught in Devastating Avalanche, Miraculously Survive
A terrifying avalanche swallowed a group of recreational skiers at an Australian ski resort recently. However, the group made a miraculous recovery escaping the horrifying event alive. According to reports, the avalanche hit the ski resort on Christmas day, with massive snow slides sweeping across the ski trails near the...
Incredible 'Snowboarding Tunnel' at Utah Ski Resort Is Truly One of a Kind
This is just way too cool.
Watch: Wolf tries to run down elk in Grand Teton National Park
A Wyoming ecotour guide this week shared suspenseful footage showing a wolf trying to run down a large elk in Grand Teton National Park. Bo Welden, naturalist and guide for Jackson Hole EcoTour Adventures, noted the impressive strides by both critters and observed via Instagram:. “There is an undeniable power...
Storm forecast to continue dumping snow on Pocatello, Blackfoot and many other areas until Tuesday morning
The National Weather Service has issued multiple winter weather advisories for East Idaho stating that the storm currently dumping snow on the area is going to hang around a bit longer than expected. The storm will remain in much of East Idaho until around 5 a.m. Tuesday. It was initially expected to exit the region by late Monday night. The storm was also initially expected to mostly dump snow on...
The Complete Guide to Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park
Known as one of the most scenic drives in all of America, Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park is not to be missed. This high-altitude scenic byway soars across the Rockies, delivering 360-degree mountain scenes. The 48-mile stretch of tarmac spanning between Estes Park and Grand Lake is a must-do.
‘Significant Rockfall’ Shuts Down Yosemite National Park Road
A considerable rockfall toppled onto El Portal Road, which connects Highway 140 to Yosemite National Park. While crews clear the asphalt and ensure stability, officials have closed the road, meaning that there is no current access to Yosemite Valley from Highway 140. The rockfall event occurred at roughly 9 a.m....
Yellowstone Revealed: Bullfrogs and tropical fish in the Tetons
When there’s snow on the Tetons, the temperature here can go 20 to 30 below zero. So it’s not a natural place for bullfrogs and tropical fish.
Ski touring without the machismo: a women-led weekend on Cairngorm mountain, Scotland
The closer we get to the summit, the harder the wind blows. When it fills the sky fills with tiny ice pellets picked up from the upper slopes, we seek shelter beneath a bank of snow. We have a decision to make. Continue our ascent of Cairngorm mountain or switch our kit back to snowboards and skis, and ride down from here instead.
This is One of the First Known Maps of Yellowstone National Park
Yellowstone National Park is America's oldest national park, but long before thousands of tourists flocked there every year, it looked quite a bit different. If you want to see how much YNP has changed over the past 100 years, check this out. Visitors from all over the world travel to...
