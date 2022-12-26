Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football gets predictions for CB Ethan NationThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Cafeteria Worker Yells at Seward H.S. Student after Throwing His Lunch in the Trash Can, then a Church Steps Up to HelpZack LoveSeward, NE
Nebraska Football: Garrett Nelson declares for NFL DraftThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: TE Chancellor Brewington declares for NFL DraftThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
LLCHD urges residents to protect themselves from carbon monoxide poisoning during the looming winter stormEdy ZooLancaster County, NE
WOWT
Omaha woman wants further investigation into Club Carwash complaint
The family of Jerica Schuman memorialized their daughter Wednesday night at the scene of the accident that took her life. OPPD's newest piece of equipment rolled into town Wednesday night. Emily's Wednesday night forecast. Updated: 18 hours ago. Rain changes to show Thursday with an overall mild stretch into the...
klkntv.com
Memorial ceremony set for man who was shot to death in Lincoln before Christmas
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A memorial ceremony is officially scheduled for the man who was shot to death in Lincoln last Friday. Channel 8 learned earlier this week that several events were in the works, as many in our community are looking for ways to help Kupo Mleya’s family.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man sentenced for firearm charge
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln man was sentenced to three years in prison for having a firearm while being a user of a controlled substance. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 23-year-old Jakerrius Jachun Gill, of Lincoln, was sentenced on Dec. 27 for being an unlawful user of a controlled substance who possessed firearms. Gill will serve 36 months in prison along with three years of supervised release after his initial sentence.. There is no parole in the federal system. Gill pleaded guilty to the offense on Sept. 20.
klkntv.com
Man accused of threatening woman with hatchet in rural Lancaster County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A man landed in jail on Tuesday after authorities say he threatened someone with a hatchet for the second time this year. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in Sprague at 5:15 p.m. Deputies said Nicholas Yager, 42, yelled at the...
WOWT
OPD: Missing Omaha woman’s death not believed to be suspicious
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A woman missing since Thursday has been found dead. According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, 55-year-old Monica Helm was last seen at roughly 1 p.m. Thursday near her home around 93rd Street and Redick Avenue. Omaha Police said Wednesday that she was found around...
News Channel Nebraska
Two arrested after reportedly pulling out a gun in Lincoln traffic
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man and woman were arrested after they reportedly yelled at and pulled out a gun on a 19-year-old in Lincoln traffic. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to the LPD Service Desk, 575 S 10th St., on Tuesday for a reported weapons violation. Officers...
WOWT
$15K worth of equipment stolen from work truck in northeast Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating after $15,000 of engineering equipment was stolen from a work truck. Police said sometime between Dec. 22-27, someone entered an Olsson truck parked near 70th and X streets and stole surveying equipment. An Olympus 38DL Plus steel measuring device valued at $5,000...
klkntv.com
Strangers step up to help raise money for family of Lincoln homicide victim
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln community has been coming together to help raise money for the family of a Kupo Mleya. The 38-year-old was killed last Friday when he was shot several times after a crash near 20th and Washington Streets. Shelby Fuller-Larsen, Mleya’s former coworker at Cycle...
klin.com
Teen in Waverly Stabbing to be Tried in Lancaster County
The 15-year-old being tried as an adult for allegedly stabbing a schoolmate in October will be tried in Lancaster County. KLIN News learned that Shane Moore, 15, will be arraigned in district court on Jan. 25. Moore’s bail was set at $1 million, and he waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday.
klkntv.com
Lincoln man caught multiple times with guns and drugs is sent to prison
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Lincoln man will spend three years in federal prison for possessing multiple firearms while using drugs. U.S. District Court Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Jakerrius Jachun Gill on Tuesday, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Gill pleaded guilty on Sept. 20. He had...
WOWT
Former Omaha daycare worker pleads not guilty to neglect charge
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A former Omaha daycare worker faces a misdemeanor charge. A toddler, 2.5-year-old Lorenzo Ponce, suffered a head injury falling down stairs at an Omaha daycare in September. The boy is recovering but earlier in December his mother called it a frighteningly close call. “All three of...
klkntv.com
Four chickens die in Lincoln fire
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Four chickens died in a fire in Lincoln on Christmas Eve, authorities say. Lincoln Fire & Rescue responded to a report of a detached garage fire about 7 a.m. Saturday. Crews arrived to find the back of the garage on fire and put it out.
Omaha Police announce arrest in 2015 cold case homicide
Omaha Police announced Wednesday that 35-year-old Cavin Cooper has been arrested for the alleged 2015 murders of two men.
KETV.com
7-year-old girl dies from injuries after Omaha house fire
OMAHA, Neb. — The 7-year-old girl hurt in an Omaha house fire on Tuesday morning has died, Omaha police confirmed to KETV NewsWatch 7. The fire started around 5:27 a.m. near 23rd and S streets. Fire investigators said crews found one person outside the house and two people inside...
1011now.com
Polygamist cult leader accused of trafficking women and girls in Lincoln enters not guilty plea
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A polygamous leader accused of taking more than 20 wives, including underage girls, pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to kidnapping and tampering with evidence charges stemming from a federal investigation into his community on the Utah-Arizona border. Samuel Bateman, 46, is accused of moving minors across...
WOWT
Homeowners on edge after house smashed into twice by Omaha drivers
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A snowy forecast keeps the Borer family on the edge of their seats. “When you’re sitting watching TV, you don’t expect something to just break into your house,” said Tony Borer. “It’s just so unexpected.”. The first time a car couldn’t...
WOWT
Family nervous after house is crashed into twice
A missing Omaha woman has been found dead in her vehicle. 6 News was out with Nebraska Game and Parks Tuesday to test the safety of ice on Omaha's lakes. Three cousins are in the hospital after a house fire at 23rd and S Tuesday morning.
klkntv.com
Electrical fire causes $60,000 in damage to Lincoln home
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An overnight blaze on Christmas caused about $60,000 in damage to a Lincoln home, according to Lincoln Fire & Rescue. The residents of a home near 77th and A Streets reported hearing a popping noise about 2 a.m. Sunday. The fire was contained to the...
klkntv.com
Road rage incidents in Lincoln have more than doubled since 2020
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Road rage appears to be on the rise in Lincoln, and it was blamed in last Friday’s deadly shooting. Lincoln Police Department data show that road rage incidents increased by 60% from 2020 to 2021. Then they held steady in 2022. This year, 102...
WOWT
Club Carwash investigates damage hundreds of damage claims
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A clean car, but bubbled bumper -- the result of a chain reaction incident earlier this year inside the Club Carwash near 72nd and Sorensen. “The track kept the cars moving so we kept bumping into the car in front of us, or the car behind us kept bumping into it,” said Kendra Tait, a Club Carwash customer.
