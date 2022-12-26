ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

WQAD

Rebraca and Iowa host Nebraska

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa Hawkeyes (8-4, 0-1 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-6, 0-2 Big Ten) BOTTOM LINE: Iowa visits the Nebraska Cornhuskers after Filip Rebraca scored 24 points in Iowa's 92-83 loss to the Eastern Illinois Panthers. The Cornhuskers are 5-1 on their home court. Nebraska scores...
LINCOLN, NE
98.1 KHAK

Bargain Outlet Will Open First Iowa Location In The Corridor

Residents of Iowa, more specifically the Corridor, are about to experience their first trip to Ollie's!. Ollie's Bargain Outlet is about to open its first Iowa location! According to an announcement on the Iowa City Marketplace Facebook page, Ollie's will open in Iowa City sometime in 2023. For those wondering where the Iowa City Marketplace is located, the address is 1660 Sycamore Street and features stores like JoAnn, Dollar Tree, Planet Fitness, and Panera Bread. Soon, you'll see a picture of Ollie and all his bargains too!
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

New retailer appears to be on its way to IC’s southeast side

A new retailer appears to be on its way to Iowa City’s southeast side. On Tuesday the Iowa City Marketplace posted on its Facebook page that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet was coming in 2023. The company touts itself as, “Good stuff cheap.”. The post said Ollie’s sells electronics,...
IOWA CITY, IA
luxury-houses.net

One-of-a-kind Masterpiece European Chateau in Wake Forest, NC Hits Market for $2.375M

The Estate in Wake Forest is a luxurious home built for you to enjoy outside as much as inside now available for sale. This home located at 2700 Trifle Ln, Wake Forest, North Carolina; offering 04 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 6,664 square feet of living spaces. Call Marti Hampton (919-781-9883), Ward Wilkes (919-616-8648) – EXP Realty LLC for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Wake Forest.
WAKE FOREST, NC
98.1 KHAK

Popular Eastern Iowa Restaurant To Close For Good This Week

There are many people who are looking forward to what the new year has to offer. Many would like to forget what has been a tough 2022, including many in the restaurant industry. Another popular Eastern Iowa eatery announced that it will be closing their door for good at the end of this week.
SOLON, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa State Patrol: Continue keeping things slow on the roads

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Road conditions started improving Monday night after two snow events in the last few days. They were still slick Monday morning, following snowfall on Christmas night. The Iowa State Patrol said they had troopers handling many cars that went into ditches along I-380 and I-80 early this morning.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs17

SUV flips over bridge railing on I-87 near Wendell

WENDELL FALLS, N.C. (WNCN) — An SUV went off a bridge along Interstate 87 east of Raleigh on Christmas Day. There is no word about injuries after the incident happened around 4 p.m. on Sunday along I-87 north near Wendell Falls Parkway. Witnesses told CBS 17 that a northbound...
RALEIGH, NC
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Builder with ‘history’ of illegal burning is fined by DNR

An Anamosa home builder accused of illegally burning or burying construction and demolition debris multiple times in the past five years was recently fined $3,000 by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The latest incident happened in June 2022, when people in an upscale residential area near Anamosa in southeast Iowa alleged that an illegal […] The post Builder with ‘history’ of illegal burning is fined by DNR appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
ANAMOSA, IA
littlevillagemag.com

Letter from Joe Bolkcom: Reynolds not keeping Iowans safe

The toxic fire, explosion and the hospitalization of 10-15 workers at 6C-Zero in Marengo was a completely preventable disaster. That is if Governor Reynolds were not calling all the shots on how and when to regulate unsafe, polluting businesses in our state. The safety of the 30 workers, dozens of...
MARENGO, IA
iowapublicradio.org

Hundreds of meatpacking, farm workers sign up for $600 assistance program

Inside the Johnson Street Catholic Worker House in Iowa City, meatpacking plant and farm workers lean in with Spanish or French interpreters. In a few weeks, the USDA will be sending $600 direct assistance checks to eligible meatpacking and farm workers. The agency partnered with activist group Escucha Mi Voz to sign people up for the assistance.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

North Liberty resident/UI graduate named district associate judge

A Johnson County man and University of Iowa graduate has been named a district associate judge. That’s according to Governor Kim Reynolds, who issued a news release Tuesday announcing the appointment of Brandon Schrock in Judicial District 6. Schrock, of North Liberty, currently serves as a staff attorney at...
NORTH LIBERTY, IA
KCRG.com

One person, three dogs dead in North Liberty fire

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters said one person and three dogs are dead after a fire at a mobile home park in North Liberty. It happened at 95 Golf View Court at 10:02 pm on Tuesday. A police officer was first to arrive on the scene to find flames...
NORTH LIBERTY, IA

