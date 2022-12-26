ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, AL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAAY-TV

Water supply dangerously low in part of one Alabama county

The West Lauderdale Water Authority is asking customers to conserve as much water as possible. Lauderdale County residents asked to conserve water as utilities work to restore levels, pressure. The business manager for West Lauderdale Water Authority says only one of their tanks is more than 50% full with water.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
WHNT News 19

Shoals Salvation Army dormitories flooded after water pipe bursts

FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Salvation Army of the Shoals relocated over 30 temporary residents after their dormitories were flooded with water. Corp Officer of the Salvation Army of the Shoals Captain Richard Watts told News 19 that a water pipe bust on Saturday, December 24. The pipe was connected to the building’s fire suppression […]
FLORENCE, AL
WAAY-TV

TRAFFIC ALERT: Roads deemed impassable in 6 North Alabama counties

As of 10 p.m. Monday, roads and bridges throughout Limestone, Madison, Morgan, Jackson, DeKalb and Marshall counties have been deemed impassable, including all streets in some cities and towns. State and local road crews are working across the region to treat roads and make them safe for travel again. However,...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WAFF

North Alabama closings and delays

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - With poor weather forecast and bad road conditions, multiple places across North Alabama have announced closings or delays for Tuesday’s work day. The Redstone Arsenal announced that it will be closed Tuesday due to the weather conditions and that only emergency essential personnel should report.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

All Huntsville, Madison roads reopened as temperatures rise

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Authorities throughout North Alabama have released updates about the conditions of roads in many counties. The Huntsville Police Department announced around 12:10 p.m. Tuesday that Cecil Ashburn Drive was reopened. Any vehicles that were blocking lanes of travel were moved to the Land Trust parking lot.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
FOX54 News

Tennessee Valley road conditions | Business closings/delays | Dec. 27, 2022

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Winter weather is causing some businesses to change their schedules and some roads to close. We'll update this list as more information becomes available. The National Weather Service says patchy freezing fog is possible this morning, contributing to the already hazardous, icy road conditions. Avoid driving if possible! Ice is not expected to begin melting until the late morning.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Authorities close multiple roads across North Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Authorities throughout North Alabama have released updates about the conditions of roads in many counties. The City of Huntsville announced that as of 6 a.m., all elevated portions of Memorial Parkway, I-65 and Research Park Boulevard are open. The following road closures remain in effect:. Cecil...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Some businesses remain closed Tuesday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Due to road conditions, many businesses in North Alabama either delayed opening or were closed entirely on Tuesday. The Limestone County Health Department is closed until further notice due to extensive water damage. All Marshall County offices will be closed on Tuesday. Redstone Federal Credit Union...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Limestone Co. Coroner identifies man killed in Wednesday crash

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Limestone County Wednesday morning. The two-vehicle crash happened at 4:32 a.m. on Mooresville Road near Stewart Lane approximately eight miles east of Tanner. Limestone County Coroner Mike West confirmed that James Cribbs, 69 of Toney was pronounced dead at the scene.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Pet of the week of Dec. 28

Wiggles needs one of Santa’s helpers to come adopt him. This poor baby has been at the shelter since Oct. 14. He is the sweetest dog! He loves playing with other dogs in the play yard and he loves people. Visit the Morgan County Animal Shelter and give Wiggles the best Christmas present ever. The shelter is located at 1314 Industrial Drive in Hartselle.
HARTSELLE, AL
WAFF

One killed in two-vehicle crash on Mooresville Road

Officials say that once the bill got signed, law enforcement started to see a decrease in pistol permit purchases. Symptoms start to appear as the fall and winter seasons begin and start to clear in the spring. Treating season affective disorder. Updated: 8 hours ago. Experts say that staying in...
MOORESVILLE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy