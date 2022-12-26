Read full article on original website
Related
KTRE
East Texas water systems rescind boil water notices
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Several East Texas water systems have rescinded boil notices that were issued following last week’s hard freeze. Prairie Grove Utilities Public Water System boil notice has been rescinded as of Dec. 28. For questions, contact Chris Key at 936-632-7795 or 800-282-5634. Cherokee County. Gallatin Water...
KTRE
Zavalla boil notice still in effect as some residents regain service
ZAVALLA, Texas (KTRE) - Many in Zavalla were without water over the holiday weekend, but more than half the city has been able to get running water again. City Secretary Wauanesa Herrington said crews filled up the water tanks to pressurize the system Tuesday morning. They began by turning on one section at a time, starting on the north side of town to find any remaining leaks.
KTRE
Crews repair major leak in San Augustine water line; boil water notice still in effect
SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KTRE) - The City of San Augustine says work crews have repaired a major water leak from a 16-inch water main transmission line in the City Lake addition. The city said emergency repairs were completed by 6 p.m. Wednesday and pressure was returning to the system. Earlier...
KTRE
Boil water notice issued for Nacogdoches Caro Water Supply
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Caro Water Supply has issued a boil water notice due to a loss of water pressure. The system had an interruption in service from Dec. 23 to Dec. 25, and now customers are asked to boil their water until further notice. When the boil water notice...
KTRE
City of San Augustine issued boil water notice due to malfunction
SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KLTV) - The City of San Augustine was placed under a boil water notice due to a pump malfunction. According to a San Augustine County Chamber of Commerce social media post, the malfunction caused a water outage in the storage tanks. To ensure destruction of all harmful...
Emergency water measures implemented in Center
Emergency water measures implemented in Center Subhead Service and reserves strained by broken lines News Staff Wed, 12/28/2022 - 16:12 Image City of Center ...
KTBS
Water distribution at Mansfield due to water outages
MANSFIELD, La. - Water will be distributed on Thursday at 10 a.m. at the Old Walmart Parking Lot on Washington Ave. to water customers, especially those who are without service due to breaks in their lines. With the help of OSHEP, an additional 400 cases will be provided. Only one...
cbs19.tv
Major crash on SH 315 and US 259 causing traffic delays
RUSK, Texas — Major crash causing traffic delays on SH 315 and US 259 in Mount Enterprise. According to Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, helicopter on scene is blocking roadway. Officials have detours in place and are suggesting drivers to take alternate routes. Rusk County OEM, Rusk County...
kjas.com
Brush fire left unattended spread out of control in Newton
On Monday the Newton Fire Department issued a plea for residents to be careful with outdoor burning as the recent freezing temperatures resulted in a die-off and drying out of vegetation. That plea was ignored by at least one person on Wednesday afternoon and firefighters had to deal with the consequences.
Lufkin, Nacogdoches in the Bull’s Eye for 2 Severe Weather Events
It didn't take long for the humidity and above-normal temperatures to filter back into the Pineywoods. Wasn't it just a couple of days ago that we were experiencing wind chills below zero?. Anyone who has lived in East Texas for a while knows that when the warmer temps come in...
scttx.com
TVFD Responds to Multiple House Fires During Week; US 59, 84 Scene of Crash
December 26, 2022 - Timpson Volunteer Fire Department (TVFD) was called out December 24, 2022, for their fifth house fire of the week at 3:45pm to CR 4667 and CR 4660. Upon arrival it was discovered that a trash fire had gotten out and reached a dwelling, setting it on fire as well. TVFD began attacking the structure fire, as well as the grass and brush fire simultaneously. The grass and brush fire was approximately 15 acres and additional help was requested with Tenaha VFD responding with brush trucks to assist.
KTRE
Chief deputy, constable, former election candidate applicants for Angelina County sheriff post
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Three with established law enforcement experience have submitted applications for the soon-to-be vacant position of sheriff for Angelina County. Current Chief Deputy Mark McLin, who will be taking over the administrative duties of the sheriff’s office until a new sheriff is named, was the first applicant.
Garrison man arrested for alleged fentanyl possession, distribution
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A Nacogdoches County man was arrested for alleged fentanyl possession and distribution after 180 grams of pills were located during a search, according to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office. Michael Donaye Garrett, 48, of Garrison, is facing a second-degree felony charge for possession of a controlled substance. Garrett also faces […]
kjas.com
Man receives severe burns in Christmas Eve house fire
A man is undergoing treatment for burns he received in a Christmas Eve house fire. It happened at about 8:30 on Highway 96 near Buna. Jasper County Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan said that both the Buna and Evadale Fire Departments responded to the scene, and firefighters suspect the cause was a homemade water heater.
KTRE
Justin’s Kindness Project connects families in need with medical equipment no longer in use
DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - After the death of 30-year-old Justin Mowery of Diboll, his father, Jerry Mowery, said it was difficult to look at the medical equipment left behind. “You remember what it was used for, and it would remind me of my son. Essentially, it was kind of like a trigger,” said Mowery.
San Augustine ISD mourns death of sophomore student
SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KETK) – The superintendent of San Augustine ISD announced the district is mourning the death of a sophomore student. Superintendent Dr. Virginia Liepman said that sophomore Kymron Davis died on Monday. “We are all heartbroken and our sympathies go out to the family and friends of Kymron as they deal with this […]
KSLA
Zwolle man already under probation arrested for allegedly having guns, large amount of drugs
ZWOLLE, La. (KSLA) - A Louisiana probation and parole agent went to perform a compliance check and allegedly discovered a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the suspect’s home. On Dec. 28, a Louisiana probation and parole agent attempted to arrest Larry Maurice Malmay, 46, after reportedly discovering...
kjas.com
Two car crash at the intersection of US Highways 190 and 96
One person was injured in a two vehicle auto accident that occurred on Sunday evening at the intersection of US Highways 190 and 96 here in Jasper. Police and other emergency crews were dispatched to the location shortly after 6:00, when it was reported that the crash involving a 2008 Ford Crown Victoria and a late model Chevrolet SUV had occurred.
Juvenile accused of killing another child at Lufkin apartment complex arrested
LUFKIN, Texas — A juvenile accused of shooting another child to death at a Lufkin apartment complex was arrested Monday morning. Police said the juvenile was taken into custody on a murder charge around 7 a.m. Monday in connection with the shooting at Pinewood Park Apartments. The victim was...
Comments / 0