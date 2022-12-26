ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WANE-TV

When does Allen County issue a travel advisory?

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Allen County may not have a travel advisory right now, but this past week, one was issued. But why? Who decides? and under what circumstances?. The answer lies with Bernie Beier, the director of Allen County’s Homeland Security. He decides when they’re issued...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Frozen pipes cause issues for structures across Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — In addition to frigid temperatures and deteriorating road conditions, frozen pipes have also caused problems across Fort Wayne. Fort Wayne Director of Public Information Frank Suarez told WANE 15 the city has responded to 14 water main breaks since Dec. 22. On top of...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Downtown law office damaged after crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A downtown law office is damaged after being hit by a car on Wednesday, Dec. 28. The Fort Wayne Police Department says that a white SUV was going south on South Harrison Street and a black SUV was going east on West Wayne Street. Both drivers say that they had the right of way when they crashed at the intersection. After they crashed, the black SUV spun around and backed into Beckman Lawson LLP law office. A large window in the front of the building was smashed. Minor injuries were reported.
FORT WAYNE, IN
963xke.com

City reminds of garbage and recycling collection changes

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The City of Fort Wayne’s Solid Waste Department is reminding residents that the garbage and recycling schedule is delayed by one day this week due to the Christmas holiday. Garbage and recycling will remain on schedule for the New Year’s holiday next week....
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

FWA staff battle weather conditions, wait for flights to return

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Plunging temperatures here and around the U.S. Thursday evening set the stage for Christmas weekend’s flight woes. As flight cancellations came through like a rolling blackout, the Fort Wayne International Airport (FWA) stayed ready to handle any flight in or out, said Scott Hinderman, executive director of airports for the Fort Wayne-Allen County Airport Authority.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Fort Wayne homicide numbers decrease big in 2022

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne saw a four-year low for homicides in 2022. There were 29 homicides in 2019. After a near record-high 42 homicides in 2020 and 2021, there have been 23 so far in 2022. The record is 48 in 2016. Fort Wayne Police Sergeant David...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Frozen pipe bursts, damages floor of South Adams Stardome

BERNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The South Adams High School gym, also known as the Stardome, is unusable for the foreseeable future after a frozen pipe burst and caused irreparable damage to the gymnasium's floor. South Adams Athletic Director Jason Arnold told FOX 55 a frozen pipe burst in a custodial...
BERNE, IN
WANE-TV

Indiana State Police welcomes new trooper to Fort Wayne Post

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police announced Wednesday a recently graduated Probationary Trooper has been assigned to his home district at the Fort Wayne Post. Trooper Blake Kugler graduated from the 83rd Indiana State Police Academy Dec. 15 after working as a patrolman with the Kendallville Police Department for four years.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

FWPD investigating Thursday morning stabbing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne police are investigating a stabbing that happened around 11:30 Thursday morning at the 600 block of East Suttenfield Avenue. Someone called dispatch about a woman that had been stabbed laying in the road. The woman was taken to the hospital in serious condition,...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Grabill under boil water advisory

GRABILL, Ind. (WFFT) - Grabill is under a boil water advisory Wednesday. The advisory is due to a water main break and affects approximately 150 people north and west of Henry Street. The advisory is expected to last three days.
GRABILL, IN
wfft.com

ISP working on 9-car pileup on I-69

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Indiana State Police (ISP) are working on a 9-car pileup on I-69 northbound. The area affected is just north of Airport Expressway. Northbound traffic is blocked, and traffic is being diverted onto Airport Expressway.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Coroner: Fort Wayne man dies from hypothermia

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — On Tuesday, the Allen County Coroner’s Office (ACCO) reported a Fort Wayne resident has died as a result of the recent weather conditions. The ACCO received reports Dec. 23 regarding the death of an 81-year-old man who had been found outside his home by family members.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Mild Thursday, areas of drizzle

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Thursday is a breezy and warmer day. There is a chance of patchy drizzle throughout the day as a warm front slides across the region. Afternoon highs soar into the upper 40s and lower 50s under a cloudy sky. Expect sustained wind speeds out...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Argos man dies in crash with tractor-trailer on U.S. 31

ARGOS, Ind. (WFFT) -- An Argos man died Tuesday morning after troopers say he drove in front of a semi on U.S. 31. Indiana State Police responded to the crash on U.S. 31 and State Road 10 at 10:56 a.m. Troopers say a black 2022 Mitsubishi was heading east on...
ARGOS, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne Police to add a new drone to fleet

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne police department is nearing a new addition to its arsenal. At last week’s city council meeting, $119,500 was approved to buy an Autel Dragonfish Standard Drone, and the department says in about 3 months it’ll be in use. “I’m...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Landowner signs purchase agreement for site of new county jail

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County Board of Commissioners (ACC) announced the landowner of the planned location for a new county jail on Meyer Road accepted and signed the purchase agreement Tuesday. With the agreement, Allen County will purchase 140 acres of land with a large existing...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy