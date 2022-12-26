ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Road congestions in East Tennessee, light snow flurries

By Octavia Johnson
WATE
WATE
 3 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — Spokesperson of the Tennessee Department of Transportation Mark Nagi is asking the public to use caution when driving in East Tennessee this evening.

Nagi said there may be slick spots on the road due to the cold temperatures and snow sticking to the roads in some areas in East Tennessee.

“Snowfall is slowing traffic and creating some mild congestion on area roads. Use caution and allow for extra travel time,” Knoxville Police Department posted to Twitter.

Nagi posted on Twitter around 4:58 p.m. that crews were “actively treating the East Tennessee roads this evening.” The City of Knoxville is treating level 1 and 2 roads.

The following roads have reopened following temporary closures overnight, according to Knoxville Police Department spokesperson Scott Erland:

  • Locust Street between Hill Avenue and Neyland Drive
  • Winston Road between Corteland Drive and Kingston Drive
  • Francis Road between Middlebrook Pike and West Park Drive
  • Washington Pike between Rogers Street and North Broadway
Knoxville Fire Department posted to Twitter that they have responded to a few car accidents. Blount County Sheriff’s Office posted to Facebook about receiving reports of crashes and working multiple vehicle accidents.

Sevierville Police Department said they were experiencing a lot of calls to assist with vehicle crashes motorist assists. Sevier County Sheriff’s Office is using its severe weather plan to assist in the incidents.

“Calls are being prioritized and non-emergency response will likely be limited for some time this evening. As always, if you have an emergency call 911,” Sevierville Police Department posted to Facebook.

Knoxville police is encouraging people to stay home if possible and use extra caution.

Editor’s Note: The story will be updated with any changes.

