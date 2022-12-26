ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBCMontana

Yellowstone National Park: Consider delaying travel into park

MISSOULA, Mont. — Yellowstone National Park sent out a text alert Wednesday morning, encouraging travelers to delay entrance into the park as an intense winter storm, followed by dangerous cold, hits Montana. The alert says there are hazardous road conditions requiring extreme caution near the Temporary North Entrance.
MONTANA STATE
Outsider.com

Ski Patroller at Popular Colorado Resort Buried by Avalanche

A popular Colorado ski resort faced potential tragedy earlier this week when an avalanche unexpectedly swallowed up a ski patroller. Thankfully, the resort area designed for the outdoor winter sport was facing avalanche mitigation efforts that day, when the shocking avalanche hit. As a result, fellow ski patrollers in the area were able to pull the unfortunate skier from the heavy snow.
Outsider.com

Yellowstone National Park Backpackers Say They ‘Had to Flee’ After Bison Approached Them

In National Parks all across the country, tourists behaving irresponsibly seems to be a daily occurrence. Everywhere you look, there are park visitors standing inches from boiling geysers; approaching angry elk, moose, and bison; and throwing random objects into the Grand Canyon for no reason at all. It’s such a common sight, in fact, that there are entire social media pages dedicated to the topic (and rightfully berating the offenders).
Outsider.com

BASE Jumper in Critical Condition After Crashing Into Moab Cliff

An effortless glide down a Utah cliff turned into a deadly situation when a buildings, antennae, span and earth (BASE) jumper hit an adjacent wall and was dangling from his parachute 80 feet above a talus slope. The victim, a 35-year-old man from Australia took the plunge off of The Crown exit point in Kane Creek Canyon, roughly 400 feet off the ground. On his way down, the jumper’s parachute snagged on a jutting piece of the red rock cliff and slammed into the way, completely at the mercy of his gear’s strength.
MOAB, UT
K2 Radio

WATCH: Wolf Pack Chase an Elk in Yellowstone National Park

Disney tried to teach us at a young age at the "circle of life" with nature is often times hard to see, but witnessing it firsthand in the wild is still shocking. A Facebook page called Whiskey Riff recently posted a short video in their Riffs Outdoors playlist, which shows a pack of wolves chasing down an elk in Yellowstone National Park.
WYOMING STATE
travelawaits.com

9 National Parks To Visit In 2023, According To Park Rangers

Many of us have a national park bucket list. The majesty of some of these outdoor spectacles is beyond words. We asked our retired park rangers which parks we should put on our must-visit list for 2023. Marilyn Irwin, Greg Jackson, and Phil Selleck recommended several unique parks, plus some fan favorites, for the upcoming year.
UTAH STATE
Outsider.com

WATCH: Skiers Caught in Devastating Avalanche, Miraculously Survive

A terrifying avalanche swallowed a group of recreational skiers at an Australian ski resort recently. However, the group made a miraculous recovery escaping the horrifying event alive. According to reports, the avalanche hit the ski resort on Christmas day, with massive snow slides sweeping across the ski trails near the...
Idaho State Journal

Storm forecast to continue dumping snow on Pocatello, Blackfoot and many other areas until Tuesday morning

The National Weather Service has issued multiple winter weather advisories for East Idaho stating that the storm currently dumping snow on the area is going to hang around a bit longer than expected. The storm will remain in much of East Idaho until around 5 a.m. Tuesday. It was initially expected to exit the region by late Monday night. The storm was also initially expected to mostly dump snow on...
POCATELLO, ID
foxintheforest.net

The Complete Guide to Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park

Known as one of the most scenic drives in all of America, Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park is not to be missed. This high-altitude scenic byway soars across the Rockies, delivering 360-degree mountain scenes. The 48-mile stretch of tarmac spanning between Estes Park and Grand Lake is a must-do.
ESTES PARK, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy