Austin, TX

Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren Interviews With Bears, per Report

The league commissioner is reportedly a finalist to become Chicago’s next president and CEO. Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren is reportedly a finalist to become the Bears’ next president and CEO, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Warren is one of several candidates with whom the franchise has...
Report: NFLPA Launches Second Probe Into Tua Concussion Handling

The Dolphins quarterback landed back in protocol this week after suffering a concussion against Packers. After Tua Tagovailoa entered concussion protocol for the second time this season, the NFLPA has “initiated” an investigation into the handling of the matter, according to ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques. The Dolphins quarterback...
Gundy Threatens to Pull Reporter’s Access Over Presser Question

‘Okay, well I might have to cut you out,’ the coach said after a question about staff changes. Oklahoma State football fell to 7–6 to end the 2022 season, losing the Guaranteed Rate Bowl to Wisconsin on Tuesday night, 24–17. The loss finishes off a relatively disappointing...
Dolphins Confirm Tagovailoa Concussion, Tab Bridgewater to Start

It’s unclear how or when he sustained the injury in Sunday’s game against the Packers. View the original article to see embedded media. On Wednesday, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel confirmed Tua Tagovailoa has a concussion and is day-to-day. He also named Teddy Bridgewater the starter in the event Tagovailoa can’t play Sunday against the Patriots.
Broncos’ Russell Wilson Laments Firing of Coach Nathaniel Hackett

The quarterback said he wished he “could have played better” in their 15 games together. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson admitted he was “devastated” when he heard the news that coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired on Monday. It’s no secret that the team struggled in Wilson’s and...
Vikings’ Justin Jefferson Fiercely Defends Kirk Cousins

The star wide receiver is sticking up for his quarterback amid criticism. View the original article to see embedded media. Kirk Cousins is somewhat of a polarizing figure in NFL circles. Some observers view the Vikings quarterback as one of the top signal-callers in the NFL, while others dismiss him...
Week 17 Rankings: Flex (RB/WR/TE)

Ja'Marr Chase and Stefon Diggs go head-to-head during Monday Night Football and home-field advantage is up for grabs. Add it all up. About five months of prep, dozens if not hundreds of articles digested, hours upon hours of games watched over the 2022 NFL season come down to one week of results. Remember, fantasy football is a game of preparation. The results out on the field are out of control. All we can do is put ourselves in the best position possible. Trust the process! Let's take a look at the snapshot of where the league is at.
Rams-Chargers Week 17 Betting Preview

The battle for Los Angeles puts the Chargers at near-touchdown total favorites against the Rams in Week 17. The Chargers clinched a playoff berth last week, giving them their first postseason appearance since 2018. Despite their success, Los Angeles has been outscored by 11 points this year. Based on the current standings in the AFC, the Chargers would face the Bengals in the first round of the playoffs.
Erin Andrews Reacts to NFL QB Hitting Her With Errant Pass

The veteran Fox reporter played it cool when addressing the incident afterwards. Fox sideline reporter Erin Andrews nearly took an errant pass from Eagles quarterback Gardner Minshew to the face during Saturday’s Christmas Eve game against the Cowboys. However, she narrowly avoided the misfire by putting her arm up at the last moment, skillfully deflecting the football aside.
Week 17 Rankings: Kickers

Find yourself a good streaming option for the fantasy championships. Add it all up. About five months of prep, dozens if not hundreds of articles digested, hours upon hours of games watched over the 2022 NFL season come down to one week of results. Remember, fantasy football is a game of preparation. The results out on the field are out of control. All we can do is put ourselves in the best position possible. Trust the process! Let's take a look at the snapshot of where the league is at.
Broncos GM Addresses Whether He Thinks Wilson Is ‘Fixable’

The quarterback is in the midst of the worst year of his career. View the original article to see embedded media. Just a day after firing coach Nathaniel Hackett, Broncos general manager George Paton spoke to media members and addressed their franchise quarterback’s ongoing situation. Russell Wilson is currently...
LSU Wide Receiver Kayshon Boutte to Declare for 2023 NFL Draft

The single-game SEC receiving record holder previously announced he would return to school in 2023. After helping LSU reach the SEC title game in coach Brian Kelly’s first season, Tigers wide receiver Kayshon Boutte is moving on to the next level. "After careful thoughts and consideration, I will be...
Week 17 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Kickers and Team Defenses

Kicker and defense streaming options for championship weekend. Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Austin Ekeler or Tyreek Hill. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2022 NFL season.
Cardinals’ JJ Watt Reveals Why He’s Retiring at Season’s End

The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year admitted it was the “right time” for him to leave after 12 seasons. Three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year JJ Watt opened up about what led to his retirement decision while speaking with the media on Wednesday. The Cardinals...
Ravens Legend Ed Reed to Coach at Bethune-Cookman

The Wildcats fired their previous coach in November. College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Ed Reed is set to be hired as Bethune-Cookman‘s next football coach, the school announced Tuesday. Reed, a legend at the University of Miami and with the NFL’s Ravens, has served as the Hurricanes’...
Vikings-Packers Week 17 Odds, Lines and Spread

The Packers are favored by more than a field goal at home against the Vikings in Week 17. Minnesota won the first matchup in Week 1. The Vikings (12-3) head to Lambeau field to take on the Packers (7-8) in Week 17 in an NFC North matchup with playoff implications.
Raiders’ McDaniels Doesn’t Rule Out Benching Derek Carr

Las Vegas's all-time leading passer threw three interceptions Saturday. There was a time when the 2022 edition of the AFC West was expected to be one of the most competitive divisions in NFL history, with the Raiders as a key factor. Now, it's Dec. 27 and Las Vegas is 6-9,...
