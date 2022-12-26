NFL: New Orleans Saints at Philadelphia Eagles

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philadelphia Christmas Village 2022JoJo's Cup of MochaPhiladelphia, PA
7 Weird Facts That Prove Philadelphia is an Incredible CityTed RiversPhiladelphia, PA
5 Best Pizza Places in PhiladelphiaBryan DijkhuizenPhiladelphia, PA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DelawareTed RiversDelaware State
Tripadvisor reviewers rated this Pennsylvania restaurant one of "the best of the best" for casual diningEllen Eastwood
Raiders to park Derek Carr, start Jarrett Stidham vs. 49ers
The Las Vegas Raiders benched Derek Carr to start Jarrett Stidham for the final two games of the regular season in what could be the beginning of a changing of the guard at quarterback. Coach Josh McDaniels said the Raiders are eager to evaluate Stidham and outlined plans for the final two games, which include making Carr inactive on game day. Chase Garbers will be the No. 2 quarterback. Carr,...
NFL: Washington Football Team at Philadelphia Eagles
Dec 21, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson (65) walks off the field after win against the Washington Football Team at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Meaning of Victory Over Dolphins
The Green Bay Packers beat the Miami Dolphins on Sunday to keep their playoff hopes alive.
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens
Oct 23, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Ed Reed is introduced during a pregame ceremony featuring the 2012 Super Bowl team as part of the 10-year anniversary celebration at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Vikings Offense
“The (Minnesota Vikings) offense is definitely loaded with weapons,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said before Wednesday’s practice.
Rob Gronkowski on Potential Tom Brady vs Aaron Rodgers Playoff Matchup - Up & Adams
Rob Gronkowski on Potential Tom Brady vs Aaron Rodgers Playoff Matchup - Up & Adams
NFL: Houston Texans at Denver Broncos
Sep 18, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos linebacker Randy Gregory (5) during the second half against the Houston Texans at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans
Dec 24, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Malik Willis (7) hands the ball to running back Derrick Henry (22) during the fourth quarter at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Indianapolis Colts
Dec 26, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. (3) intercepts a pass meant for Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell (1) during the first quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Miami Dolphins
Dec 25, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) drops back with the ball before attempting a pass against the Miami Dolphins during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Denver Broncos at Baltimore Ravens
Dec 4, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) talks with team staff on the sideline in the second quarter after being sacked against the Denver Broncos at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Arizona Cardinals
Dec 25, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) alongside Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Tennessee Titans
Sep 25, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates his touchdown against the Tennessee Titans with quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Nelles-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Kansas City Chiefs
Dec 24, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) throws a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Rams
Dec 25, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield (17) throws the ball against the Denver Broncos in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Panthers DT Derrick Brown: 'We want Coach Wilks'
Carolina Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks has the support of the locker room for the permanent job, defensive tackle Derrick Brown told NFL Network. "I'll speak for everybody in that locker room and say that we want coach Wilks to be our next head coach," Brown said. "That's for sure." Wilks replaced Matt Rhule, who was fired on Oct. 10 after a 1-4 start. The Panthers have gone 5-5 since...
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Giants
Dec 4, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) hands off to running back Saquon Barkley (26) against the Washington Commanders during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Without Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins take shot at ousting Patriots
After constantly looking up at the New England Patriots in the standings for nearly two decades, the Miami Dolphins will have a golden opportunity to get back at their division rival on Sunday when the two teams meet in Foxborough, Mass. Miami (8-7) has finished behind the Patriots (7-8) in the AFC East in 19 of the previous 21 seasons. It's been a long, tumultuous road for the Dolphins, who, through their own doing and with a little bit of help, could lock down their...
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa diagnosed with concussion, ruled out Sunday
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was diagnosed with a concussion and ruled out for Sunday's game at New England with a playoff spot on the line. If the Dolphins (8-7) beat the Patriots (7-8) behind backup Teddy Bridgewater, and the New York Jets lose to the Seahawks at Seattle, Miami would earn an AFC wild-card spot and end a five-year playoff drought. Head coach Mike McDaniel confirmed the official diagnosis...
Titans ponder preseason approach as Cowboys continue East chase
All-risk, no-reward stands as the objective predicament the Tennessee Titans face for Thursday's date with the Dallas Cowboys. The Titans (7-8) can improve their record but risk injury while gaining no ground in playoff positioning until the Jan. 8 winner-take-all AFC South showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Even if the Jaguars beat the Houston Texans to improve to 8-8, should Tennessee lose Thursday, the division title would still on the...
Rogersville, TN
ABOUT
Located in the "Cradle of Tennessee Journalism," where the state's first newspaper was printed by George Roulstone in 1791—also the third newspaper West of the Appalachian Mountains—The Rogersville Review was founded by Will Robertson on July 23, 1885. Under its current names, as well as The Holston Review, it has remained the newspaper of record for Hawkins County and its communities for more than a century.https://www.therogersvillereview.com/
