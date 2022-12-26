ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Arrested For Allegedly Squatting At Home Under Construction

By City News Service
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

CULVER CITY (CNS) - A man was arrested on suspicion of making his way into a house under construction in Culver City, authorities said Monday.

Police received a call Friday regarding people inside a residence under construction in the 4100 block of Irving Place, the Culver City Police Department reported.

A suspect at the location spotted officers arriving at the scene, jumped over a wall and ran through an alleyway in a short foot pursuit, police said.

He was taken into custody without incident and booked at the Culver City Police Department jail.

