New Jersey State

Berks woman misses holiday visit due to canceled flight

Pressure is growing to help Southwest Airlines passengers get compensation for expenses after thousands of flights were cancelled. On Wednesday, nearly 90% of them were Southwest flights. Mary Cajigas of Cumru Township was one of the passengers stuck at home after a canceled flight. She said she saw lines for...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
2 cars collide in Ontelaunee Twp.

ONTELAUNEE TWP., Pa. – First responders jumped into action Monday when two cars collided in Ontelaunee Township. It happened around 5:30 p.m. on Leesport Avenue and West Huller Lane. There's no word on what led to the crash. Initial reports indicate first responders rescued at least one person from...
ONTELAUNEE TOWNSHIP, PA
Judge orders longest prison term so far in Gov. Whitmer plot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A Delaware trucker described as an architect of the conspiracy to kidnap Michigan’s governor was sentenced Wednesday to more than 19 years in prison — the longest term yet given to anyone convicted in the plot. Prosecutors had sought a life sentence...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Democrat wins Arizona attorney general race after recount

PHOENIX (AP) — A recount of votes has confirmed Democrat Kris Mayes narrowly defeated Republican Abraham Hamadeh in the Arizona attorney general’s race, one of the closest elections in state history. The highly anticipated results announced Thursday in Maricopa County Superior Court are among the last in the...
ARIZONA STATE

