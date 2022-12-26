ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

WTWO/WAWV

Two people flown to hospital after serious crash

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)- A serious crash in Knox County on Wednesday, December 28 around 7 p.m. The crash happened in the area of Mays Road and Decker School House Road in southern Knox County. Knox County Sheriff Doug Vantlin said the vehicle was traveling at high speeds and the driver lost control. Vantlin said the […]
KNOX COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Fire forces residents out their rooms at Evansville assisted living facility

Evansville, Ind. (WEHT) — An overnight fire at an Evansville assisted living facility forces residents to evacuate their rooms. Dispatch tells Eyewitness News Evansville fire crews responded to Riverwalk Communities Assisted Living Communities around one Wednesday morning for a fire on the third floor. Crews found heavy smoke coming from the third floor and said […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Police: Man beats woman holding baby

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is facing several charges after police say he beat a woman in the snow and ice and also hurt the baby she was holding. It happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of E. Powell. Police say the victim told them Tony...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

EPD: Person injured following hit and run

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department confirms a person was hurt after a hit-and-run incident on Wednesday. It happened near the intersection of Washington Avenue and Vann Avenue. The call originally came in around 3:58 p.m. Police say the victim was driving westbound when a dark SUV with...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Crews called to crash on 41A in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a crash Wednesday morning in Henderson County. It happened around 8:30 a.m. in the 4100 block of Highway 41 Alternate. That’s between Highway 425 and the railroad tracks. Dispatchers say the crash was between an SUV and a garbage truck.
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Puppy snatched from Evansville home during burglary, police say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Authorities say an Evansville woman came home late Monday evening to find her home ransacked and her puppy stolen. Officers responded to the home near Deaconess Midtown shortly after 9 p.m. that night. The homeowner told officers a thief broke into her house and ran off with her Pitbull puppy, which […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash closes northbound lanes on I-69

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana State Police say both lanes on northbound Interstate 69 are closed in southern Indiana due to a crash. ISP Sergeant Todd Ringle tweeted that information just before 8:00 AM, saying the wreck is near the Pike County and Daviess County line. We will keep you updated.
INDIANA STATE
wevv.com

3 displaced after trailer fire in Henderson

Three people have been displaced after their trailer was destroyed in a fire in Henderson, Kentucky. Firefighters responded to the 300 block of Race Track Road for a trailer fire, according to the Henderson Fire Department. HFD confirmed the trailer was fully involved and that all occupants were out. The...
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Name of EPD officer involved in North Third Avenue shooting released

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Officials say the Evansville Police officer involved in the shooting incident that occurred on December 16 in the 1300 block of North Third Avenue has been identified as Officer Kyle Campbell. The Evansville Police Department (EPD) says Campbell has been with the Evansville Police Department since January 2012. EPD says Campbell […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: 1,000 gallons of diesel fuel stolen from gas station

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police is investigating a theft after an owner of a gas station reports 1,000 gallons of fuel stolen. EPD says they responded to the Marathon along the 1300 block of Interstate Drive Tuesday. The owner told officers a pump was broken into around 11:30pm Monday and 1,000 gallons of diesel […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Deputies: Drunk driver causes crash

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Deputies with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office say they were called to an accident with injuries late Christmas night. It happened in the 1800 block of Orchard Rd. Deputies say the driver, 40-year-old Scott Risner, was standing outside his car, and at first, tried...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Police: Child dragged by car, man facing several charges

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is facing a long list of charges after police say several people, including children, tried to stop him from driving drunk. It happened around 2 p.m. Christmas Day in the 1000 block of Bayard Park Drive. Police say Joshua Winnett was supposed to go...
BOONVILLE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Craig Peter Wissel and his wife, Jane Ann Wissel

Craig Peter Wissel and his wife, Jane Ann Wissel (McCormick), passed away from this world on December 19, 2022. Craig was born in Vincennes, Indiana on January 5, 1954 and was the son of Robert Eugene Wissel and Margaret Ann Wissel (Ziegler). Jane was born in Vincennes, Indiana on May 9, 1954 and was the daughter of Clarence James McCormick II and Bettye McCormick (Gramelspacher).
VINCENNES, IN
14news.com

EPD: 2 teens found with guns

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say they were called to the 600 block of East Chandler Avenue, just before 1 a.m. on Christmas, because two people were waiving around guns and trying to get into cars. Officers say they found the two, but they tried to walk away. They...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Home Burglarized on Main Street in Washington

An unknown subject entered the apartment at 10 W Main St., Apt. 3, between Monday, December 19th, and Friday, December 23rd. Multiple items came up missing, including an iPad, a $250 Visa gift card, and a gold ring with three diamonds, among other things. The caller also reported the subject...
WASHINGTON, IN

