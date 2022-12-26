ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Three men arrested after young woman killed in Christmas Day crash

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a woman died at the scene of a car collision on Christmas Day.Maria Carolina Do Nascimento Migel, 22, died after the car she was travelling in was involved in a crash along Hendon Way, Edgware, north London, just before 4am on Christmas Day.The collision happened after officers on patrol indicated for a car to stop, only for the vehicle to drive off unpursued.A short time later police were informed the same car had been involved in a collision with another.The occupants of the car that did...
The Independent

Family tribute to ‘beloved princess’ killed in Christmas Day crash as four men arrested

The family of a 22-year-old killed in a collision on Christmas Day have paid tribute to their “princess”, as police arrested four men in connection with her death. Maria Carolina Do Nascimento Migel, named on Friday by the Metropolitan Police, died after the car she was travelling in crashed into a vehicle in Edgware, north London. Two 29-year-old men and a 21-year-old man were arrested on Christmas Day, on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of a collision. A 32-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of causing death by dangerous...
CBS Minnesota

Man dead after St. Cloud woman loses control of her car, crashes into oncoming traffic

ST. CLOUD, Minn. -- A 68-year-old man died Thursday afternoon after a car lost control in St. Cloud, crashing into another vehicle.The St. Cloud Police Department says officers responded to the crash on 20th Avenue Southeast at 2:30 p.m.Police say a pregnant woman was driving a vehicle northbound on 20th Avenue Southeast when she approached a curve and decline in the road, and lost control, sliding head-on into oncoming traffic.The pregnant woman had minor injuries as well as the 61-year-old driver of the other vehicle involved in the accident. The passenger of the southbound car died shortly afterward at the hospital.The cause of the crash is under investigation, but police did not that roads were covered in ice and snow at the time.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
CBS News

Girl, 17, dies after crashing car into embankment in Plainfield

PLAINFIELD, Ill. (CBS) – A 17-year-old girl is killed after crashing her vehicle into an embankment in Plainfield Wednesday evening. Police said around 6:23 p.m., members of the Plainfield Police Department and Fire Protection District responded to a serious crash in the vicinity of 143rd Street - just west of Frontage Road.
PLAINFIELD, IL
The Independent

Four killed and more than 30 injured as bus rolls over on icy highway

Four people were killed and dozens of other passengers injured when a bus rolled over on an icy highway in Canada.The Royal Canadian Mounted Police say that the bus crashed on Christmas Eve in the interior of British Columbia.The Mounties said that they received multiple calls on Saturday at around 6pm about the crash, which took place on Highway 97C near Merritt, BC.The accident remains under investigation but authorities say that icy road conditions are thought to have been the cause.Regional health officials say that 53 patients were taken to the hospital and 36 people were treated for injuries...
Lootpress

One dead, two airlifted from scene of accident involving juveniles

PECKS MILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Thursday vehicle accident in Logan County has resulted in one death and multiple injuries. According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Department, on Thursday, December 29, 2022, Deputy C.L. Carter and Deputy A.B. Daniels responded to a motor vehicle crash site in the Pecks Mill area. The crash reportedly involved two vehicles.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
The Independent

Drunk driver who downed ten drinks before fatal crash smoked a cigarette as passenger died

A drink-driver who boasted he could have ‘five and drive’ before getting behind the wheel after a seven hour drinking session has been jailed for killing one of his passengers.Daniel Crawshaw, 28, was seen on CCTV bragging to witnesses and flashing his car keys during a night out in which he’s thought to have downed ten alcoholic drinks including lager and vodka lemonade.He later tried to drive home with Keegan Egdell, 20, and Thomas Boothroyd, now 28, in his BMW coupe.But he ploughed his motor into a stone wall during the journey, killing Keegan instantly and leaving Thomas seriously injured.He...
The Independent

Woman, 93, left ‘screaming in pain’ waiting 25 hours for ambulance before strike action

A 93-year-old woman was left “screaming in pain” on the floor of her care home for 25 hours while waiting for an ambulance to arrive, her family says. Elizabeth Davies fractured her hip after suffering a fall in her care home in northwest Wales at the weekend. Images show the elderly woman lying on a wooden floor with a cushion and a blanket while waiting for an ambulance to arrive. Her family claimed this took more than a day. “It was very upsetting to have to see her lying on the floor screaming in pain for over 24 hours,”...
CBS Denver

Truck driver charged in deadly crash on I-25 that killed family of 5

A truck driver has been arrested and charged in a deadly crash in Weld County that killed a family of five from Wyoming. Jesus Puebla, 26, was taken into custody on Thursday evening. Puebla has been charged with five counts of vehicular homicide, careless driving, reckless driving, commercial vehicle safety violation and driving without a commercial driver license. The Godines family killed in the crash included Emiliano, 51, Christina, 47, Aaron, 20, and Tessleigh, 3 months old. Halie Everts, 20, was also killed in the crash. All five people were from Gillette, Wyoming.They were killed after the SUV they were riding in was rear-ended by a tractor-trailer in northern Colorado near Highway 66 on June 13. Investigators with the Colorado State Patrol say the SUV was in the left lane of Interstate 25 in Weld County and had slowed for traffic when the semi slammed into it.  
WELD COUNTY, CO
BBC

CCTV released after woman raped by man she asked for help in Portsmouth

CCTV images have been released after a woman was raped by an unknown man she had asked for directions in Portsmouth. The incident happened along Northern Parade on 17 August some time between 01:00 and 02:00 GMT. A Hampshire Constabulary spokesperson said the woman, in her 40s, asked the man...
BBC

Plane crashed in Fife after cockpit burst open mid-flight

A light aircraft crashed in a field in Fife after its cockpit burst open mid-flight, according to an investigation into the accident. An air crash report said the 70-year-old pilot heard "an almighty bang and a blast of air struck him, blowing off his headset". The man experienced "significant handling...
The Independent

Solihull incident: Boy, 6, becomes fourth child to die after falling into icy lake

A six-year-old boy has become the fourth child to die after falling into an icy lake in Solihull on Sunday, police say.In a statement following the tragic death of the child, West Midlands Police said: “It is with heartfelt sadness that we have to report this afternoon, the six-year-old in hospital has lost his fight for life.“Our deepest sympathies are with the families and friends of those involved in this tragedy.“We cannot comprehend the enormity of the pain they must feel and our hearts go out to them.”It follows the deaths of three other boys aged eight, 10, and...
BBC

Two women arrested after drugs seized in raid

Two women have been arrested following a drugs raid in Derbyshire. Officers searched a property in Trafalgar Square in Long Eaton on Wednesday. They seized items believed to be used by drug dealers along with suspected heroin and crack cocaine. The women, aged 42 and 27, have been arrested on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy