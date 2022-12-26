Read full article on original website
Thawing pipes bursting all over Champaign-Urbana area, what are the risks to your home?
SAVOY, Ill., (WCIA) — It’s getting warmer outside, but that wasn’t the case during the mid-December blast of winter weather. Low temperatures led to many frozen pipes, and now, they’re thawing out. It’s leaving plumbers and restoration experts busy. For many, they’re not out of the woods. Because of the cold, they’re in the thick […]
illinoisnewsroom.org
Deep freeze breaks pipes, flooding homes, schools and business across Central Illinois
URBANA – After a week in the deep freeze, crews are responding to dozens of broken pipes across Central Illinois. The city of Decatur says services like meter checks are being delayed because of more than 15 water main breaks since last week’s cold snap. A Winter Storm plunged temperatures below freezing for several days in the week before Christmas weekend 2022. Chambana meteorologist Andrew Pritchard predicted winds on December 23 gusted to near 50 miles per hour, prompting dangerously cold wind chills of 35 to 40 degrees below zero. Crews in Decatur have also responded to more than 100 meter or pipe bursts inside homes. The city expects more emergencies as pipes continue to thaw.
Illini Tower residents dealing with flooding aftermath
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — People who live in Illini Tower at the University of Illinois say they’re dealing with the aftermath of recent flooding. Pipe bursts over the holiday weekend at the privately owned residence hall, soaking several floors and causing ceilings to leak. We spoke with a student who wanted to remain anonymous but […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
The Big “Hello” of 2022: Groundbreaking for the Golden Nugget Casino
As we’ve taken a look at news stories from the year 2022, we’ve looked back at a lot of GOODBYES. But we conclude by looking back on Danville and Vermilion County’s biggest HELLO of the year: the long awaited groundbreaking of the Golden Nugget Casino. When it...
Champaign Costco reopens after evacuation, temporary closure on Thursday
Update 3:30pm Costco Wholesale’s Champaign Warehouse location has reopened after a temporary closure to address a CO2 leak. CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Costco Wholesale’s Champaign Warehouse location has been closed temporarily after a refrigerator leak. Costco manager, Rocco Wistafke, said a refrigerator was leaking carbon dioxide (CO2), causing the Champaign grocery store to evacuate on […]
WAND TV
What to do with your holiday trash this season
CHAMPAIGN, ILL. (WAND) - The holiday season is a time of year that spreads joy, cheer and trash. Waste disposal company, Republic Services told WAND News typically there's a 25% increase in the amount of waste generated between Thanksgiving and New Year's Day. This equals up to over one million tons of extra trash per week.
WAND TV
Springfield FD reports 8 structure fires in last 7 days
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) —Firefighters have had to deal with bitterly cold weather in addition to their normal duties this past week. Fire Chief Brandon Blough said when cold weather blows in, people become desperate for ways to survive. "When it gets this cold, a lot of times, especially for...
WAND TV
Streets closed in Decatur for watermain repairs
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Repairs after a watermain failure will require street closures in Decatur Wednesday. One closure will be at S. 16th St at the intersection of E. Cleveland Ave. starting at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday and ending at 3 p.m. The other closure will be the intersection of N....
Missing dog found safe 5 days after Central Illinois house fire
HUTTON, Ill. (WCIA) – A Coles County family has been reunited with their dog after worrying they might never see her again. Luke and Maddie Henebry lost their home in a fire on Friday in Hutton. In a Facebook post, they said everyone was able to escape, but their dog, Stella, ran away. They asked […]
Holidays don’t stop this soup kitchen
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — For many, holidays are a time for gifts, family, and family meals. But for some, the holidays can be lonelier. Thanks to dedicated groups in Champaign County, some things can be checked off the holiday list. The day after Christmas is usually reserved for relaxing around new items and leftovers. But […]
Was A Stop at Wally’s As Fun As Buc-ee’s?
Last year I spotted a new place to stop on the way to Chicago and get off the road. Definitely, a tourist trap kind of place called Wally's on Interstate 55 in Pontiac, modeled after Buc-ee's. So does it live up to the hype?. Wally's bills itself as "Home of...
WAND TV
Champaign Driver Services facility closed, set to reopen after burst pipe
Update 3:08pm Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White reports that the Champaign Driver Services facility will reopen Wednesday, Dec. 28. They said the facility has been cleaned and the carpet is being dried following the pipe burst that left standing water in parts of the building. CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Driver Services […]
WAND TV
Christmas Eve fire at Goodwill believed to be largest Springfield building fire since the 1970s
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield Fire Department was called out for a fire at a former Goodwill location the morning of Christmas Eve. Crews responded to the building at 815 N. 11th around 4:45 a.m. Heavy fire was showing from the building that stretches the entire block from 10th...
Springfield Fire Department fights city’s largest fire in decades
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Fire Department set out early Saturday morning to put out the largest fire the city of Springfield has seen this century. Around 4:45 am on December 24, the Springfield Fire Department was dispatched to a fire on 11th Street, at an abandoned building that was formerly a Goodwill. The crew […]
ISP respond to multiple weather-related accidents Monday evening
PESOTUM, Ill. (WCIA) – As road conditions deteriorate, Illinois State Police District 10 has responded to slide-offs and crashes across the area. Since 3:00 p.m., troopers were dispatched to several property damage calls and crashes. One property-damage crash was reported on I-72 near Decatur. Another property damage crash was reported on I-74 near Mahomet by […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Danville Announces Outdoor Decorating Contest Winners
We want to congratulate our Exterior Decorating Contest winners!. For more information about the contest visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/1072059770125180/
WAND TV
Springfield business owners prepare to implement minimum wage increase
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Some workers across the state could see an increase in their pay next month. Illinois’ minimum wage goes up to $13 an hour for most workers starting Jan. 1. “Minimum wage laws improve the standard of living for all workers of our state,” Jane Flanagan, the Director at the Illinois Department of Labor, […]
Effingham Radio
Mattoon Fire Responds to Several Calls Over Holiday Weekend
The following was released on the Mattoon Firefighters #691 Facebook Page:. The Mattoon Fire Department responded to several emergencies over the long holiday weekend. On Thursday 12/22/22 at 9:46p.m. MFD received a call for a structure fire at 3017 Commercial. Crews arrived on scene at 9:50p.m. to find a detached shed at the back of the property fully involved in fire, with a second shed beginning to catch fire. Crews quickly deployed handlines to begin extinguishing this fire. The exposed shed had some minor damage, the initial shed is considered a total loss. Firefighters battled not only this fire, but extreme weather conditions with wind chill temperatures reaching 30 degrees below zero. This fire is still under investigation. There were no reports of any injuries at this fire.
