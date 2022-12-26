ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael
3d ago

if these expungements are real then what about the fines we paid at the time of the prosecution

Related
KOLR10 News

When does Missouri’s minimum wage go up in 2023?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri’s minimum wage will increase by $.85 in 2023. This is the fifth year in a row minimum wage in the Show-Me State has increased by $.85. The minimum wage in 2022 is $11.15. On Jan. 1, 2023, it will increase to $12. In 2018, Missouri voters voted for a law that […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Last Democrat holding statewide office in Missouri set to depart

JEFFERSON CITY — The last Democratic statewide official in Missouri wrapped up her tenure as state auditor this week saying her work helped uncover hundreds of millions of dollars that were mismanaged, wasted or stolen. Nicole Galloway, who has served in the watchdog post since 2015, said investigations undertaken...
MISSOURI STATE
KMOV

Missouri still fine-tuning recreational marijuana rules

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It is less than a month and a half from recreational marijuana being sold in the state of Missouri, and rules for its sale are still being fine-tuned. State leaders have said 318 of the 322 dispensaries involved in selling marijuana have applied for “comprehensive licenses” to sell recreationally.
MISSOURI STATE
KTLO

Missouri minimum wage rate set for private employers for 2023

The Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations announces the state minimum wage rate for 2023 has been established, according to state law, at $12.00 per hour, effective January 1, 2023. Pursuant to Proposition B, which was approved by Missouri voters on November 6, 2018, the minimum wage will increase...
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Missouri’s Minimum Wage Increases on January 1st

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – Missouri’s minimum wage rate for 2023 of twelve dollars per hour will take effect on January 1st. Pursuant to Proposition B, which was approved by Missouri voters on November 6, 2018, the minimum wage will increase 85 cents per hour each year through 2023. All private businesses are required to pay at a minimum, the $12.00 hourly rate, except retail and service businesses whose gross annual sales are less than $500,000. Missouri’s minimum wage law does not apply to public employers, nor does it allow the state’s minimum wage rate to be lower than the federal minimum wage rate.
MISSOURI STATE
mymoinfo.com

Sheriff Marshak weighs in on recreational marijuana

(Hillsboro) Recreational marijuana is now legal in Missouri. What does that mean for members of law enforcement? How will they approach this issue now that is no longer against the law if certain guidelines are followed? Sheriff Dave Marshak says their biggest concern is for those that drive under the influence.
MISSOURI STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Marijuana business permits expected in January

ROCK PORT - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is working to allow dispensaries of marijuana following legalization of recreational users age 21 and older in November. The state’s Constitution officially changed this month to include Amendment 3 and provisions for possession of up to three ounces of...
MISSOURI STATE
The Kansas City Beacon

Clean-slate laws could bring sweeping criminal expungements to Missouri

Thanks to voters’ approval of Amendment 3 in November, hundreds of Missourians can look forward to having some marijuana-related crimes automatically erased from their records. Advocates for expungement, including some Republicans in the state legislature, want that automatic process to be expanded to other misdemeanors and felonies. They are pushing for so-called clean-slate legislation to […] The post Clean-slate laws could bring sweeping criminal expungements to Missouri appeared first on The Beacon.
MISSOURI STATE
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri in 2023: Where is rent headed in the new year?

Renters have likely noticed a heftier price tag on units the past year. Price growth for rental units has been slowing in recent months, but in early 2022 annual rent increases topped 17% nationally. November rent was up nearly 9% in Kansas City and up close to 4% in St....
MISSOURI STATE
stlpublicradio.org

A Missouri lawmaker wants to end school suspensions in lower grades

A proposed Missouri state law would discourage school suspensions in all grades and ban them in kindergarten through third grade, as was recommended by the Ferguson Commission in 2015. Rep. Ian Mackey, D-St. Louis, is sponsoring the legislation that would prohibit nearly all suspensions in lower grades, taking discretion away...
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

TARGET 8: Missouri Medicaid gets ready for renewal rollout

COLUMBIA - 1,425,543: That's how many people who are enrolled in Missouri Medicaid services. Of that number, 720,984 are children. The Missouri Department of Social Services (DSS) manages Missouri Medicaid through a partnership with its Family Support Division (FSD) and MO HealthNet. By the end of October, the adult expansion...
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri to raise minimum wage in 2023

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) In 2023, some Missourians will see another pay increase to $12 per hour. It was set to be raised after 60% of Missouri’s voters passed Proposition B in November 2018. The current minimum wage in Missouri is $11.15 per hour. Tipped employees get paid half of the minimum wage. However, the employer The post Missouri to raise minimum wage in 2023 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
