Michigan State

Sentencing Dates Released for Adam Fox, Barry Croft

By Eric Lloyd
9&10 News
 3 days ago
The two men convicted as the ring leaders in the plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer will learn their fate this week.

Adam Fox and Barry Croft will be sentenced Tuesday and Wednesday respectively.

They were two of the original six charged at the federal level, and both men could face life in prison.

Fox and Croft were convicted in a second trail after a hung jury the first time. Both men are expected to appeal the ruling, but cannot do so until after they are sentenced.

Three men were found guilty in Jackson County in state court for their roles in the plot and five more men begin their trial in Antrim County early next year.

Steve
2d ago

Good riddance! The collective IQs for the state of Michigan will increase when these two are non-citizens.

