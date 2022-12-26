Read full article on original website
When does Allen County issue a travel advisory?
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Allen County may not have a travel advisory right now, but this past week, one was issued. But why? Who decides? and under what circumstances?. The answer lies with Bernie Beier, the director of Allen County’s Homeland Security. He decides when they’re issued...
1 person in ‘serious condition’ after semitruck crash on I-69
A vehicle fire Thursday morning has closed a stretch of highway just southwest of city limits.
Frozen pipes cause issues for structures across Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — In addition to frigid temperatures and deteriorating road conditions, frozen pipes have also caused problems across Fort Wayne. Fort Wayne Director of Public Information Frank Suarez told WANE 15 the city has responded to 14 water main breaks since Dec. 22. On top of...
One person in serious condition after early morning crash on I-69
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - One person was taken to the hospital in serious condition after a crash that happened around 3:45 a.m. Thursday. Police say a northbound SUV hit a guardrail and ended up stopped in the driving lane. A semi hit the SUV, then went into a ditch,...
Downtown law office damaged after crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A downtown law office is damaged after being hit by a car on Wednesday, Dec. 28. The Fort Wayne Police Department says that a white SUV was going south on South Harrison Street and a black SUV was going east on West Wayne Street. Both drivers say that they had the right of way when they crashed at the intersection. After they crashed, the black SUV spun around and backed into Beckman Lawson LLP law office. A large window in the front of the building was smashed. Minor injuries were reported.
City reminds of garbage and recycling collection changes
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The City of Fort Wayne’s Solid Waste Department is reminding residents that the garbage and recycling schedule is delayed by one day this week due to the Christmas holiday. Garbage and recycling will remain on schedule for the New Year’s holiday next week....
FWA staff battle weather conditions, wait for flights to return
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Plunging temperatures here and around the U.S. Thursday evening set the stage for Christmas weekend’s flight woes. As flight cancellations came through like a rolling blackout, the Fort Wayne International Airport (FWA) stayed ready to handle any flight in or out, said Scott Hinderman, executive director of airports for the Fort Wayne-Allen County Airport Authority.
Fort Wayne homicide numbers decrease big in 2022
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne saw a four-year low for homicides in 2022. There were 29 homicides in 2019. After a near record-high 42 homicides in 2020 and 2021, there have been 23 so far in 2022. The record is 48 in 2016. Fort Wayne Police Sergeant David...
Man busted for marijuana dealing against backdrop of legalization debate
As a summer poll shows more Americans smoke marijuana than cigarettes, its future, use and legalization in Indiana continues to be debated. FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne police had seen the gold Cadillac parked at the Economy Inn on West Coliseum on many occasions. It had an old, faded temporary tag from an […]
Frozen pipe bursts, damages floor of South Adams Stardome
BERNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The South Adams High School gym, also known as the Stardome, is unusable for the foreseeable future after a frozen pipe burst and caused irreparable damage to the gymnasium's floor. South Adams Athletic Director Jason Arnold told FOX 55 a frozen pipe burst in a custodial...
Indiana State Police welcomes new trooper to Fort Wayne Post
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police announced Wednesday a recently graduated Probationary Trooper has been assigned to his home district at the Fort Wayne Post. Trooper Blake Kugler graduated from the 83rd Indiana State Police Academy Dec. 15 after working as a patrolman with the Kendallville Police Department for four years.
FWPD investigating Thursday morning stabbing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne police are investigating a stabbing that happened around 11:30 Thursday morning at the 600 block of East Suttenfield Avenue. Someone called dispatch about a woman that had been stabbed laying in the road. The woman was taken to the hospital in serious condition,...
Grabill under boil water advisory
GRABILL, Ind. (WFFT) - Grabill is under a boil water advisory Wednesday. The advisory is due to a water main break and affects approximately 150 people north and west of Henry Street. The advisory is expected to last three days.
Allen County man dies from hypothermia during Friday's arctic blast
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Friday's sub-zero temperatures claimed the life of an 81-year-old man who was found by his family outside of his home. The Allen County Coroner's Office says William R. Gillen of died of accidental hypothermia and no foul play is suspected. It was the only weather-related...
ISP working on 9-car pileup on I-69
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Indiana State Police (ISP) are working on a 9-car pileup on I-69 northbound. The area affected is just north of Airport Expressway. Northbound traffic is blocked, and traffic is being diverted onto Airport Expressway.
Coroner: Fort Wayne man dies from hypothermia
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — On Tuesday, the Allen County Coroner’s Office (ACCO) reported a Fort Wayne resident has died as a result of the recent weather conditions. The ACCO received reports Dec. 23 regarding the death of an 81-year-old man who had been found outside his home by family members.
Mild Thursday, areas of drizzle
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Thursday is a breezy and warmer day. There is a chance of patchy drizzle throughout the day as a warm front slides across the region. Afternoon highs soar into the upper 40s and lower 50s under a cloudy sky. Expect sustained wind speeds out...
Argos man dies in crash with tractor-trailer on U.S. 31
ARGOS, Ind. (WFFT) -- An Argos man died Tuesday morning after troopers say he drove in front of a semi on U.S. 31. Indiana State Police responded to the crash on U.S. 31 and State Road 10 at 10:56 a.m. Troopers say a black 2022 Mitsubishi was heading east on...
Fort Wayne Police to add a new drone to fleet
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne police department is nearing a new addition to its arsenal. At last week’s city council meeting, $119,500 was approved to buy an Autel Dragonfish Standard Drone, and the department says in about 3 months it’ll be in use. “I’m...
Landowner signs purchase agreement for site of new county jail
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County Board of Commissioners (ACC) announced the landowner of the planned location for a new county jail on Meyer Road accepted and signed the purchase agreement Tuesday. With the agreement, Allen County will purchase 140 acres of land with a large existing...
