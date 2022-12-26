Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Some businesses close doors after sinkhole opens up in Lower Nazareth
L. NAZARETH TWP., Pa. - "This is our livelihood, I'm a small business owner and losing a lot of money today," said Suzanne Katynski, owner of Shear Ambition LLC. Imagine clocking into work, and seeing a sinkhole. It was on Route 191 between Newburg Road in Lower Nazareth Township and...
Berks woman misses holiday visit due to canceled flight
Pressure is growing to help Southwest Airlines passengers get compensation for expenses after thousands of flights were cancelled. On Wednesday, nearly 90% of them were Southwest flights. Mary Cajigas of Cumru Township was one of the passengers stuck at home after a canceled flight. She said she saw lines for...
2 cars collide in Ontelaunee Twp.
ONTELAUNEE TWP., Pa. – First responders jumped into action Monday when two cars collided in Ontelaunee Township. It happened around 5:30 p.m. on Leesport Avenue and West Huller Lane. There's no word on what led to the crash. Initial reports indicate first responders rescued at least one person from...
80-year-old California store owner, who gained fame for shooting robber, dies
NORCO, Calif. (AP) — An 80-year-old Southern California liquor store owner who opened fire with a shotgun and wounded a would-be armed robber this summer has died, the store reported Tuesday. Craig Cope died Tuesday morning, and a memorial at Norco Market & Liquor will be held at a...
Judge orders longest prison term so far in Gov. Whitmer plot
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A Delaware trucker described as an architect of the conspiracy to kidnap Michigan’s governor was sentenced Wednesday to more than 19 years in prison — the longest term yet given to anyone convicted in the plot. Prosecutors had sought a life sentence...
Democrat wins Arizona attorney general race after recount
PHOENIX (AP) — A recount of votes has confirmed Democrat Kris Mayes narrowly defeated Republican Abraham Hamadeh in the Arizona attorney general’s race, one of the closest elections in state history. The highly anticipated results announced Thursday in Maricopa County Superior Court are among the last in the...
