Second Sunday Garden Forum to feature Dawn’s Pleasant Valley Greenhouse ownerLinda SchreiberIowa City, IA
Iowa Football: Five-star safety Xavier Nwankpa could see significant snaps in Music City Bowl
Iowa fans have always been passionate about defense. With Phil Parker at the helm, the Hawkeyes have churned out NFL Draft picks at a high-level and are always near the top in defensive statistics at the end of the season. Since five-star safety Xavier Nwankpa committed to Iowa, Hawkeye fans have been relentlessly advocating for Nwankpa to see the field.
Rebraca and Iowa host Nebraska
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa Hawkeyes (8-4, 0-1 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-6, 0-2 Big Ten) BOTTOM LINE: Iowa visits the Nebraska Cornhuskers after Filip Rebraca scored 24 points in Iowa's 92-83 loss to the Eastern Illinois Panthers. The Cornhuskers are 5-1 on their home court. Nebraska scores...
Daily Iowan
Iowa football tight end Sam LaPorta to serve as emergency backup quarterback in Music City Bowl after recovering from injury
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Iowa football tight end Sam LaPorta will be pulling double-duty on Saturday at the Music City Bowl. The senior pass-catcher confirmed Tuesday he will be the emergency backup quarterback if both starter Joe Labas and backup Carson May are unable to play on Saturday. “I think...
Bargain Outlet Will Open First Iowa Location In The Corridor
Residents of Iowa, more specifically the Corridor, are about to experience their first trip to Ollie's!. Ollie's Bargain Outlet is about to open its first Iowa location! According to an announcement on the Iowa City Marketplace Facebook page, Ollie's will open in Iowa City sometime in 2023. For those wondering where the Iowa City Marketplace is located, the address is 1660 Sycamore Street and features stores like JoAnn, Dollar Tree, Planet Fitness, and Panera Bread. Soon, you'll see a picture of Ollie and all his bargains too!
Hawkeyes’ Jack Campbell recalls special friendship: ‘It meant the world to me’
Friendships come in all shapes and sizes, and cancer can be a grueling obstacle to making friends in high school. For Cedar Falls student Will Reinart, who had battled acute lymphoblastic leukemia since he was nine, three years of chemotherapy and a decade of hospital visits made it very difficult. “We were friends with our […]
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids man, inspired by the memory of his father, drops over 100 pounds
Former Hawkeye, now country artist, glad to get second shot at Music City Bowl. KCRG-TV9's Scott Saville reports from Nashville tonight on how the 2021 bowl game's cancellation led to an opportunity of a lifetime for one Iowa graduate. Updated: 2 hours ago. With the cold weather Eastern Iowa saw...
KCJJ
New retailer appears to be on its way to IC’s southeast side
A new retailer appears to be on its way to Iowa City’s southeast side. On Tuesday the Iowa City Marketplace posted on its Facebook page that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet was coming in 2023. The company touts itself as, “Good stuff cheap.”. The post said Ollie’s sells electronics,...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Durham
Durham might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Durham.
luxury-houses.net
One-of-a-kind Masterpiece European Chateau in Wake Forest, NC Hits Market for $2.375M
The Estate in Wake Forest is a luxurious home built for you to enjoy outside as much as inside now available for sale. This home located at 2700 Trifle Ln, Wake Forest, North Carolina; offering 04 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 6,664 square feet of living spaces. Call Marti Hampton (919-781-9883), Ward Wilkes (919-616-8648) – EXP Realty LLC for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Wake Forest.
Popular Eastern Iowa Restaurant To Close For Good This Week
There are many people who are looking forward to what the new year has to offer. Many would like to forget what has been a tough 2022, including many in the restaurant industry. Another popular Eastern Iowa eatery announced that it will be closing their door for good at the end of this week.
'Much of Raleigh was built here:' Historic 1800s warehouse revived as destination for brewery, dining
A renaissance is coming to a former factory in Raleigh – a warehouse that built munitions during World War I and fabricated steel for buildings and monuments around the city. The structure's steel bones date back to the late 1800s. when it was originally located in the Warehouse District...
KCRG.com
Iowa State Patrol: Continue keeping things slow on the roads
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Road conditions started improving Monday night after two snow events in the last few days. They were still slick Monday morning, following snowfall on Christmas night. The Iowa State Patrol said they had troopers handling many cars that went into ditches along I-380 and I-80 early this morning.
cbs17
SUV flips over bridge railing on I-87 near Wendell
WENDELL FALLS, N.C. (WNCN) — An SUV went off a bridge along Interstate 87 east of Raleigh on Christmas Day. There is no word about injuries after the incident happened around 4 p.m. on Sunday along I-87 north near Wendell Falls Parkway. Witnesses told CBS 17 that a northbound...
Two Kansans, one Iowa man dead after 3 separate Christmas Eve accidents in Kansas
The accidents happened about three hours apart from each other, the Kansas Highway Patrol reported.
Builder with ‘history’ of illegal burning is fined by DNR
An Anamosa home builder accused of illegally burning or burying construction and demolition debris multiple times in the past five years was recently fined $3,000 by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The latest incident happened in June 2022, when people in an upscale residential area near Anamosa in southeast Iowa alleged that an illegal […] The post Builder with ‘history’ of illegal burning is fined by DNR appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
littlevillagemag.com
Letter from Joe Bolkcom: Reynolds not keeping Iowans safe
The toxic fire, explosion and the hospitalization of 10-15 workers at 6C-Zero in Marengo was a completely preventable disaster. That is if Governor Reynolds were not calling all the shots on how and when to regulate unsafe, polluting businesses in our state. The safety of the 30 workers, dozens of...
WRAL
Six-figure scam attempt: Raleigh man's land nearly sold online by impersonator
RALEIGH, N.C. — A Raleigh man said his ID was stolen by a scammer who was nearly able to sell his land out from under him. Jon Arnold actually found his property near Avent Ferry Road listed on Zillow. Preventing disaster has taken a lot of work. There's a...
iowapublicradio.org
Hundreds of meatpacking, farm workers sign up for $600 assistance program
Inside the Johnson Street Catholic Worker House in Iowa City, meatpacking plant and farm workers lean in with Spanish or French interpreters. In a few weeks, the USDA will be sending $600 direct assistance checks to eligible meatpacking and farm workers. The agency partnered with activist group Escucha Mi Voz to sign people up for the assistance.
KCJJ
North Liberty resident/UI graduate named district associate judge
A Johnson County man and University of Iowa graduate has been named a district associate judge. That’s according to Governor Kim Reynolds, who issued a news release Tuesday announcing the appointment of Brandon Schrock in Judicial District 6. Schrock, of North Liberty, currently serves as a staff attorney at...
KCRG.com
One person, three dogs dead in North Liberty fire
NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters said one person and three dogs are dead after a fire at a mobile home park in North Liberty. It happened at 95 Golf View Court at 10:02 pm on Tuesday. A police officer was first to arrive on the scene to find flames...
Comments / 0