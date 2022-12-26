Read full article on original website
Taking office: Be the exception
Dubois County’s newest officeholders were sworn in during a special ceremony held in the Council Chamber at Jasper City Hall Wednesday evening. Dubois County Superior Court Judge Mark McConnell opened the swearing-in ceremony with some brief comments. Judge McConnell has presided over the superior court for 14 years and decided not to run for reelection this year. He will be replaced by the former Dubois County Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Quinn.
Brothers across the bridge meet again after years as strangers
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — After decades spent not knowing each other, two brothers who lived across the Ohio Bridge are meeting again. Until last year, the pair had never met one another. One of the brothers made the trip up to Evansville to meet his other relatives for the very first time. Wesley Lackey was […]
Evansville apartment without water for days
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The residents of Lexbrook Apartments in Evansville say it’s been anything but a pleasant holiday season. They say in the early hours of the morning on Christmas Eve, the cold snap we experienced here in the Tri-State proved too much for their water lines. That’s...
Nationwide flight cancellations impacts 14 News anchor
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The chaos at the airport is even impacting those in the Tri-State, including our very own Tanner Holbrook who spent his holiday in Florida. “I was going to fly in last week to Florida, and then immediately, yesterday, I was gonna fly back. I was only going to have to take one day off. Now, it’s spilled over to two possibly 3 days, now trying to drive, so that’s really where the frustration is, " says Holbrook.
Recent Recruit Graduate Welcomed To The ISP Evansville Post
The Indiana State Police Department welcomes Trooper Gage Cummings to their Evansville post. Cummings is a Petersburg native and graduated from the 83rd ISP recruit academy after completing 23 weeks of training. He is a 2019 graduate of Pike County High School and later obtained an associated degree in manufacturing...
Carmi officer makes young boy smile with police tour
CARMI, Ill. (WEHT) — Many memories were made Tuesday evening in White County. Officer Grider of the Carmi Police Department made a young boy very happy as he gave him a complete tour of their cruiser. Officers say the boy was fascinated by anything and everything police related. “Carmi Police had a visitor tonight,” the […]
Amber Mattingly
Amber Mattingly, 42, passed away December 22, 2022. She was born April 3, 1980, in Washington, to Terry J. Mattingly and Donnetta S. Blackwell. Amber was a Washington High School graduate who was employed at the Washington Orscheln Farm and Home Hardware as a manager. She loved the outdoors, especially fishing, enjoyed the beach and was an avid reader. However, Amber was happiest when spending time with family and friends.
Evansville plumbing service receives around 700 calls for frozen, burst pipes
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The rush to restore water to hundreds of customers has plumbers very busy in the Tri-State. Altstadt Hoffman Plumbing Services has crews out in full force, responding to businesses and homes to restore their water. ”This is probably the worst winter that I’ve seen since I’ve...
Evansville man arrested on Christmas for calling 911 too many times
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man spent part of his Christmas in jail after police say he dialed 911 too many times. That night, officers were dispatched to a home on the city’s westside for a stolen vehicle report. The man who spoke with officers told them a family member let their son take […]
Crews called to 2 crashes on U.S. 41 at I-69
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials say there were two crashes on U.S. 41 Monday morning at I-69. They happened in the northbound lanes before 8 a.m. Officials say during the first crash, a FedEx truck crashed, and the driver was thrown out. She had minor injuries, but didn’t go to...
Two people flown to hospital after serious crash
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)- A serious crash in Knox County on Wednesday, December 28 around 7 p.m. The crash happened in the area of Mays Road and Decker School House Road in southern Knox County. Knox County Sheriff Doug Vantlin said the vehicle was traveling at high speeds and the driver lost control.
The Crawford Garage Door building has been sold
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Crawford Garage Door building on North Heidelbach in Evansville has sold. Listing agent F.C. Tucker Commercial says the building went for a little over one point one million dollars. The sale closed on December 22, and the building is over 88,000 square feet. The building was prominently featured in the movie “A […]
2 people hospitalized after crash in Knox Co., officers say
KNOX CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A man and woman were flown to an Evansville hospital with serious injuries from a crash in Knox County. Deputies say the two from Sullivan County were on Mays Road near Decker School Road just before 7 p.m. Wednesday. According to officials, the man was...
Two Evansville men arrested for unlawful use of 911
On Christmas day, 911 dispatchers were flooded with calls from one person, Anthony Fox, tying up valuable resources. The next day, another person, Patrick Tucker, did the very same thing. Fox initially called 911 to report the theft of his car. When officers arrived, they found that Fox's wife had...
There are 118 Rewarding Job Openings with The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation
One obvious perk to working in the school system is that you can have the summer off. The food service positions are Monday through Friday, and most are around three hours per day. This would be perfect for someone with kids in school. APPLY HERE. Bus Drivers. This is not...
Home Burglarized on Main Street in Washington
An unknown subject entered the apartment at 10 W Main St., Apt. 3, between Monday, December 19th, and Friday, December 23rd. Multiple items came up missing, including an iPad, a $250 Visa gift card, and a gold ring with three diamonds, among other things. The caller also reported the subject...
Old Jigsaw Puzzle Illustrates an Owensboro Some May Not Recognize — See Photos
I'm pretty sure I think the same thing every time I'm out in the Highway 54 area. I see Menard's, Meijer, Academy Sports, Walmart, Kohl's, Don Moore, and everything else that's made the east side Owensboro's busiest, and I just KNOW that anyone who moved away from here 20 years ago would recognize the place if they returned for the first time today.
After Nearly Five Years in an Evansville Shelter One Lucky Senior Dog Finds Her Happily Ever After
Here is a story that will definitely warm your icy heart!. It Takes a Village No-Kill Rescue has been serving the Evansville area since 2010, and since opening in 2010 has a second location in Chrisney, Indiana as well. Since beginning to serve the homeless animal population in 2010 It Takes a Village has helped more than 8,200 animals. Their mission is they won't stop until all paws have a home. The story of their longest resident, Gemma goes to show It Takes a Village's commitment to that motto.
Police: Man beats woman holding baby
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is facing several charges after police say he beat a woman in the snow and ice and also hurt the baby she was holding. It happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of E. Powell. Police say the victim told them Tony...
Dog rescued after pipes burst in Evansville home
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Multiple businesses and homes in the Tri-State have been suffering from busted water lines, thanks to the severe cold weather that recently hit the Tri-State area. A home on Linwood Avenue in Evansville is no different. What is different, however, is the occupant. Marie Dunn used...
