Appomattox County, VA

WDBJ7.com

Man killed, two kids injured in Campbell County crash

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One man is dead and two children were injured in a crash in Campbell County Sunday, according to Virginia State Police. Police say they responded at 7:19 p.m. to a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Cabin Field Rd. and Stage Rd. 32-year-old Corey Alkire...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Police search for man involved in armed robbery at Roses Express

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for a man that robbed a Roses Express on Wednesday night. Police say they responded to 2323 Memorial Avenue for reports of an armed robbery at 7:20 p.m. They say a man entered the store with a knife and stole cash.
LYNCHBURG, VA
thenewsprogress.com

South Hill native dies in car crash

Virginia State Police Trooper J.C. Clark is investigating a fatal crash in Mecklenburg County. The crash occurred Dec. 27, 2022 at 8:50 a.m. on Route 637, approximately a mile south of Route 653. A 2008 Hyundai Sonata was traveling south on Route 637 when it crossed the centerline, ran off...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Third body found in submerged vehicle investigation

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) have given an update about the submerged car that was found in Nelson County on Dec. 27. Previously, the VSP reported that they were alerted to a submerged vehicle in the Rockfish River and that there were two confirmed dead. In...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
wakg.com

Danville City Councilman Not Injured in Drive-by Shooting

The home of a Danville City Councilman was the target of a drive-by shooting over the Christmas weekend. The incident occurred at 11:15 on Friday night, when city councilman Bryant Hood’s home on Stokes Street was hit with 60 bullets. Hood and the other individual in the home were...
DANVILLE, VA
cardinalnews.org

Danville councilman’s home hit in drive-by shooting; more . . .

Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Roanoke County supervisor Jason Peters reflects on a tough year. — The Roanoke Times. Danville city councilman Bryant Hood’s home hit in drive-by shooting; police say attack appears random. — Chatham Star Tribune and...
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man taken to hospital after early-morning Roanoke shooting

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was found shot and taken to a hospital with what appeared to be non-critical injuries early Tuesday morning in the southeast area of the city, according to Roanoke Police. The Roanoke E-911 Center alerted police around 1:15 a.m. December 27 to a person who...
ROANOKE, VA
People

Family Seeks Justice Weeks After Missing Va. Teen Was Found Dismembered, Buried in Shallow Grave

Cion Carroll's brutal murder remains unsolved The family of a 17-year-old boy whose dismembered body was found 10 days after his mother reported him missing last month is pleading for answers. After Cion Carroll's remains were found in a shallow grave in Lunenburg County on Nov. 12, investigators still haven't announced a suspect or made an arrest. "I just can't figure out why they've had no suspects, and they haven't reached out to give us an update," Cion's grandfather Junius Carter told TV station WWBT on Friday. "We...
LUNENBURG COUNTY, VA
WSET

Man shot on Kirk Avenue SE in Roanoke: RPD

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — There was a shooting in Roanoke on Tuesday. On Tuesday at approximately 1:14 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1500 block of Kirk Ave SE. Responding officers located an adult...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

One person arrested after deadly shooting in Concord

APPOMATTOX, Va. – One man is dead and one is arrested after a deadly shooting in Concord on Christmas Eve. Deputies said they responded to a home on Moore Drive at around 10:45 a.m. and found 47-year-old Jimmy Adams Jr. shot. They said despite the best efforts of their...
CONCORD, VA
wfxrtv.com

Man arrested for voluntary manslaughter

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested a man it believes is involved in a fatal shooting at a home shortly before 11:00 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Officials say they responded to reports of a person being shot on Moore Drive...
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, VA
WSLS

One hurt after Christmas Eve shooting in Northwest Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – One person was injured in a shooting in Northwest Roanoke on Christmas Eve, according to the Roanoke Police Department. On Dec. 24 around 6:35 p.m., the RPD said they were notified of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1100 block of Pilot Street NW.
ROANOKE, VA
WHSV

Two found dead in submerged car

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a vehicle found in a river in Nelson County on Dec. 27. According to the VSP, they were alerted to a submerged vehicle in the Rockfish River near the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow in Nelson County.
NELSON COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Residents displaced after house fire in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. – Residents of a Danville home will be displaced until their home is repaired from a fire, according to the Danville Fire Department. We’re told the department responded to the 200 block of Oakwood Circle for the report of a house fire on Wednesday. Crews said...
DANVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

RPD investigates shooting on Pilot Street NW.

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke Police Department says it is investigating a shooting that occurred on the 1100 block of Pilot Street NW on Dec. 24. Police say a call that someone was shot came in shortly after 6:30 pm. According to a press release, officers found a...
ROANOKE, VA
pmg-va.com

Big Island crash

On Saturday, December 24, at approximately 7:51pm, Bedford County Fire and Rescue responded to the 1200blk of Big Island Highway for an motor vehicle crash involving three vehicles with entrapment. Units arrived on scene to find one vehicle down a 50’ embankment where the driver had self-extricated themselves and two other vehicles where two patients had to be extricated from. Rescue workers completed the extrication and also confirmed there were no other occupants in the vehicle down the embankment. A total of 4 people were treated for non- life threatening injuries.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA

