The Crown star Stephen Greif dies aged 78

Actor Stephen Greif, best known for his roles in The Crown and cult sci-fi drama Blake's 7, has passed away aged 78, his agent confirmed on Monday.

Stephen's cause of death is currently unknown. The news was made public hours after he passed away by his agents at Michelle Braidman Associates.

The seasoned character actor played Speaker of the House Sir Bernard Weatherill during season four of Netflix smash The Crown in 2020.

Greif had previously enjoyed a recurring role as malevolent space commander Travis in late seventies sci-fi series Blake's 7, a character famed for his eye-patch and prosthetic arm.

However, the Hertfordshire born actor was already well established having starred alongside Robert Lindsay in the hugely popular sitcom Citizen Smith, playing shady pub owner Harry Fenning alongside Lindsay's titular Marxist across three series.

Confirming his death in a statement on Boxing Day, his representatives at Michelle Braidman Associates wrote: 'With great sadness we announce the death of our wonderful client Stephen Greif.

'His extensive career included numerous roles on screen and stage, including at the National Theatre, RSC and in the West End.

'We will miss him dearly and our thoughts are with his family and friends.'

The actor's other notable credits included fleeting roles in long-running soap operas Coronation Street and EastEnders, seventies spy drama The Sandbaggers, Waking The Dead, The Witcher and Doctor Who.

Commenting on his death, Bleak House and Sherlock actor Phil Davies wrote: 'Very sad, a very fine actor and a kind and sensitive man. We played a bit of golf together. RIP.'

Actress Judy Jarvis added: 'Devastated to hear that the brilliant actor, & fascinating erudite man, Stephen Greif has died.

'I absolutely loved working with him way back in Citizen Smith, & especially catching up with him several times since. Condolences & sympathy to his family & friends.'

Actor David Kennedy also paid tribute to the star, writing: 'Such sad news. I worked with Stephen only once at the NT. He was a consummate professional and an absolute gent. RIP sir and condolences to his family.'

Elsewhere Doctor Who actor Barnaby Edwards added: 'A rock-solid performer with a voice as liquid and deadly as molten lava. When it came to playing villains, he was unsurpassed.

'His acerbic wit and obvious intelligence made him a joy to direct. Thanks for the fun, Stephen.'

Born in Sawbridgeworth, Hertfordshire, Greif attended and graduated from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art and went on to become a member of the National Theatre Company at the Old Vic and Southbank.

After starring in numerous stage productions throughout the 1960s and early ’70s, he made the transition to screen – landing the role of space commander Travis in Blake’s 7.

The show ran from 1978 to 1981, with Greif starring alongside Gareth Thomas, Paul Darrow, Michael Keating and Sally Knyvette.

He also played Signor Donato in Casanova and Commander John Shepherd in Shoot On Sight before landing one of his final roles as Speaker of the House Sir Bernard Weatherill in series four of The Crown in 2020.