Stillwater, OK

pistolsfiringblog.com

Uniform Reveal: Cowboys Going Black-Orange-Black for Guaranteed Rate Bowl

PHOENIX, Arizona — The Cowboys will go with something new for their season finale. Oklahoma State plays Wisconsin at 9:15 p.m. Central on Tuesday in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Chase Field in Phoenix, and the Cowboys will look good doing it. Oklahoma State will wear a black helmet with “Patriot Pete” accompanied with an orange jersey and black pants.
STILLWATER, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

Grades: OSU, Gundy Flunk Another Test as Season Comes to End

Oklahoma State tried to mount a comeback late (late literally and late in the game!), but its bid failed in a losing 24-17 effort, ending a disappointing 7-6 season in which it lost five of its final six games. Let’s get to our final grades of the season. Mike...
STILLWATER, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

Videos: Gundy, Players Preview Guaranteed Rate Bowl, Wisconsin

PARADISE VALLEY, Arizona — The Cowboys are in the desert for their Guaranteed Rate Bowl matchup versus Wisconsin. On Monday, Mike Gundy, Jason Taylor II, Brock Martin John Paul Richardson and Braden Cassity met with media members to preview their postseason tilt with the Badgers. Here’s what they had to say.
MADISON, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Reporter posts statement after being cursed at by Mike Gundy

A reporter who covers Oklahoma State football posted a statement on Twitter Wednesday, a day after being cursed at by Mike Gundy. Gundy’s Oklahoma State Cowboys lost 24-17 to Wisconsin in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Tuesday night to drop to 7-6. The Cowboys began the season 6-1 but lost five of their last six... The post Reporter posts statement after being cursed at by Mike Gundy appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
STILLWATER, OK
Golf.com

The 5 best golf courses in Oklahoma (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Oklahoma. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Oklahoma. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
STILLWATER, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Tributes pour in for longtime transportation chief

Tributes have poured in for Yukon’s Gary Ridley, a longtime state transportation official who died Dec. 21 at age 77. Ridley served from 2009-17 as Oklahoma transportation secretary under Gov. Brad Henry and Gov. Mary Fallin. Having first been appointed by Gov. Frank Keating, Ridley was director of the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
marlowreview.com

Ranchers from Stephens County donate beef to Ronald McDonald House

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - County Line Beef donated more than 40 pounds of beef to the Ronald McDonald House Charity in Oklahoma City in mid-December. Owners of County Line Beef, Alex and Stephen Morcom delivered the beef. County Line Beef, located near Central High, is a member of the Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Association.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

