Philadelphia, PA

NFL: New Orleans Saints at Philadelphia Eagles

By Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
The Rogersville Review
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3maY52_0jv0tApR00

Nov 21, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton on the sidelines against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Raiders to park Derek Carr, start Jarrett Stidham vs. 49ers

The Las Vegas Raiders benched Derek Carr to start Jarrett Stidham for the final two games of the regular season in what could be the beginning of a changing of the guard at quarterback. Coach Josh McDaniels said the Raiders are eager to evaluate Stidham and outlined plans for the final two games, which include making Carr inactive on game day. Chase Garbers will be the No. 2 quarterback. Carr,...
NFL: Houston Texans at Denver Broncos

Sep 18, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos linebacker Randy Gregory (5) during the second half against the Houston Texans at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans

Dec 24, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Malik Willis (7) hands the ball to running back Derrick Henry (22) during the fourth quarter at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Indianapolis Colts

Dec 26, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. (3) intercepts a pass meant for Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell (1) during the first quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Miami Dolphins

Dec 25, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) drops back with the ball before attempting a pass against the Miami Dolphins during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Arizona Cardinals

Dec 25, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) alongside Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Rams

Dec 25, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield (17) throws the ball against the Denver Broncos in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Panthers DT Derrick Brown: 'We want Coach Wilks'

Carolina Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks has the support of the locker room for the permanent job, defensive tackle Derrick Brown told NFL Network. "I'll speak for everybody in that locker room and say that we want coach Wilks to be our next head coach," Brown said. "That's for sure." Wilks replaced Matt Rhule, who was fired on Oct. 10 after a 1-4 start. The Panthers have gone 5-5 since...
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Giants

Dec 4, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) hands off to running back Saquon Barkley (26) against the Washington Commanders during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Without Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins take shot at ousting Patriots

After constantly looking up at the New England Patriots in the standings for nearly two decades, the Miami Dolphins will have a golden opportunity to get back at their division rival on Sunday when the two teams meet in Foxborough, Mass. Miami (8-7) has finished behind the Patriots (7-8) in the AFC East in 19 of the previous 21 seasons. It's been a long, tumultuous road for the Dolphins, who, through their own doing and with a little bit of help, could lock down their...
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa diagnosed with concussion, ruled out Sunday

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was diagnosed with a concussion and ruled out for Sunday's game at New England with a playoff spot on the line. If the Dolphins (8-7) beat the Patriots (7-8) behind backup Teddy Bridgewater, and the New York Jets lose to the Seahawks at Seattle, Miami would earn an AFC wild-card spot and end a five-year playoff drought. Head coach Mike McDaniel confirmed the official diagnosis...
Titans ponder preseason approach as Cowboys continue East chase

All-risk, no-reward stands as the objective predicament the Tennessee Titans face for Thursday's date with the Dallas Cowboys. The Titans (7-8) can improve their record but risk injury while gaining no ground in playoff positioning until the Jan. 8 winner-take-all AFC South showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Even if the Jaguars beat the Houston Texans to improve to 8-8, should Tennessee lose Thursday, the division title would still on the...
ABOUT

Located in the "Cradle of Tennessee Journalism," where the state's first newspaper was printed by George Roulstone in 1791—also the third newspaper West of the Appalachian Mountains—The Rogersville Review was founded by Will Robertson on July 23, 1885. Under its current names, as well as The Holston Review, it has remained the newspaper of record for Hawkins County and its communities for more than a century.

 https://www.therogersvillereview.com/

