Eden Prairie, MN

David Lee Kottke

David Lee Kottke passed away due to pancreatic cancer on Nov. 29, 2022, in Fortuna, California. He spent his childhood outside, exploring Eden Prairie, and worked at Hot Rockin’ 104 after high school.  He left Minnesota in 1989 for California and worked at Lido Sailing Club until a skiing accident led to his return. He [...]
Keith Duane Anderson

Keith Duane Anderson, age 65, of Eden Prairie, passed away while diving the Red Sea in Egypt on Dec. 5, 2022.  A funeral service will be held at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 300 E 4th St., Chaska, on Wednesday, Dec. 28. The service will start at 11 a.m., with a visitation one hour prior at [...]
Mary Ellen Connaughty

Mary Ellen (Kilkelly) Connaughty of Eden Prairie passed away on Dec. 25, 2022, at the age of 90.  Preceded in death by daughter Patricia. Survived by husband of 67 years Curtis; children Ellen, Jill Spencer (Douglas), Maureen, Christopher (Lynn) and Sean (Melissa); 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.  Visitation will be held on Thursday, Jan. 5, [...]
EP native co-writes children’s book about diversity

Eden Prairie native Hugh Burke and his girlfriend Kylie Donohue teamed up to write a children’s book that teaches kids about diversity. Burke, a second-year medical student training to be a pediatric psychiatrist at the University of Minnesota, and Donohue, a second-year student at the Illinois College of Optometry in Chicago, aimed to create a [...]
EPLN Year-End Review: We brought our neighbors stories of joy, optimism, shock and sadness in 2022

Depending on who you ask, Eden Prairie has, more or less, 60 different neighborhoods. They have names such as Autumn Terrace, Bittersweet, Raspberry Hill,  Edenwood, Topview and Gordon, Heritage Pines and Westgate. Then there’s Cedar Ridge Estates. Located in the west central portion of Eden Prairie, nestled between Pioneer Trail and Cedar Ridge Elementary School, in [...]
Crowned a queen for her community service

Melissa Redzuan wears her “work crown” when she makes appearances as a Lifetime Queen of the Global United Pageant. It’s a phrase the Eden Prairie resident adopted from her youngest daughter, Amiia Razman’s, reaction when Redzuan first won a crown in the 2019 pageant. “I told her, ‘Mommy worked hard because Mommy helped the community,’” [...]
Eagles cruise past Chaska with home tourney victory

The Eden Prairie Eagles boys basketball team returned to the court after an eight-day break from game competition and picked up where they left off last week: with another win. The Eagles, hosts of the OSR Physical Therapy Eden Prairie Classic at Eden Prairie High School, rolled to a 90-79 win over Chaska on Wednesday. Sophomore [...]
Eagles skate to win at holiday tourney

Back on the ice after the holiday break, the Eden Prairie boys hockey team kicked off the Tradition Holiday Invitational with a 7-5 victory over Lakeville North Tuesday afternoon at Dakotah! Ice Center in Prior Lake.  Along with the Eagles and the Panthers, the three-day, eight-team tournament, put on by Youth Hockey Hub, features Chaska, Edina, Moorhead, [...]
EPLN holiday kiosk at mall shines light on efforts to bring local news to the community

The Eden Prairie Local News (EPLN) holiday kiosk continues to greet shoppers on the second-level walkway between AMC Theatres and the food court at Eden Prairie Center mall through Friday, Dec. 23. Three banner displays on the holiday kiosk provide information about Eden Prairie’s volunteer-run, non-profit online community news service, which covers sports, education, schools, [...]
It’s no mystery: Mary Jo Pehl returns to Eden Prairie

In 1989, the soon-to-be-hit-comedy TV show, “Mystery Science Theater 3000,” the brainchild of Minnesota comedian Joel Hodgson and television producer Jim Mallon, and further developed by fellow comedians Trace Beaulieu and head writer Mike Nelson, had just taken a big step forward. In addition to being the signature program for a new cable TV enterprise, [...]
Two high-profile developments are paused

Two high-profile development projects in Eden Prairie have stalled, and their futures appear uncertain. One is the Burger King rebuild at Highway 5 and County Road 4; the other is a presumed Amazon Fresh grocery store near Flying Cloud Drive and Prairie Center Drive, near where Chick-fil-A is being constructed. Plans for a new Burger [...]
It takes a village

At Department 56, it all begins with a story: A young couple celebrating the purchase of their first home, an iconic toy store ready to amaze and delight customers with a magical experience, a little boy who simply wants a Red Ryder, carbine action, 200-shot, range model air rifle for Christmas. These are the stories [...]
Douglas Matthew Keddie

Douglas Matthew Keddie, 48, of Eden Prairie, left us on Dec. 7, 2022, to be with our Heavenly Father. He was surrounded by family. He fought a short and difficult battle with cancer.  He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann; children Kayla, Cooper, and Kenzie; parents David and Carol; and siblings David Jr., Deborah, and [...]
Eden Prairie Local News (EPLN), is a nonprofit, non-partisan, citizen-run media organization. We provide local, accurate news and information about issues important to Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

 https://www.eplocalnews.org

