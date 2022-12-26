Read full article on original website
Water outage to impact West Lauderdale customers
West Lauderdale Water Authority customers may experience a water outage Thursday and Friday.
WHNT-TV
Chisholm Heights to cut off its water supply in an effort to rebuild pressure
FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Chisholm Heights Water Authority will be cutting its water supply off early Wednesday morning in an effort to rebuild pressure in its tanks. Officials say the low pressure was caused by the cold weather. The water will be off to everything but the main...
WAAY-TV
Water supply dangerously low in part of one Alabama county
The West Lauderdale Water Authority is asking customers to conserve as much water as possible. Lauderdale County residents asked to conserve water as utilities work to restore levels, pressure. The business manager for West Lauderdale Water Authority says only one of their tanks is more than 50% full with water.
Shoals Salvation Army dormitories flooded after water pipe bursts
FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Salvation Army of the Shoals relocated over 30 temporary residents after their dormitories were flooded with water. Corp Officer of the Salvation Army of the Shoals Captain Richard Watts told News 19 that a water pipe bust on Saturday, December 24. The pipe was connected to the building’s fire suppression […]
Shoals residents face water shortage after winter weather
Water companies say their tanks are running dangerously low — and residents who use the West Lauderdale County Water Authority are at the forefront of that shortage.
Water levels ‘critical’ for West Lauderdale County, officials say
Some residents in the Shoals are being asked to stop dripping water after the West Lauderdale Water System said they are at a "critical level."
Decatur thrift store owners employ adults with disabilities, special needs
There are very few places for adults with developmental disabilities to work in North Alabama. However, one couple in Decatur is working to change that.
WAAY-TV
Lauderdale County residents asked to conserve water as utilities work to restore levels, pressure
The recent cold weather has caused major problems for thousands of people in the Muscle Shoals area. The West Lauderdale Water Authority is now asking its customers to conserve water, as the county has reported dangerously low water levels remaining. "We only have one (tank) that is over 50%," said...
WAAY-TV
TRAFFIC ALERT: Roads deemed impassable in 6 North Alabama counties
As of 10 p.m. Monday, roads and bridges throughout Limestone, Madison, Morgan, Jackson, DeKalb and Marshall counties have been deemed impassable, including all streets in some cities and towns. State and local road crews are working across the region to treat roads and make them safe for travel again. However,...
North Alabama authorities warn of icy conditions on roadways
With snow falling in the Rocket City, Huntsville Police Department (HPD) is warning residents of some areas to avoid due to icy conditions.
WAFF
North Alabama closings and delays
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - With poor weather forecast and bad road conditions, multiple places across North Alabama have announced closings or delays for Tuesday’s work day. The Redstone Arsenal announced that it will be closed Tuesday due to the weather conditions and that only emergency essential personnel should report.
WAFF
All Huntsville, Madison roads reopened as temperatures rise
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Authorities throughout North Alabama have released updates about the conditions of roads in many counties. The Huntsville Police Department announced around 12:10 p.m. Tuesday that Cecil Ashburn Drive was reopened. Any vehicles that were blocking lanes of travel were moved to the Land Trust parking lot.
Family loses everything after fire destroys Elkmont home on Christmas Eve
The night before Christmas Eve temperatures outside dropped into the single digits, and one Limestone County family's attempts to keep warm may have led to them losing everything.
Tennessee Valley road conditions | Business closings/delays | Dec. 27, 2022
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Winter weather is causing some businesses to change their schedules and some roads to close. We'll update this list as more information becomes available. The National Weather Service says patchy freezing fog is possible this morning, contributing to the already hazardous, icy road conditions. Avoid driving if possible! Ice is not expected to begin melting until the late morning.
WAFF
Authorities close multiple roads across North Alabama
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Authorities throughout North Alabama have released updates about the conditions of roads in many counties. The City of Huntsville announced that as of 6 a.m., all elevated portions of Memorial Parkway, I-65 and Research Park Boulevard are open. The following road closures remain in effect:. Cecil...
WAFF
Some businesses remain closed Tuesday
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Due to road conditions, many businesses in North Alabama either delayed opening or were closed entirely on Tuesday. The Limestone County Health Department is closed until further notice due to extensive water damage. All Marshall County offices will be closed on Tuesday. Redstone Federal Credit Union...
WAFF
Limestone Co. Coroner identifies man killed in Wednesday crash
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Limestone County Wednesday morning. The two-vehicle crash happened at 4:32 a.m. on Mooresville Road near Stewart Lane approximately eight miles east of Tanner. Limestone County Coroner Mike West confirmed that James Cribbs, 69 of Toney was pronounced dead at the scene.
Hartselle Enquirer
Pet of the week of Dec. 28
Wiggles needs one of Santa’s helpers to come adopt him. This poor baby has been at the shelter since Oct. 14. He is the sweetest dog! He loves playing with other dogs in the play yard and he loves people. Visit the Morgan County Animal Shelter and give Wiggles the best Christmas present ever. The shelter is located at 1314 Industrial Drive in Hartselle.
WAFF
One killed in two-vehicle crash on Mooresville Road
One killed in two-vehicle crash on Mooresville Road
