New Jersey Globe
New Jersey Globe 2022 Year in Review
If you’ve seen one year in New Jersey, then you’ve seen one year. Despite no statewide campaigns, Jersey Politics never disappoints, especially with 14 separate election days. Two dozen general election candidates combined to spend over $57 million on races for the U.S. House of Representatives, flipping just one seat under a new map drawn after the 2020 Census. Phil Murphy became the first Democratic governor in 44 years to start a second term, and Nicholas Scutari became the state’s first new Senate President in twelve years. And some kind benefactor convinced Joe Biden to take Sue Fulton.
insidernj.com
Orange Mourns the Loss of Former Councilman
Former Orange At-Large Councilman Donald Page has died. Mr. Page defined himself as a local anti-establishment personage who bucked Mayor Mims Hackett and challenged Dick Codey in an unsuccessful 2001 Democratic Primary candidacy for state senate. In 2008, after Hackett imploded on corruption charges, Mr. Page undertook a run for...
New Jersey Globe
Sampson wants Waterfront Commission to reconsider pulling of his port crane operator license
A New Jersey state assemblyman stripped of his crane operator license for not showing up for work wants the bi-state panel that regulates the Port of Bayonne to reconsider their decision. The Waterfront Commission of New York and New Jersey voted on December 21 to pull the license of freshman...
These 5 N.J. municipalities get top scores for being LGBTQ+ friendly, study says
Five New Jersey towns get a perfect “A” when it comes to LGBTQ+ equality and inclusiveness, according to an annual study. The Human Rights Campaign, the nation’s largest LGBTQ+ civil rights advocacy group, released its annual Municipal Equality Index last month. The study assesses municipal laws, policies and services related to LGBTQ+ equality.
cityandstateny.com
Votes for Lee Zeldin outnumbered registered Republicans in most New York City Assembly districts
Assembly Member Emily Gallagher represents a district with a significant Hasidic Jewish population, in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Gallagher is a Democrat, but she also runs on the Working Families Party line in Assembly District 50, and earned progressive endorsements, from the likes of the Democratic Socialists of America and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on her way to an unopposed victory in the Nov. 8 general.
New Jersey Globe
Waterfront Commisison pulls N.J. assemblyman’s crane operator license for chronic absenteeism
Assemblyman William Sampson IV (D-Bayonne) has lost his license to work as a port crane operator at for excessive absenteeism after the Waterfront Commission of New York and New Jersey rejected his claim that his legislative duties was a valid excuse for not showing up. The 33-year-old Hudson County Democrat...
New Jersey Globe
Menendez aide to join Murphy administration
Christopher Flores ended his five-year stint as a deputy press secretary to U.S. Senator Bob Menendez on December 23 and will join the New Jersey Economic Development Authority as a senior advisor. Flores began working for Menendez in 2016 as an intern while attending St. Peter’s University. He took a...
Most Miserable American Cities – Nine are in New Jersey
If you're feeling kinda blah today, this news probably won't turn your frown upside down. Nine of the most miserable cities in the nation are right here in New Jersey. Nearly 1-in-3 of the most sorrowful, dejected, and depressed towns that you can find are just a short drive from where you are right now.
trentondaily.com
‘Strangely Contaminated: The Loyalists of New Jersey’ Webinar Coming to NJ State Library
When we envision the Revolutionary War, we often get an image of ragtag American soldiers valiantly fighting against oppressive British forces. But what about the Americans, whose loyalties lay with the British? Although we don’t hear their stories often, a wide swath of the population supported the Crown throughout the American Revolution. Join the New Jersey State Library as they explore the lives of loyalists in the early days of the Garden State.
buckeyefirearms.org
Activists Sue New Jersey Over New Unconstitutional Concealed Carry Law
The Second Amendment Foundation recently filed a federal lawsuit against the State of New Jersey, challenging the state's new gun control law prohibiting licensed concealed carry in an expanded list of so-called "sensitive places," and further criminalizes carrying an operable handgun "while in a vehicle." Joining SAF are the Firearms...
The best places to move to in New Jersey are …
We always hear from people who can't wait to leave New Jersey. In fact, more people leave New Jersey than any other state. It's like our biggest export is population. But many who leave want desperately to come back. Many others who've never lived here want to come and be a part of this great state. But where should they go?
Three New Jersey winners get small piece of Megamillions jackpot
TOMS RIVER, NJ – There were no jackpot winners in Tuesday’s Megamillions lottery, but three New Jersey residents won a total of $40,000 in the drawing. The Megamillions jackpot is now $640 million for Friday’s drawing. Three winning tickets were sold in New Jersey on Tuesday. A $20,000 ticket was sold at Town Square Place in Jersey City. A $10,000 ticket was sold at Ricks Farm in Somerdale and a third was sold at News Plus in Toms River. The winning numbers for the Tuesday, December 27, drawing were: 09, 13, 36, 59, and 61. The Gold Mega Ball was The post Three New Jersey winners get small piece of Megamillions jackpot appeared first on Shore News Network.
This Amazing Town Is Actually The Oldest In New Jersey
We have so much amazing history here in New Jersey and every once in a while it’s nice to step back and appreciate the great things around us, like the oldest town in all of the Garden State. Do you know which New Jersey town is the oldest? There...
New Jersey investigating cluster of Legionnaires' disease cases
NEW JERSEY -- The New Jersey Department of Health is investigating a cluster of Legionnaires' disease cases in Passaic and Bergen Counties. So far, there are seven confirmed cases across the two counties.CBS2 was able to confirm two people were diagnosed in the city of Passaic. There were also cases in Paterson and Wayne. Legionnaires' disease is a type of pneumonia people get after breathing in small droplets of water contaminated with Legionella bacteria. "It's picked up by breathing in these contaminated droplets and the good news is it's not contagious from person-to-person. Unlike COVID or flu, you don't have to worry about...
The Most Delicious Steak House in New Jersey is Right at the Shore
I would say one of my favorite meals is a delicious steak dinner and for me, one of the best "steaks" is one I cook at home. I'm not saying I'm a chef, but I enjoy making a good steak and know how I like it cooked. Going to dinner and getting a great steak is always fun and rewarding. Finding a great steak restaurant is the objective of this article when searching for the "best" in New Jersey.
thelakewoodscoop.com
New Jersey SNAP Recipients to Continue to Receive Enhanced Food Assistance Benefits in January
All New Jersey recipients of the New Jersey Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive extra benefits in January, the New Jersey Department of Human Services announced. New Jersey households eligible for the program will receive at least $95 in emergency benefits or the maximum benefit for your household size,...
These 5 NJ hospitals ranked among the country’s best for 2022
Five of the state's more than 70 hospitals have ranked among America's 250 Best Hospitals for 2022, as compiled by Healthgrades. The medical centers in Union, Morris, Monmouth, Bergen and Essex counties ranked among the top 5% in the nation for overall clinical excellence for the current year, based on analysis of nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide.
These 8 N.J. schools are finalists in national technology awards competition
Eight New Jersey schools are among 300 finalists for the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow competition in the STEM fields — science, technology, engineering, and math. They were chosen from a field of 1,000 entrants. Each has won $2,500 in technology and school supplies. State winners, to be announced in...
After shopping bag ban, NJ isn’t done yet with laws targeting plastics
TRENTON — A bill introduced in the Legislature and sponsored by state Sen. Bob Smith, D-Middlesex, is pushing for stronger plastic packaging in what is called “Extended Producer Responsibility” or EPR. But what exactly does this mean?. It all comes down to recycling, said Doug O’Malley, director...
Asian Americans in NJ get a serious warning from the FBI
🚨 Opportunistic thieves are targeting Asian Americans, particularly small business owners. 👮♀️ Officials say Asian Americans are more likely to view banks with skepticism, which can be a problem. The FBI is warning members of one specific ethnic group in New Jersey they face an...
