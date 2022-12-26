Read full article on original website
Grease fire occurs at Panda Express in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
As the World Turns Star Rita Walter McLaughlin Dead at 71Soap HubOakdale, MN
Five arrested in connection with the fatal Mall of America shootingLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Two rob Vermillion State Bank in Inver Grove Heights, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCInver Grove Heights, MN
If you live in Missouri and have a craving for a fresh White Castle burger, you have to drive to Columbia or St. LouisCJ CoombsMinneapolis, MN
David Lee Kottke
David Lee Kottke passed away due to pancreatic cancer on Nov. 29, 2022, in Fortuna, California. He spent his childhood outside, exploring Eden Prairie, and worked at Hot Rockin’ 104 after high school. He left Minnesota in 1989 for California and worked at Lido Sailing Club until a skiing accident led to his return. He [...]
Keith Duane Anderson
Keith Duane Anderson, age 65, of Eden Prairie, passed away while diving the Red Sea in Egypt on Dec. 5, 2022. A funeral service will be held at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 300 E 4th St., Chaska, on Wednesday, Dec. 28. The service will start at 11 a.m., with a visitation one hour prior at [...]
Mary Ellen Connaughty
Mary Ellen (Kilkelly) Connaughty of Eden Prairie passed away on Dec. 25, 2022, at the age of 90. Preceded in death by daughter Patricia. Survived by husband of 67 years Curtis; children Ellen, Jill Spencer (Douglas), Maureen, Christopher (Lynn) and Sean (Melissa); 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Thursday, Jan. 5, [...]
EP native co-writes children’s book about diversity
Eden Prairie native Hugh Burke and his girlfriend Kylie Donohue teamed up to write a children’s book that teaches kids about diversity. Burke, a second-year medical student training to be a pediatric psychiatrist at the University of Minnesota, and Donohue, a second-year student at the Illinois College of Optometry in Chicago, aimed to create a [...]
EPLN Year-End Review: We brought our neighbors stories of joy, optimism, shock and sadness in 2022
Depending on who you ask, Eden Prairie has, more or less, 60 different neighborhoods. They have names such as Autumn Terrace, Bittersweet, Raspberry Hill, Edenwood, Topview and Gordon, Heritage Pines and Westgate. Then there’s Cedar Ridge Estates. Located in the west central portion of Eden Prairie, nestled between Pioneer Trail and Cedar Ridge Elementary School, in [...]
Crowned a queen for her community service
Melissa Redzuan wears her “work crown” when she makes appearances as a Lifetime Queen of the Global United Pageant. It’s a phrase the Eden Prairie resident adopted from her youngest daughter, Amiia Razman’s, reaction when Redzuan first won a crown in the 2019 pageant. “I told her, ‘Mommy worked hard because Mommy helped the community,’” [...]
Eagles back on the hardwood with win over St. Louis Park
Eight days since their last game, the third-ranked Eden Prairie Eagles shook off the rust to get a hard-fought 68-60 win over St. Louis Park on Wednesday at the 7th Annual Park Center Girls’ Basketball Showcase. The two-day, six-team tournament also features host Park Center along with Chaska, Hopkins and Owatonna in both varsity and [...]
Eagles cruise past Chaska with home tourney victory
The Eden Prairie Eagles boys basketball team returned to the court after an eight-day break from game competition and picked up where they left off last week: with another win. The Eagles, hosts of the OSR Physical Therapy Eden Prairie Classic at Eden Prairie High School, rolled to a 90-79 win over Chaska on Wednesday. Sophomore [...]
Eagles skate to win at holiday tourney
Back on the ice after the holiday break, the Eden Prairie boys hockey team kicked off the Tradition Holiday Invitational with a 7-5 victory over Lakeville North Tuesday afternoon at Dakotah! Ice Center in Prior Lake. Along with the Eagles and the Panthers, the three-day, eight-team tournament, put on by Youth Hockey Hub, features Chaska, Edina, Moorhead, [...]
Great Mandarin Chinese Restaurant closing at end of 2022
After 32 years at Eden Prairie Center, Great Mandarin Chinese Restaurant posted a notice on Facebook earlier this month that the restaurant will be closing after a last day of service on Dec. 31, 2022. The Dec. 19 Facebook post stated, “As many of you know, the pandemic changed a lot of things for all [...]
EPHS alumni grapple with allegations against former teacher
Editor’s note: The author is a 2020 graduate of Eden Prairie High School. She was a student in several of teacher Craig Hollenbeck’s classes. Craig Hollenbeck was hired as a social studies teacher at Eden Prairie High School in 1998. Almost immediately, and for years to follow, he was beloved by his students. But something changed. [...]
EPLN holiday kiosk at mall shines light on efforts to bring local news to the community
The Eden Prairie Local News (EPLN) holiday kiosk continues to greet shoppers on the second-level walkway between AMC Theatres and the food court at Eden Prairie Center mall through Friday, Dec. 23. Three banner displays on the holiday kiosk provide information about Eden Prairie’s volunteer-run, non-profit online community news service, which covers sports, education, schools, [...]
It’s no mystery: Mary Jo Pehl returns to Eden Prairie
In 1989, the soon-to-be-hit-comedy TV show, “Mystery Science Theater 3000,” the brainchild of Minnesota comedian Joel Hodgson and television producer Jim Mallon, and further developed by fellow comedians Trace Beaulieu and head writer Mike Nelson, had just taken a big step forward. In addition to being the signature program for a new cable TV enterprise, [...]
Police report outlines tragic events of Aug. 22 at Scheels
Jordan Markie walked swiftly through the south doors of the Eden Prairie Scheels store just after 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 22. At the same moment, a young girl is seen walking at her father’s side as they approach the exit, each carrying merchandise bags. Less than 10 minutes later, father and daughter presumably are [...]
Two high-profile developments are paused
Two high-profile development projects in Eden Prairie have stalled, and their futures appear uncertain. One is the Burger King rebuild at Highway 5 and County Road 4; the other is a presumed Amazon Fresh grocery store near Flying Cloud Drive and Prairie Center Drive, near where Chick-fil-A is being constructed. Plans for a new Burger [...]
It takes a village
At Department 56, it all begins with a story: A young couple celebrating the purchase of their first home, an iconic toy store ready to amaze and delight customers with a magical experience, a little boy who simply wants a Red Ryder, carbine action, 200-shot, range model air rifle for Christmas. These are the stories [...]
Former EPHS teacher Hollenbeck pleads guilty to gross misdemeanor endangerment of a child
Craig Lee Hollenbeck, a former Eden Prairie High School (EPHS) teacher, pleaded guilty Dec. 16 to a charge of gross misdemeanor endangerment of a child, which experts in the field refer to as child grooming. The charge stems from an inappropriate relationship Hollenbeck had with an EPHS student between Feb. 1 and June 1, 2021. [...]
EP Schools limits Wed. after-school activities, closes Dec. 22 due to winter storm
Eden Prairie Schools will limit or cancel many afternoon activities and services on Wednesday, Dec. 21, and school will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 22, due to snow and anticipated blizzard conditions. In an email to families on Wednesday afternoon, EP Schools said, “Due to the winter storm, we are making several changes to our [...]
Eden Prairie Lions host 49th annual Wild Game Dinner
Sixty pheasants, nine geese, and 1-1/4 deer. Those are some of the statistics – and the ingredients – that went into the making of the Eden Prairie Lions’ 49th annual Wild Game Dinner. Held annually on the first Monday in December, this year’s Dec. 5 event raised $1,745 for donation to local charities supporting the [...]
Douglas Matthew Keddie
Douglas Matthew Keddie, 48, of Eden Prairie, left us on Dec. 7, 2022, to be with our Heavenly Father. He was surrounded by family. He fought a short and difficult battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann; children Kayla, Cooper, and Kenzie; parents David and Carol; and siblings David Jr., Deborah, and [...]
