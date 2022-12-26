ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

247Sports

Three Keys and a Pick: Iowa at Nebraska

Iowa basketball will start up Big Ten Play on Thursday, Dec. 29 as the Hawkeyes will travel to Lincoln, Nebraska to take on the Cornhuskers. The Hawkeyes are 8-4 on the season and are fresh off a stunning loss to Eastern Illinois. Nebraska is 7-6 on the year, and has lost three of its last four games, with all three of those losses coming to teams ranked inside the top-51 on KenPom.
LINCOLN, NE
WQAD

Rebraca and Iowa host Nebraska

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa Hawkeyes (8-4, 0-1 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-6, 0-2 Big Ten) BOTTOM LINE: Iowa visits the Nebraska Cornhuskers after Filip Rebraca scored 24 points in Iowa's 92-83 loss to the Eastern Illinois Panthers. The Cornhuskers are 5-1 on their home court. Nebraska scores...
LINCOLN, NE
hawkeyesports.com

Chelsea Bluestein Signs With Hawkeyes

IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa women’s tennis head coach Sasha Schmid announced on Tuesday that Chelsea Bluestein has signed a National Letter of Intent to join the Hawkeyes next fall. “As soon as I stepped on campus, I knew Iowa was the right place for me,”...
IOWA CITY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Bargain Outlet Will Open First Iowa Location In The Corridor

Residents of Iowa, more specifically the Corridor, are about to experience their first trip to Ollie's!. Ollie's Bargain Outlet is about to open its first Iowa location! According to an announcement on the Iowa City Marketplace Facebook page, Ollie's will open in Iowa City sometime in 2023. For those wondering where the Iowa City Marketplace is located, the address is 1660 Sycamore Street and features stores like JoAnn, Dollar Tree, Planet Fitness, and Panera Bread. Soon, you'll see a picture of Ollie and all his bargains too!
IOWA CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Quad-City schools respond to historic nationwide learning losses in math, reading

Local school districts have worked to address nationwide academic slides and other achievement gaps through measures like increased interventions and re-imagining frameworks for academic support. The 2022 findings from the National Assessment of Educational Progress uncovered historic declines in student performance since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year...
IOWA STATE
KCJJ

New retailer appears to be on its way to IC’s southeast side

A new retailer appears to be on its way to Iowa City’s southeast side. On Tuesday the Iowa City Marketplace posted on its Facebook page that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet was coming in 2023. The company touts itself as, “Good stuff cheap.”. The post said Ollie’s sells electronics,...
IOWA CITY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Popular Eastern Iowa Restaurant To Close For Good This Week

There are many people who are looking forward to what the new year has to offer. Many would like to forget what has been a tough 2022, including many in the restaurant industry. Another popular Eastern Iowa eatery announced that it will be closing their door for good at the end of this week.
SOLON, IA
littlevillagemag.com

Letter from Joe Bolkcom: Reynolds not keeping Iowans safe

The toxic fire, explosion and the hospitalization of 10-15 workers at 6C-Zero in Marengo was a completely preventable disaster. That is if Governor Reynolds were not calling all the shots on how and when to regulate unsafe, polluting businesses in our state. The safety of the 30 workers, dozens of...
MARENGO, IA
KCRG.com

Gabe Arnold’s move to Iowa City has been seamless

Blizzard conditions fueled a house fire this morning in Cedar Falls. The lingering below-zero temperatures are also creating concerns for homeowners- from furnaces to water pipes. Our Town Independence: Making sure “Letters to Santa” get answered. Updated: Dec. 23, 2022 at 4:00 PM CST. Every year, kids around...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Ottumwa man arrested following Riverside break-ins

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On July 17th, 2022, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to 70 West 1st. St. for a report of a burglary at a restaurant. Officials say a considerable amount of damage to the business forced it to close to the public. Following an...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

New Police Officer Serving The City of Washington

The City of Washington now has a new Police Officer. Officer Mia Brdecka completed the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy Certification and graduated on December 16th. Police Chief Lester had this to say about the process of training for the new officer, “It was a long sixteen weeks, and she got through it, and she’ll spend the next six or seven weeks with sergeant Altenhofen finishing up her field training.” She began training with the Washington Police Department on the 19th.
WASHINGTON, IA
progressivegrocer.com

Hy-Vee Makes Multiple Executive Moves

At Hy-Vee Inc.’s recent annual stockholders meeting, Randy Edeker, the company’s executive chairman of the board and executive director, revealed various leadership changes. These were as follows:. Hy-Vee CEO Jeremy Gosch was named vice chairman of Hy-Vee’s board of directors. Gosch started his Hy-Vee career in 1996 as...
CORALVILLE, IA
kciiradio.com

Felony Charge For West Burlington Man

On Wednesday, December 21, at approximately 6:20 a.m. the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding suspicious activity. According to the report, two individuals drove into a farm residence in the 2400 grid of 240th Street. After being approached by the resident, one individual ran on foot, while the other fled in the vehicle.
WEST BURLINGTON, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Washington County Sheriff's Office arrests Riverside restaurant burglar

Washington County — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest after an investigation into the burglary of a Riverside restaurant earlier this year. On July 17, police were dispatched to La Chiva Loka at 70 West 1st St., Riverside for a commercial burglary. Considerable damage was caused to the restaurant, forcing it to close to the public.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA

