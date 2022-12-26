ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

WOWT

Omaha woman wants further investigation into Club Carwash complaint

The family of Jerica Schuman memorialized their daughter Wednesday night at the scene of the accident that took her life. OPPD's newest piece of equipment rolled into town Wednesday night. Emily's Wednesday night forecast. Updated: 18 hours ago. Rain changes to show Thursday with an overall mild stretch into the...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln man sentenced for firearm charge

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln man was sentenced to three years in prison for having a firearm while being a user of a controlled substance. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 23-year-old Jakerrius Jachun Gill, of Lincoln, was sentenced on Dec. 27 for being an unlawful user of a controlled substance who possessed firearms. Gill will serve 36 months in prison along with three years of supervised release after his initial sentence.. There is no parole in the federal system. Gill pleaded guilty to the offense on Sept. 20.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

OPD: Missing Omaha woman’s death not believed to be suspicious

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A woman missing since Thursday has been found dead. According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, 55-year-old Monica Helm was last seen at roughly 1 p.m. Thursday near her home around 93rd Street and Redick Avenue. Omaha Police said Wednesday that she was found around...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Two arrested after reportedly pulling out a gun in Lincoln traffic

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man and woman were arrested after they reportedly yelled at and pulled out a gun on a 19-year-old in Lincoln traffic. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to the LPD Service Desk, 575 S 10th St., on Tuesday for a reported weapons violation. Officers...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

$15K worth of equipment stolen from work truck in northeast Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating after $15,000 of engineering equipment was stolen from a work truck. Police said sometime between Dec. 22-27, someone entered an Olsson truck parked near 70th and X streets and stole surveying equipment. An Olympus 38DL Plus steel measuring device valued at $5,000...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Teen in Waverly Stabbing to be Tried in Lancaster County

The 15-year-old being tried as an adult for allegedly stabbing a schoolmate in October will be tried in Lancaster County. KLIN News learned that Shane Moore, 15, will be arraigned in district court on Jan. 25. Moore’s bail was set at $1 million, and he waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln man caught multiple times with guns and drugs is sent to prison

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Lincoln man will spend three years in federal prison for possessing multiple firearms while using drugs. U.S. District Court Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Jakerrius Jachun Gill on Tuesday, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Gill pleaded guilty on Sept. 20. He had...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Former Omaha daycare worker pleads not guilty to neglect charge

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A former Omaha daycare worker faces a misdemeanor charge. A toddler, 2.5-year-old Lorenzo Ponce, suffered a head injury falling down stairs at an Omaha daycare in September. The boy is recovering but earlier in December his mother called it a frighteningly close call. “All three of...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Four chickens die in Lincoln fire

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Four chickens died in a fire in Lincoln on Christmas Eve, authorities say. Lincoln Fire & Rescue responded to a report of a detached garage fire about 7 a.m. Saturday. Crews arrived to find the back of the garage on fire and put it out.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

7-year-old girl dies from injuries after Omaha house fire

OMAHA, Neb. — The 7-year-old girl hurt in an Omaha house fire on Tuesday morning has died, Omaha police confirmed to KETV NewsWatch 7. The fire started around 5:27 a.m. near 23rd and S streets. Fire investigators said crews found one person outside the house and two people inside...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Homeowners on edge after house smashed into twice by Omaha drivers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A snowy forecast keeps the Borer family on the edge of their seats. “When you’re sitting watching TV, you don’t expect something to just break into your house,” said Tony Borer. “It’s just so unexpected.”. The first time a car couldn’t...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Family nervous after house is crashed into twice

A missing Omaha woman has been found dead in her vehicle. 6 News was out with Nebraska Game and Parks Tuesday to test the safety of ice on Omaha's lakes. Three cousins are in the hospital after a house fire at 23rd and S Tuesday morning.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Electrical fire causes $60,000 in damage to Lincoln home

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An overnight blaze on Christmas caused about $60,000 in damage to a Lincoln home, according to Lincoln Fire & Rescue. The residents of a home near 77th and A Streets reported hearing a popping noise about 2 a.m. Sunday. The fire was contained to the...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Road rage incidents in Lincoln have more than doubled since 2020

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Road rage appears to be on the rise in Lincoln, and it was blamed in last Friday’s deadly shooting. Lincoln Police Department data show that road rage incidents increased by 60% from 2020 to 2021. Then they held steady in 2022. This year, 102...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Club Carwash investigates damage hundreds of damage claims

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A clean car, but bubbled bumper -- the result of a chain reaction incident earlier this year inside the Club Carwash near 72nd and Sorensen. “The track kept the cars moving so we kept bumping into the car in front of us, or the car behind us kept bumping into it,” said Kendra Tait, a Club Carwash customer.
OMAHA, NE

