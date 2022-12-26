Read full article on original website
Police identify man killed in Amelia County shooting
A man was killed and a deputy was injured in a shootout Wednesday night when the deputy and Virginia State Police were doing a wellness check.
WDBJ7.com
Man killed, two kids injured in Campbell County crash
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One man is dead and two children were injured in a crash in Campbell County Sunday, according to Virginia State Police. Police say they responded at 7:19 p.m. to a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Cabin Field Rd. and Stage Rd. 32-year-old Corey Alkire...
wfxrtv.com
Police search for man involved in armed robbery at Roses Express
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for a man that robbed a Roses Express on Wednesday night. Police say they responded to 2323 Memorial Avenue for reports of an armed robbery at 7:20 p.m. They say a man entered the store with a knife and stole cash.
thenewsprogress.com
South Hill native dies in car crash
Virginia State Police Trooper J.C. Clark is investigating a fatal crash in Mecklenburg County. The crash occurred Dec. 27, 2022 at 8:50 a.m. on Route 637, approximately a mile south of Route 653. A 2008 Hyundai Sonata was traveling south on Route 637 when it crossed the centerline, ran off...
WSET
41-year-old charged in Sunrise convenience store robbery in Danville: Police
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A robbery took place around 8 a.m. at the Sunrise convenience store in Danville, police said. The Danville Police Department first responded to the scene at the 2200 block of North Main Street. DPD said a Black man came in the store, took out a...
cbs19news
Third victim found in submerged vehicle, search continues in Nelson County
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police reports three people have now been confirmed dead in connection with a submerged vehicle that was found in Nelson County. VSP troopers and crews from Charlottesville, Nelson County and Albemarle County responded to the scene around 11:40 a.m. Tuesday. "A...
WHSV
Third body found in submerged vehicle investigation
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) have given an update about the submerged car that was found in Nelson County on Dec. 27. Previously, the VSP reported that they were alerted to a submerged vehicle in the Rockfish River and that there were two confirmed dead. In...
wakg.com
Danville City Councilman Not Injured in Drive-by Shooting
The home of a Danville City Councilman was the target of a drive-by shooting over the Christmas weekend. The incident occurred at 11:15 on Friday night, when city councilman Bryant Hood’s home on Stokes Street was hit with 60 bullets. Hood and the other individual in the home were...
cardinalnews.org
Danville councilman’s home hit in drive-by shooting; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Roanoke County supervisor Jason Peters reflects on a tough year. — The Roanoke Times. Danville city councilman Bryant Hood’s home hit in drive-by shooting; police say attack appears random. — Chatham Star Tribune and...
WDBJ7.com
Man taken to hospital after early-morning Roanoke shooting
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was found shot and taken to a hospital with what appeared to be non-critical injuries early Tuesday morning in the southeast area of the city, according to Roanoke Police. The Roanoke E-911 Center alerted police around 1:15 a.m. December 27 to a person who...
Family Seeks Justice Weeks After Missing Va. Teen Was Found Dismembered, Buried in Shallow Grave
Cion Carroll's brutal murder remains unsolved The family of a 17-year-old boy whose dismembered body was found 10 days after his mother reported him missing last month is pleading for answers. After Cion Carroll's remains were found in a shallow grave in Lunenburg County on Nov. 12, investigators still haven't announced a suspect or made an arrest. "I just can't figure out why they've had no suspects, and they haven't reached out to give us an update," Cion's grandfather Junius Carter told TV station WWBT on Friday. "We...
WSET
Man shot on Kirk Avenue SE in Roanoke: RPD
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — There was a shooting in Roanoke on Tuesday. On Tuesday at approximately 1:14 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1500 block of Kirk Ave SE. Responding officers located an adult...
WSLS
One person arrested after deadly shooting in Concord
APPOMATTOX, Va. – One man is dead and one is arrested after a deadly shooting in Concord on Christmas Eve. Deputies said they responded to a home on Moore Drive at around 10:45 a.m. and found 47-year-old Jimmy Adams Jr. shot. They said despite the best efforts of their...
cbs19news
Gordonsville man charged with murder for Charlottesville woman's death
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says a Gordonsville man is facing murder and other charges in connection with a shooting. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the 19500 block of Gates Drive around 5 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, they...
wfxrtv.com
Man arrested for voluntary manslaughter
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested a man it believes is involved in a fatal shooting at a home shortly before 11:00 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Officials say they responded to reports of a person being shot on Moore Drive...
WSLS
One hurt after Christmas Eve shooting in Northwest Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – One person was injured in a shooting in Northwest Roanoke on Christmas Eve, according to the Roanoke Police Department. On Dec. 24 around 6:35 p.m., the RPD said they were notified of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1100 block of Pilot Street NW.
WHSV
Two found dead in submerged car
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a vehicle found in a river in Nelson County on Dec. 27. According to the VSP, they were alerted to a submerged vehicle in the Rockfish River near the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow in Nelson County.
WSLS
Residents displaced after house fire in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. – Residents of a Danville home will be displaced until their home is repaired from a fire, according to the Danville Fire Department. We’re told the department responded to the 200 block of Oakwood Circle for the report of a house fire on Wednesday. Crews said...
wfxrtv.com
RPD investigates shooting on Pilot Street NW.
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke Police Department says it is investigating a shooting that occurred on the 1100 block of Pilot Street NW on Dec. 24. Police say a call that someone was shot came in shortly after 6:30 pm. According to a press release, officers found a...
pmg-va.com
Big Island crash
On Saturday, December 24, at approximately 7:51pm, Bedford County Fire and Rescue responded to the 1200blk of Big Island Highway for an motor vehicle crash involving three vehicles with entrapment. Units arrived on scene to find one vehicle down a 50’ embankment where the driver had self-extricated themselves and two other vehicles where two patients had to be extricated from. Rescue workers completed the extrication and also confirmed there were no other occupants in the vehicle down the embankment. A total of 4 people were treated for non- life threatening injuries.
