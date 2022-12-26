Read full article on original website
Two people flown to hospital after serious crash
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)- A serious crash in Knox County on Wednesday, December 28 around 7 p.m. The crash happened in the area of Mays Road and Decker School House Road in southern Knox County. Knox County Sheriff Doug Vantlin said the vehicle was traveling at high speeds and the driver lost control. Vantlin said the […]
Fire forces residents out their rooms at Evansville assisted living facility
Evansville, Ind. (WEHT) — An overnight fire at an Evansville assisted living facility forces residents to evacuate their rooms. Dispatch tells Eyewitness News Evansville fire crews responded to Riverwalk Communities Assisted Living Communities around one Wednesday morning for a fire on the third floor. Crews found heavy smoke coming from the third floor and said […]
Affidavit: Man arrested overnight in connection to crash on Ray Becker Parkway
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man was booked overnight on drunk driving charges connected to a crash that happened in last week’s snowy weather. According to an affidavit, 38-year-old Jeffery Courter was arrested on several charges. One of those charges being operating while intoxicated resulting in serious bodily injury.
Evansville man arrested on Christmas for calling 911 too many times
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man spent part of his Christmas in jail after police say he dialed 911 too many times. That night, officers were dispatched to a home on the city’s westside for a stolen vehicle report. The man who spoke with officers told them a family member let their son take […]
Police: Man beats woman holding baby
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is facing several charges after police say he beat a woman in the snow and ice and also hurt the baby she was holding. It happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of E. Powell. Police say the victim told them Tony...
EPD: Person injured following hit and run
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department confirms a person was hurt after a hit-and-run incident on Wednesday. It happened near the intersection of Washington Avenue and Vann Avenue. The call originally came in around 3:58 p.m. Police say the victim was driving westbound when a dark SUV with...
Crews called to crash on 41A in Henderson Co.
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a crash Wednesday morning in Henderson County. It happened around 8:30 a.m. in the 4100 block of Highway 41 Alternate. That’s between Highway 425 and the railroad tracks. Dispatchers say the crash was between an SUV and a garbage truck.
Puppy snatched from Evansville home during burglary, police say
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Authorities say an Evansville woman came home late Monday evening to find her home ransacked and her puppy stolen. Officers responded to the home near Deaconess Midtown shortly after 9 p.m. that night. The homeowner told officers a thief broke into her house and ran off with her Pitbull puppy, which […]
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash closes northbound lanes on I-69
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana State Police say both lanes on northbound Interstate 69 are closed in southern Indiana due to a crash. ISP Sergeant Todd Ringle tweeted that information just before 8:00 AM, saying the wreck is near the Pike County and Daviess County line. We will keep you updated.
3 displaced after trailer fire in Henderson
Three people have been displaced after their trailer was destroyed in a fire in Henderson, Kentucky. Firefighters responded to the 300 block of Race Track Road for a trailer fire, according to the Henderson Fire Department. HFD confirmed the trailer was fully involved and that all occupants were out. The...
Name of EPD officer involved in North Third Avenue shooting released
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Officials say the Evansville Police officer involved in the shooting incident that occurred on December 16 in the 1300 block of North Third Avenue has been identified as Officer Kyle Campbell. The Evansville Police Department (EPD) says Campbell has been with the Evansville Police Department since January 2012. EPD says Campbell […]
EPD: 1,000 gallons of diesel fuel stolen from gas station
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police is investigating a theft after an owner of a gas station reports 1,000 gallons of fuel stolen. EPD says they responded to the Marathon along the 1300 block of Interstate Drive Tuesday. The owner told officers a pump was broken into around 11:30pm Monday and 1,000 gallons of diesel […]
3 injured, 1 in critical condition after 4-car-crash
The Henderson Fire Department reports it is on the scene of a four-vehicle accident with injuries in the 1700 block of South Green Street near Kresge Drive.
Deputies: Drunk driver causes crash
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Deputies with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office say they were called to an accident with injuries late Christmas night. It happened in the 1800 block of Orchard Rd. Deputies say the driver, 40-year-old Scott Risner, was standing outside his car, and at first, tried...
Police: Child dragged by car, man facing several charges
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is facing a long list of charges after police say several people, including children, tried to stop him from driving drunk. It happened around 2 p.m. Christmas Day in the 1000 block of Bayard Park Drive. Police say Joshua Winnett was supposed to go...
Craig Peter Wissel and his wife, Jane Ann Wissel
Craig Peter Wissel and his wife, Jane Ann Wissel (McCormick), passed away from this world on December 19, 2022. Craig was born in Vincennes, Indiana on January 5, 1954 and was the son of Robert Eugene Wissel and Margaret Ann Wissel (Ziegler). Jane was born in Vincennes, Indiana on May 9, 1954 and was the daughter of Clarence James McCormick II and Bettye McCormick (Gramelspacher).
Over 5 Accidents Reported Yesterday Around Daviess County
There are many accidents, mostly due to weather, to report from yesterday. A Jeep slid off the road into a ditch on 900 E near Graber Post with no injuries. A vehicle slid into the guard rail on I-69 at Mile Marker 68.5. A car slid into a ditch at...
EPD: 2 teens found with guns
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say they were called to the 600 block of East Chandler Avenue, just before 1 a.m. on Christmas, because two people were waiving around guns and trying to get into cars. Officers say they found the two, but they tried to walk away. They...
Police: Officers had to move out of the way of wrong way interstate driver
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a drunk driver went the wrong way on I-69. It happened around 1:40 a.m. Christmas day. Police say 34-year-old Junior Altine drove towards them head on, but they were able to get out of the way then pull him over. They say he...
Home Burglarized on Main Street in Washington
An unknown subject entered the apartment at 10 W Main St., Apt. 3, between Monday, December 19th, and Friday, December 23rd. Multiple items came up missing, including an iPad, a $250 Visa gift card, and a gold ring with three diamonds, among other things. The caller also reported the subject...
