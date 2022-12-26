ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SUV shears pole on South Avenue

A telephone pole on South Avenue has been sheared after an SUV crashed into it Thursday afternoon. The Youngstown Police and Fire Departments both responded to the scene. 21 News crews on scene did not observe a license plate on the vehicle, but observed an advertisement for a local car dealership in its place.
Coroner identifies victim of Columbiana house fire

The Columbiana County Coroner has released the identity of a man killed in a house fire Monday night. 57-year-old Todd Taylor was found dead in a home on North Pearl Street in Columbiana. Firefighters were called to the fire shortly before midnight Monday. The coroner is still working to determine...
COLUMBIANA, OH

