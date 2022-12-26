Read full article on original website
Sporting News
What channel is Oklahoma vs. Florida State on today? Time, TV schedule to watch 2022 Cheez-It Bowl
The stakes are real for Brent Venables heading into the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl. He is looking to prevent Oklahoma's first losing season since 1998, the final year of John Blake's tenure before Bob Stoops and Lincoln Riley restored the Sooners program to college football prominence. The Sooners have dropped three...
pistolsfiringblog.com
Uniform Reveal: Cowboys Going Black-Orange-Black for Guaranteed Rate Bowl
PHOENIX, Arizona — The Cowboys will go with something new for their season finale. Oklahoma State plays Wisconsin at 9:15 p.m. Central on Tuesday in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Chase Field in Phoenix, and the Cowboys will look good doing it. Oklahoma State will wear a black helmet with “Patriot Pete” accompanied with an orange jersey and black pants.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Grades: OSU, Gundy Flunk Another Test as Season Comes to End
Oklahoma State tried to mount a comeback late (late literally and late in the game!), but its bid failed in a losing 24-17 effort, ending a disappointing 7-6 season in which it lost five of its final six games. Let’s get to our final grades of the season. Mike...
pistolsfiringblog.com
Videos: Gundy, Players Preview Guaranteed Rate Bowl, Wisconsin
PARADISE VALLEY, Arizona — The Cowboys are in the desert for their Guaranteed Rate Bowl matchup versus Wisconsin. On Monday, Mike Gundy, Jason Taylor II, Brock Martin John Paul Richardson and Braden Cassity met with media members to preview their postseason tilt with the Badgers. Here’s what they had to say.
Reporter posts statement after being cursed at by Mike Gundy
A reporter who covers Oklahoma State football posted a statement on Twitter Wednesday, a day after being cursed at by Mike Gundy. Gundy’s Oklahoma State Cowboys lost 24-17 to Wisconsin in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Tuesday night to drop to 7-6. The Cowboys began the season 6-1 but lost five of their last six... The post Reporter posts statement after being cursed at by Mike Gundy appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Look: Mike Gundy Threatens To Revoke Reporter's Access Over Question
On Tuesday night the Oklahoma State Cowboys fell to the Wisconsin Badgers in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl by a final score of 24-17. After the game, Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy was furious with a reporter's question. The reporter asked about potential staff changes, which sent Gundy off. "Do...
Golf.com
The 5 best golf courses in Oklahoma (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Oklahoma. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Oklahoma. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
yukonprogressnews.com
Tributes pour in for longtime transportation chief
Tributes have poured in for Yukon’s Gary Ridley, a longtime state transportation official who died Dec. 21 at age 77. Ridley served from 2009-17 as Oklahoma transportation secretary under Gov. Brad Henry and Gov. Mary Fallin. Having first been appointed by Gov. Frank Keating, Ridley was director of the...
This Is The Best Restaurant In Oklahoma, According To Guy Fieri
This is the best restaurant in Oklahoma featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives."
marlowreview.com
Ranchers from Stephens County donate beef to Ronald McDonald House
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - County Line Beef donated more than 40 pounds of beef to the Ronald McDonald House Charity in Oklahoma City in mid-December. Owners of County Line Beef, Alex and Stephen Morcom delivered the beef. County Line Beef, located near Central High, is a member of the Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Association.
