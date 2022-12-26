ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

KWQC

Quad Cities non-profits, KWQC to hold Blessing Box drive on MLK Day

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - KWQC TV6 is partnering with Davenport People Uniting Neighbors and Churches (P.U.N.C.H.) and Friends of Martin Luther King to host a Blessing Box drive on Martin Luther King Day from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the KWQC station, 805 Brady Street. The groups distribute Blessing...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Christian Care QC

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Lexi Bull, marketing and events specialist at Christian Care joins PSL to talk about the non-profit located in Rock Island. Christian Care does much more than help the homeless. The agency mission also helps all people facing food insecurity and poverty. They are happy to help those that have a home but still need help.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

Closet 2 Closet helps kids in need

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Closet 2 Closet in Rock Island is a local non-profit that provides clothes to children in our community that need it most. Lightly-worn or new all-season clothing, accessories, and hygiene items for ages infants through 20 years old are offered. Liam Haskill, co-founder and president, Closet 2...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

QC resident continues to progress from 2019 accident

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Tyler Hedgepeth was riding his motorcycle along River Drive onto 4th Street. in Davenport in August 2019 when his life changed. “I crashed my motorcycle, hit my head on the curb, and I sustained a severe traumatic brain injury, and it’s been the worst thing in the world,” Hedgepeth said.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Scott County Humane Society is over capacity

The Humane Society of Scott County is over capacity and they’re hoping to place pets into loving homes. The issue is so bad that they’re using wire pop-up crates to care for the animals. The society says right now they have 311 cats, 86 dogs and four small...
wvik.org

Eighteen Affected by Home Fires in Past Week

Spokesman Brian Williamson says volunteers are ready 24-7 to help. "Financial assistance is available there - for things like a temporary place to stay or clothing that's been lost, things like toiletries, and medical equipment. Sometimes we do help people find replacemanet items for that. And then we're also there moving forward with case work as needed and providing direction towards health and even mental health services, again as needed."
EAST MOLINE, IL
KWQC

Studio D3

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -Mike Dynes, Studio D3, discusses the family business and studio located at 4374 State Street in Bettendorf. The studio provides a place where people and groups can get creative and make wood signs and home décor. Instructor-led workshops assist participants to to hammer, drill, stain, and paint to finish a one-of-a-kind masterpiece.
BETTENDORF, IA
KWQC

KWQC News at 5P - VOD - clipped version, MercyOne, 2022 top baby names

The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC evening news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast. Moline is the latest city to partner with Metronet for a city-wide network. Illinois judge rules cash bail portion of ‘Safe-T Act’ unconstitutional...
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

Blue Cat owners announce restaurant closing

Rock Island, Ill (KWQC) - The owners of the Blue Cat Brewing Company, posted on their Facebook page, that as of the New Years day they would be closing their doors. The staff of the long-time business in downtown Rock Island, does not know if this will be temporary or permanent.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
B100

How You Can Attend Clinton’s Biggest NYE Party For Free

Many people are ready to say "so long!" to 2022 and "hello!" to 2023. There are plenty of businesses and places in the Quad Cities and surrounding area that are throwing New Year's Eve parties but if you want to ring in the New Year in Clinton, we know about the biggest NYE party in town and we could get you in for free.
CLINTON, IA
KWQC

Winter fun after winter storms

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The winter storm last week brought many events to a halt, but as we begin to warm up from the bitter cold many are lacing up their ice skates for some good family fun. Today was the grand opening to Frozen Landing in Bettendorf. This ice...
BETTENDORF, IA
ourquadcities.com

Davenport changes recycling, bulky waste calendars

The city of Davenport is making changes to its annual recycling and bulky waste calendar program. The shift comes after evaluating the cost, benefit, and use of the annually mailed calendar, according to a city release Thursday. Beginning with the 2023 solid waste season, the city will no longer mail...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Erik explores more regional craft breweries

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Erik Maitland features more of his favorite beers of the season and the breweries throughout the region that produce the libations (which are taste-tested by Erik and Paula). The following breweries are featured in the embedded video playlist:
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Crews respond to fire inside Moline apartment complex Monday

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Multiple agencies responded to a fire inside a Moline apartment complex on Monday. According to a press release from Deputy Chief Kris Johnson with the Moline Fire Department, crews were dispatched to a structure fire at 3716 Pine Ridge Ct. at 11:46 p.m. It was determined...
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

Fully wired: Quad-Cities embraces fiber-optic speeds

QUAD-CITIES, Iowa and Ill. (KWQC) - Fully fiber-optic high-speed internet will soon be available to most of the Quad-Cities. Each city has now approved deals with Metronet, an Indiana-based internet-service provider, to lay its fiber-optic network throughout town. Community-wide fiber optics has been a goal in the Quad-Cities for years.
MOLINE, IL

