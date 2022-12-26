Read full article on original website
Popular Diner in Cincinnati is Temporarily ClosingBryan DijkhuizenCincinnati, OH
NFL Punishes Patriots QB Mac Jones For 'Dirty Play'OnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
5 Most Haunted Cemetery In Ohio You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSOhio State
This Coffee Shop Has Been Named the Best in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
This Cincinnatti couple continue to give away millionsAsh JurbergCincinnati, OH
Yardbarker
Former Bengals player doesn't deny rumors of a return
The Super Bowl-contending Cincinnati Bengals lost star right tackle La’el Collins for the season due to a torn ACL and MCL he suffered in Week 16 against the New England Patriots. Collins, 29, has been a consistent force for the defending AFC champs after coming over from the Dallas...
FOX Sports
Who should Broncos hire to replace Nathaniel Hackett? | THE HERD
The Denver Broncos fired Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett after a 4-11 record in his first season. While Sean Payton is rumored to return to coaching and even join Denver, one can argue that the job is not as high in demand as fans think with Russell Wilson and ownership questions. Colin Cowherd then shares who he believes Denver should and can realistically hire.
FOX Sports
Wisconsin wins bowl in Luke Fickell's debut, Jim Leonhard's sendoff
Wisconsin had a new coach on the sideline, with the interim coach still calling the shots. The Badgers had several new players in key positions, including quarterback. A long, sometimes-difficult season came to a conclusion with more adversity — and, eventually, a win. A 17-point lead nearly erased, Wisconsin...
FOX Sports
Giants would clinch playoffs with win over skidding Colts
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants aren't treating the Indianapolis Colts like a team that has won four games all season and has lost eight of its last nine. With a playoff berth a win away, one might think the Giants (8-6-1) would be salivating at the thought of playing one of the NFL's weakest teams at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.
FOX Sports
Without Tua, Dolphins need to find a win to reach playoffs
With a four-game losing streak, the Dolphins squandered an easy path to the playoffs and now need to win at least one — or possibly both — of their last two games to reach the postseason. And they will probably have to do it with a backup quarterback.
FOX Sports
Playoff positioning at stake when Bills and Bengals tangle
CINCINNATI (AP) — This was the dream scenario for the NFL's schedule-makers: Two of the league's hottest teams and flashiest quarterbacks facing off on the final Monday night of the season in a game thick with playoff drama. The Buffalo Bills (12-3) and Cincinnati Bengals (11-4) have secured playoff...
FOX Sports
Carson Wentz, Commanders continue playoff chase vs. Browns
ASHBURN, Va.. (AP) — After getting into the thick of the playoff race, the Washington Commanders' three-game winless skid put them in what seems like a straightforward position. “If we win these two games, we’re in the playoffs,” starting left tackle Charles Leno said. “It’s as simple as that."...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 17: Fade the Bengals, Seahawks and more best bets
There are two weeks left until the end of the NFL's regular season and the playoff race is shaping into place. While a few teams are battling for the top of playoff seeding, there are several teams in the 7-8 win range that are still in the hunt and looking for help to make their way into the postseason festivities.
FOX Sports
NFL Week 17 odds: Bet on Chiefs to cover, other best wagers
The NFL playoff picture is shaping up, and Week 17 will be critical for a few teams fighting for their postseason lives. The fun is really getting started. There are a few games on this weekend's slate that I'm looking forward to making wagers on. So let's dive into my best bets for NFL Week 17 that will hopefully all win us some cash (odds via FOX Bet).
Football World Reacts To Ed Reed's Big Career Step
Ed Reed is one of the most accomplished football players of all time. Tallying nine Pro Bowl selections, six All-Pro nominations and one Defensive Player of the Year Award in his storied 12-year NFL career, Reed has now chosen to transition into the collegiate coaching ranks this ...
FOX Sports
Brady, Bucs take aim at NFC South title against Panthers
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers don’t have to sort through a bunch of potential tiebreaker scenarios to know what they need to do to win the NFC South and host a first-round playoff game. Beat the Panthers on Sunday at Raymond James...
FOX Sports
Could NFC South, with no winning records, have two playoff teams? It's possible
The NFC South playoff picture is down to three teams — sorry, Falcons — and while the Saints are still alive, much of the division title is on the line for Sunday's Bucs-Panthers game in Tampa (1 p.m. ET on FOX). The outcome scenarios range from very simple...
FOX Sports
Giants sign LB off Lions practice squad, put Lemieux on IR
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants signed veteran linebacker Jarrad Davis off the Detroit Lions’ practice squad and placed guard Shane Lemieux on injured reserve on Wednesday. Davis has spent five of his six NFL seasons with the Lions. He played for the Jets in...
FOX Sports
49ers' top-ranked defense major challenge for new Raiders QB
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kyle Shanahan remembers being impressed with Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham at the 2019 Senior Bowl. The San Francisco 49ers coach knows little else about Las Vegas' new starter. Stidham is a big unknown for the 49ers, who rank first in the NFL in scoring and...
NBC Sports
Lamar Jackson officially didn’t practice, Marcus Peters and Calais Campbell also DNP
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson’s status for Sunday’s game against the Steelers is firmly in question after the first day of the practice week. After reporters noted Jackson was not on the field for Wednesday’s session, the Ravens noted on their injury report that the quarterback did not participate in the session.
UCLA vs. Pittsburgh Sun Bowl College Football Predictions
The All Bruins staff made their picks for how Friday's postseason showdown against the Panthers is going to go down.
FOX Sports
Jalen Hurts or Tom Brady: which NFC QB should be trusted the most the in playoffs? | SPEAK
Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor, LeSean McCoy, and David Helman discuss which NFC quarterback’s they trust the most heading into the playoffs. Helman explains if Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reach the playoffs the conversation is over with Brady being the most trusted. The gang go on to discuss whether Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts should be trusted due to his minimal playoff experience and shoulder injury.
FOX Sports
Raiders bench Derek Carr for season, Jarrett Stidham to start vs. 49ers | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Nick Wright and Greg Jennings weigh in on the Las Vegas Raiders benching quarterback Derek Carr for the remainder of the season in favor for backup Jarrett Stidham. Jennings explains he is not shocked with the move after Carr’s disappointing play this season.
FOX Sports
Are Jets a likely landing spot for Raiders QB Derek Carr next season? | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Craig Carton joins Nick Wright, Kevin Wildes and Greg Jennings to discuss the Las Vegas Raiders QB Derek Carr stepping away from the team during their final two games. The group also address Davante Adams’ comments supporting Carr and rumors the New York Jets are interested in the QB's services.
FOX Sports
Nick plays 'Keep, Regift, Return' with the Cowboys, Eagles & 49ers | What's Wright?
Three big dogs in the NFC, and Nick Wright takes a look at each of them to decide which are the real deal in a game called 'Keep, Regift Return'. The Dallas Cowboys defeated the Philadelphia Eagles, but that was without Jalen Hurts, who's dealing with a shoulder sprain. Meanwhile, the San Francisco 49ers have been tearing it up since losing to Nick Wright's Chiefs some months ago. So which team will he Keep, which will he Regift, and which will he return? Watch to find out.
