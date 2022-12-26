DULUTH, Minn.–In the days following Christmas, more retailers are saying they’re happy with how the season went. At The Bookstore at Fitger’s, store manager Jennifer Jubenville says it will soon be time to assess their inventory and see what new orders they will need to place. She said this season was a great one. She said the weather did have an effect on some shoppers, but said more residents are keeping in mind the stores in their area.

DULUTH, MN ・ 23 HOURS AGO