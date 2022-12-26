Read full article on original website
Heating issues close some government buildings in Warren
In Warren, the Municipal Justice Center, police department and Municipal Court are closed because they don't have heat.
Precautionary Boil Water Advisory issued for portions of Summit County after water main break: See which areas are impacted
AKRON, Ohio — UPDATE: The Boil Water Advisory in this story was lifted on Dec. 29, 2022. The City of Akron has issued a precautionary Boil Water Advisory for parts of Fairlawn Heights, Copley and Fairlawn following a water main break in Northwest Akron. The advisory will be in...
Missing Adult Alert canceled for Summit County man
A Missing Adult Alert was issued at 1:08 a.m. for 79-year-old Kenneth Stone.
SUV shears pole on South Avenue
A telephone pole on South Avenue has been sheared after an SUV crashed into it Thursday afternoon. The Youngstown Police and Fire Departments both responded to the scene. 21 News crews on scene did not observe a license plate on the vehicle, but observed an advertisement for a local car dealership in its place.
Burst pipe forces local business to close
An excessive amount of water due to a burst pipe is forcing Trumbull Family Fitness to close.
One taken to hospital after Struthers crash
One person was taken to the hospital after a two car crash in Struthers Wednesday morning.
Local library closed due to broken water pipe
The Brookfield branch of the Warren-Trumbull County Public Library is temporarily closed due to a broken water pipe in the building.
Coroner identifies victim of Columbiana house fire
The Columbiana County Coroner has released the identity of a man killed in a house fire Monday night. 57-year-old Todd Taylor was found dead in a home on North Pearl Street in Columbiana. Firefighters were called to the fire shortly before midnight Monday. The coroner is still working to determine...
St. Elizabeth in Youngstown deals with water main break
St. Elizabeth Health Center in downtown Youngstown experienced a water main break over the weekend, according to a spokesperson with Mercy Health.
Clean-up underway after damage at Trumbull County courthouse
Trumbull County employees are picking up the pieces after pipes burst at the Trumbull County courthouse on Monday.
Man spinning out in parking lot cited by Youngstown police for eighth OVI
Police said a man who was spinning his tires Tuesday evening in a South Side parking lot was cited for his eighth drunken driving offense.
Man arrested after shots fired on East Side street
Nikitas Smaragdas, 30, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on a charge of felonious assault.
Car knocks over utility pole on Youngstown’s South Side
It happened around 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of South Avenue and East Florida Avenue.
State police investigating after woman shot in Beaver County
State police are investigating after an 18-year-old woman was shot in Beaver County Tuesday evening. The shooting took place at the Valley Terrace Apartments, 300 Superior Ave., in Aliquippa, around 6:30 p.m. According to a state police report, the woman was struck by an accidental discharge of a gun while...
Youngstown police warn against celebratory gunfire on New Year’s Eve
Every year across the U.S., people make headlines for being struck or sometimes killed by celebratory gunfire on New Year's Eve.
Man in serious condition after Christmas Day shooting in Columbiana County
A man was flown to the hospital and is in serious condition after a Christmas Day shooting in Columbiana county.
Coroner identifies man found dead in Columbiana fire
The Columbiana County Coroner's Office has identified the victim found dead after a house fire earlier this week.
Home burned completely to the ground in Niles once owned by local historic figure
Niles fire crews are currently on the scene of a structure fire that burnt a historic home to the ground. The fire started around 3:00 p.m. at the corner of Robbins Avenue and Crandon Avenue. According to the Niles Historical Society's website, this home once housed the "Hot Dog King," Harry Stevens and his daughter.
Local schools face extensive water damage
Two area schools are now dealing with a mess due to water damage from burst pipes.
Crash near Columbiana County damages vehicles
A portion of U.S. Route 30, between Minerva and East Canton, was temporarily shut down Tuesday morning due to a crash.
