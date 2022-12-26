Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Newburgh Heights Police Apprehend Teens Crashing a Stolen Car Without a Fatal Incident Following a Police ChaseBrown on ClevelandNewburgh Heights, OH
One Of The Most Haunted Road In The World Is Here In Ohio And It’s CreepyLIFE_HACKSCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Greek Food in ClevelandIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ClevelandTed RiversCleveland, OH
Report reveals 1 big reason Raiders benched Derek Carr
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels announced on Wednesday that Derek Carr will be benched for the remainder of the season. While performance is the obvious reason the move was made, it was not the only motive. The Raiders want to preserve Carr’s health in anticipation of a potential offseason trade, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler... The post Report reveals 1 big reason Raiders benched Derek Carr appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Reason Myles Garrett was benched, fined by Browns revealed
Myles Garrett was notably absent from the Cleveland Browns’ first defensive drive against the New Orleans Saints on Saturday. Head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters on Monday that it was a “team decision” to not start Garrett in the game, and now we know more about what led to that decision. Mary Kay Cabot of... The post Reason Myles Garrett was benched, fined by Browns revealed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The fallout from Myles Garrett’s benching, Deshaun Watson’s progress and what went wrong vs. the Saints: Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns benched Myles Garrett and fined him following an issue with him properly communicating with the team while sick last week. Garrett sat out the first series of the Browns’ loss to New Orleans. What’s the fallout, if any, from the benching?. Mary Kay...
Patrick Mahomes says Andy Reid's Christmas gift from team was decided by a poll
Andy Reid’s love of cheeseburgers is no secret. Following the Chiefs’ Super Bowl LIV win, Reid said he would celebrate with “the biggest cheeseburger you’ve ever seen.” On Sunday, Reid was gifted a double cheeseburger by the team for Christmas.
The Big 10: What happens if Ohio State gets blown out in Peach Bowl?
Every Tuesday, Matt Hayes tackles the 10 hottest topics in the Big Ten …. With Ohio sports betting apps launching this week, you can pre-register today and get hundreds of dollars in free bets to use on the Buckeyes, NFL games and other sports:. 1. The B1G Story. Nothing about...
Troy Aikman shares the big winner of the Nathaniel Hackett firing
The Denver Broncos on Monday fired Nathaniel Hackett, who was in his first season as the team’s head coach. The firing came after the 4-11 squad got destroyed 51-14 by a 5-10 Los Angeles Rams team. The Broncos were arguably the biggest disappointment of the NFL season, with the poor play of Russell Wilson leaving... The post Troy Aikman shares the big winner of the Nathaniel Hackett firing appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Ross Tucker: Garrett benching a bad look for everybody, but give Stefanski credit for doing it
Ross Tucker talks about questions that remain following the Browns’ loss to the Saints, the factors that can get this team back into the playoff picture in 2023, Kevin Stefanski’s benching of Myles Garrett and the best coaching jobs to come open.
Lil Wayne Left Speechless By Eli Manning's Rap Song
Lil Wayne was left speechless by Eli Manning’s rap song, and had the chance to lend his critique to the former New York Giants quarterback’s mic skills. Weezy appeared as a special guest on ESPN’s Manningcast broadcast of his beloved Green Bay Packers’ regular season game against the Los Angeles Rams alongside Eli and Peyton Manning on Monday night (December 19).
Shannon Sharpe slams Russell Wilson’s attitude
The Denver Broncos’ lack of success this season can be blamed on several things, but one of the main issues seems to be quarterback Russell Wilson. When the Broncos traded for Wilson, they thought he would improve their offense. They thought wrong. The Broncos offense has been one of the worst in the NFL this Read more... The post Shannon Sharpe slams Russell Wilson’s attitude appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Russell Wilson has classy response to Nathaniel Hackett firing
Nathaniel Hackett was fired by the Denver Broncos this week before he could finish one full season with the team, and Russell Wilson seemed to acknowledge that he played a role in the head coach’s dismissal. Wilson told reporters on Wednesday that he was “devastated” when the Broncos moved on from Hackett. “The reality is... The post Russell Wilson has classy response to Nathaniel Hackett firing appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
What T.Y. Hilton Means to the Indianapolis Colts
Former Indianapolis Colts and new Dallas Cowboys wide receiver T.Y. Hilton is already making an impact with his new team, but he still holds a special place in Indy.
Broncos announce multiple other firings after Nathaniel Hackett ouster
Nathaniel Hackett will have a couple of other coaches following him out the door in Denver. The Denver Broncos announced on Monday that they have relieved both special teams coordinator Dwayne Stukes as well as offensive line coach Butch Barry of their duties. The two will be replaced by coaches Mike Mallory and Ben Steele,... The post Broncos announce multiple other firings after Nathaniel Hackett ouster appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
John Rooney, son of Pittsburgh Steelers founder Art Rooney, dies
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — John Rooney, the son of Pittsburgh Steelers founder Art Rooney, Sr., has died.According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the Steelers did not immediately release any details about the death of John Rooney, who was a former part owner of the team.Rooney was the brother of late Steelers chairman Dan Rooney and uncle of team president Art Rooney II. Dan Rooney died at the age of 84 in 2017.According to the Post-Gazette, after Art Rooney, Sr.'s death in 1987, the five Rooney brothers, including John, owned a 16 percent share of the team. The other 20 percent was owned by the McGinley family.John Rooney sold all but a 1 percent share of his stake in the team in 2015, the Post-Gazette reports.
JJ Watt makes big announcement about his future
JJ Watt has had a great bounce-back season with the Arizona Cardinals this year, and we now know that it will be the star defensive end’s last one. Watt announced on social media Tuesday that he will retire at the end of the season. He shared two photos of his family from Sunday’s game against... The post JJ Watt makes big announcement about his future appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Playoff positioning at stake when Bills and Bengals tangle
CINCINNATI (AP) — This was the dream scenario for the NFL's schedule-makers: Two of the league's hottest teams and flashiest quarterbacks facing off on the final Monday night of the season in a game thick with playoff drama. The Buffalo Bills (12-3) and Cincinnati Bengals (11-4) have secured playoff...
Giants would clinch playoffs with win over skidding Colts
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants aren't treating the Indianapolis Colts like a team that has won four games all season and has lost eight of its last nine. With a playoff berth a win away, one might think the Giants (8-6-1) would be salivating at the thought of playing one of the NFL's weakest teams at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.
Steelers Sign Former Giants Starting LB, Place Marcus Allen on IR
The Pittsburgh Steelers add a former starting NFC linebacker.
Brady, Bucs take aim at NFC South title against Panthers
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers don’t have to sort through a bunch of potential tiebreaker scenarios to know what they need to do to win the NFC South and host a first-round playoff game. Beat the Panthers on Sunday at Raymond James...
Without Tua, Dolphins need to find a win to reach playoffs
With a four-game losing streak, the Dolphins squandered an easy path to the playoffs and now need to win at least one — or possibly both — of their last two games to reach the postseason. And they will probably have to do it with a backup quarterback.
NFL Week 17 odds: Bet on Chiefs to cover, other best wagers
The NFL playoff picture is shaping up, and Week 17 will be critical for a few teams fighting for their postseason lives. The fun is really getting started. There are a few games on this weekend's slate that I'm looking forward to making wagers on. So let's dive into my best bets for NFL Week 17 that will hopefully all win us some cash (odds via FOX Bet).
