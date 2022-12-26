Read full article on original website
Related
KFVS12
Judge rules parts of SAFE-T Act unconstitutional in Illinois; Gov., Atty. Gen., Republicans respond
CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - A Kankakee County Circuit Court Judge has ruled parts of the controversial Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today (SAFE-T) Act violates Illinois’ Constitution. Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Thomas Cunnington’s decision was made late Wednesday night, December 28. He ruled the pretrial release and bail reform...
mymixfm.com
Illinois awaits judge’s decision on SAFE-T Act
KANKAKEE COUNTY, Ill. — A self-imposed deadline put in place by a Kankakee County Circuit Court judge to make a ruling on the constitutionality of the SAFE-T Act arrived Wednesday, but an official ruling has yet to be made. Thomas Cunnington of the 21st Judicial Circuit Court said he...
New Illinois Laws That Could Impact Your Wallet in 2023
Nearly 200 new laws are going into effect beginning on New Year’s Day in Illinois, and several of those bills could have a direct impact on your pocketbook in 2023. Whether it’s the return of the state’s grocery tax, or the increase in the state’s minimum wage, a variety of laws will have an effect on your money in the new year, and we’re breaking down those new laws.
Pritzker continued COVID-19 ‘disaster’ proclamation for all of 2022
(WTVO) — Even though President Joe Biden announced earlier this year that the COVID-19 pandemic was over, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker’s virus-related disaster proclamation was in place throughout 2022. As of this report, Illinois has been under a coronavirus disaster edict since March 2020. As most states moved into the endemic stage of COVID-19, in […]
wdbr.com
GOP: Expect “chaos”
While they welcome a judge’s ruling Wednesday that lifting cash bail is unconstitutional in Illinois, the state’s Republicans still say there’s a mess – and Democrats are to blame. The Pretrial Fairness Act was to take effect Sunday. But dozens of state’s attorneys filed suit, and...
25newsnow.com
Illinois minimum wage increases in new year
(1470 WMBD) - A pay raise is coming for Illinois’ minimum wage workers on Sunday as the new year begins. Those workers will be making $13/hour in the new year. It’s a dollar increase from the current $12/hour. The increases are part of legislation signed in 2019 that...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Gov. Pritzker Signs Reimagining Electric Vehicles Act Amendment
CHICAGO – Solidifying Illinois’ position as a leader in the emerging electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing industry, Governor JB Pritzker has signed an amendment to the Reimagining Electric Vehicles in Illinois Act into law, further incentivizing EV production across the state. “Here in Illinois, we are leading the electric...
Springfield business owners prepare to implement minimum wage increase
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Some workers across the state could see an increase in their pay next month. Illinois’ minimum wage goes up to $13 an hour for most workers starting Jan. 1. “Minimum wage laws improve the standard of living for all workers of our state,” Jane Flanagan, the Director at the Illinois Department of Labor, […]
fox32chicago.com
Judge rules bail reform, pre-trial release provisions in Illinois' SAFE-T Act unconstitutional
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - A judge ruled Wednesday night that parts of Illinois' controversial SAFE-T Act are unconstitutional. Judge Thomas Cunningham ruled in favor of the plaintiffs and held the Pre-Trial Fairness Act — specifically the bail reform and pre-trial release provisions — unconstitutional. According to Kane County prosecutors,...
New law to give Illinois an official state snake was introduced by a 7th grader
Starting January 1st, 2023, the eastern milksnake will become the official state snake of Illinois. Eastern milksnakePhoto byOndreicka1010/Depositphotos.com. Every January, a batch of new laws goes into effect in Illinois. This year one of those laws gives Illinois an official state snake.
wmay.com
Judge Rules Law Ending Cash Bail Is Unconstitutional
A judge has ruled that portions of the state law that would end cash bail in Illinois on New Year’s Day are unconstitutional. Unless a higher court intervenes, the ruling means the Pretrial Fairness Act will not take effect Sunday in the counties that challenged it, including Sangamon. The judge agreed with the arguments made by dozens of prosecutors that the new law takes away the discretion of judges and violates the rights of crime victims.
WAND TV
New Driving Laws You Should Know About in Illinois for 2023
(NBC Chicago) — More than 180 new laws take effect in Illinois at the start of the new year, and among them are a number of traffic-related changes drivers might want to know about. From new penalties for certain violations to guidelines for those who are carjacked or have...
Contrary to Popular Belief, Illinois is a Magnet for Out-of-State Movers
If you've been keeping up with the news, you may have heard that Illinois has been losing residents to other states. This is, in fact, true. Illinois saw the largest number of residents pack their bags and move. However, this doesn't mean the state lost 65% of its residents. Recent data from Stacker tells a different story. In fact, Illinois ranks among the top states for inbound migration, meaning that a lot of people from other states are choosing to move to Illinois.
Population of Illinois drops — again
CHICAGO — According to U.S. Census Bureau data, Illinois’ population dropped for the ninth year in a row. Data from a recent U.S. Census Bureau report shows Illinois is the sixth most populous state in the country with 12,582,032 residents as of July 2022 — but that 104,437 residents have moved out of the state in the same period. […]
MyStateline.com
Illinois group launches new ad to ban assault weapons
The Illinois Legislature is preparing to take up new gun control measures, and an anti-violence group has launched a new ad to help get those measures passed. Illinois group launches new ad to ban assault weapons. The Illinois Legislature is preparing to take up new gun control measures, and an...
1 Illinois Town Makes List of Most Mispronounced Town Names in US
Checking a map for a road trip and stumbling over a town name? That's ok, it apparently happens a lot...Even close to home. One Illinois town made a list of most mispronounced town names in the US. BL. What's funny is that these town names that we can't pronounce, comes...
10 New Illinois Laws That Will Soon Impact Schools, Students and Education Across the State
At least 19 of Illinois' nearly 200 new laws set to go into effect in 2023 will directly impact schools, students, staffers and education as a whole throughout the state. The laws range from adding certain lessons or curricula to adding programs for certain grades to creating a confidential hotline for students and staff to strengthening penalties inside a school driving zone.
Illinois Purge Law Goes Into Effect January 1st
In just a few days the state of Illinois will have a law they passed earlier in 2022 come to life. The new "Purge" law, better known as a no cash bail law, will lower the detention rate of Illinois jails and could put violent, dangerous, and other offenders back onto the streets.
Illinois Gas Tax Increase Takes Effect in January
As of January 1, Illinois residents can expect to see an increase in the state's gas tax. According to a report from WIFR, the tax is set to increase by 3 cents per gallon, bringing the total tax to 38 cents per gallon. This increase comes as a result of legislation passed in 2019 that tied the state's gas tax to the consumer price index. The tax had previously been set at a flat rate, but the new legislation allows for automatic adjustments based on inflation.
Mendota Reporter
Illinois loses more residents in '22 than any year on record
CHICAGO – Illinois experienced its largest population decline since the state started shrinking nine years ago. According to data released by the U.S. Census Bureau, Illinois’ population declined by a record 104,437 residents from July 2021 to July 2022. The trend is driven by residents moving to other...
Comments / 0