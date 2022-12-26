Read full article on original website
KWQC
Quad Cities non-profits, KWQC to hold Blessing Box drive on MLK Day
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - KWQC TV6 is partnering with Davenport People Uniting Neighbors and Churches (P.U.N.C.H.) and Friends of Martin Luther King to host a Blessing Box drive on Martin Luther King Day from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the KWQC station, 805 Brady Street. The groups distribute Blessing...
KWQC
Christian Care QC
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Lexi Bull, marketing and events specialist at Christian Care joins PSL to talk about the non-profit located in Rock Island. Christian Care does much more than help the homeless. The agency mission also helps all people facing food insecurity and poverty. They are happy to help those that have a home but still need help.
KWQC
Closet 2 Closet helps kids in need
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Closet 2 Closet in Rock Island is a local non-profit that provides clothes to children in our community that need it most. Lightly-worn or new all-season clothing, accessories, and hygiene items for ages infants through 20 years old are offered. Liam Haskill, co-founder and president, Closet 2...
KWQC
QC resident continues to progress from 2019 accident
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Tyler Hedgepeth was riding his motorcycle along River Drive onto 4th Street. in Davenport in August 2019 when his life changed. “I crashed my motorcycle, hit my head on the curb, and I sustained a severe traumatic brain injury, and it’s been the worst thing in the world,” Hedgepeth said.
Iowa mom asks for help after apartment goes up in blaze
Washington came home from doing some last-minute Christmas shopping to see fire trucks surrounding her apartment building and smoke billowing out of her windows.
ourquadcities.com
Scott County Humane Society is over capacity
The Humane Society of Scott County is over capacity and they’re hoping to place pets into loving homes. The issue is so bad that they’re using wire pop-up crates to care for the animals. The society says right now they have 311 cats, 86 dogs and four small...
ourquadcities.com
‘The whole apartment was on fire.’ QC Mom asks for help after blaze
UPDATE: (December 27, 2022 – 6:24 p.m.) Betty Washington set up a GoFundMe page to assist her and her children as the recover from the fire, and over $4,000 of a $10,000 goal has been raised so far. Betty Washington is a Davenport mother who works hard to provide...
wvik.org
Eighteen Affected by Home Fires in Past Week
Spokesman Brian Williamson says volunteers are ready 24-7 to help. "Financial assistance is available there - for things like a temporary place to stay or clothing that's been lost, things like toiletries, and medical equipment. Sometimes we do help people find replacemanet items for that. And then we're also there moving forward with case work as needed and providing direction towards health and even mental health services, again as needed."
KWQC
Studio D3
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -Mike Dynes, Studio D3, discusses the family business and studio located at 4374 State Street in Bettendorf. The studio provides a place where people and groups can get creative and make wood signs and home décor. Instructor-led workshops assist participants to to hammer, drill, stain, and paint to finish a one-of-a-kind masterpiece.
KWQC
KWQC News at 5P - VOD - clipped version, MercyOne, 2022 top baby names
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC evening news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast. Moline is the latest city to partner with Metronet for a city-wide network. Illinois judge rules cash bail portion of ‘Safe-T Act’ unconstitutional...
We Don’t Talk About This QC Restaurant’s Glorious, Unreal Dessert Buffet Enough
If you have a sweet tooth, you have to meet this dessert buffet in Davenport. Hi, I'm Sarah and I have a penchant for all things sweet. Sure we're making New Year's resolutions to lose weight after the holidays, but life is too short to skip dessert, guys. And I cannot believe that I have yet to visit this one in Davenport.
KWQC
Blue Cat owners announce restaurant closing
Rock Island, Ill (KWQC) - The owners of the Blue Cat Brewing Company, posted on their Facebook page, that as of the New Years day they would be closing their doors. The staff of the long-time business in downtown Rock Island, does not know if this will be temporary or permanent.
‘I’m in need of life-saving assistance’: Quad-City man seeks kidney donor
Quad-City native Stanley Thomas is reaching out to the Quad Cities community: He needs a kidney to save his life. Stanley Thomas, 56, of Blue Grass, has helped the community, and now he asks for help. He has written a letter about the health crisis he faces and the need for a kidney. Thomas has […]
How You Can Attend Clinton’s Biggest NYE Party For Free
Many people are ready to say "so long!" to 2022 and "hello!" to 2023. There are plenty of businesses and places in the Quad Cities and surrounding area that are throwing New Year's Eve parties but if you want to ring in the New Year in Clinton, we know about the biggest NYE party in town and we could get you in for free.
KWQC
Winter fun after winter storms
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The winter storm last week brought many events to a halt, but as we begin to warm up from the bitter cold many are lacing up their ice skates for some good family fun. Today was the grand opening to Frozen Landing in Bettendorf. This ice...
ourquadcities.com
Davenport changes recycling, bulky waste calendars
The city of Davenport is making changes to its annual recycling and bulky waste calendar program. The shift comes after evaluating the cost, benefit, and use of the annually mailed calendar, according to a city release Thursday. Beginning with the 2023 solid waste season, the city will no longer mail...
KWQC
Erik explores more regional craft breweries
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Erik Maitland features more of his favorite beers of the season and the breweries throughout the region that produce the libations (which are taste-tested by Erik and Paula). The following breweries are featured in the embedded video playlist:
KWQC
Crews respond to fire inside Moline apartment complex Monday
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Multiple agencies responded to a fire inside a Moline apartment complex on Monday. According to a press release from Deputy Chief Kris Johnson with the Moline Fire Department, crews were dispatched to a structure fire at 3716 Pine Ridge Ct. at 11:46 p.m. It was determined...
KWQC
Fully wired: Quad-Cities embraces fiber-optic speeds
QUAD-CITIES, Iowa and Ill. (KWQC) - Fully fiber-optic high-speed internet will soon be available to most of the Quad-Cities. Each city has now approved deals with Metronet, an Indiana-based internet-service provider, to lay its fiber-optic network throughout town. Community-wide fiber optics has been a goal in the Quad-Cities for years.
KWQC
New research shows cold makes your nose more vulnerable to winter viruses
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - New research indicates the cold is the main reason behind am increase in cold and flu cases during the winter months. Dr. Bill Langley explains how just about ten degrees colder can impact the germ-fighting cells in the nose, making a person more vulnerable to infection.
