FOX 21 Online
Catering During the Holidays
DULUTH, Minn. — Catering services generally have a busy and profitable season during the holidays as more people are entertaining and want to have someone else do the cooking. MidCoast Catering, based in West Duluth, says this year has been a bit slower than past year, but it’s been a good year overall. The company can help people plan their food needs of will prepare exactly what the customer wants.
FOX 21 Online
Shopping Local Pays Off for Retailers This Christmas
DULUTH, Minn.–In the days following Christmas, more retailers are saying they’re happy with how the season went. At The Bookstore at Fitger’s, store manager Jennifer Jubenville says it will soon be time to assess their inventory and see what new orders they will need to place. She said this season was a great one. She said the weather did have an effect on some shoppers, but said more residents are keeping in mind the stores in their area.
FOX 21 Online
Coffee Conversation: Endangered Animals of MN Paintings on Display at Zeitgeist
DULUTH, Minn. — Local Artist, Adam Swanson, presents a collection of the federal and state listed Endangered Animals in Minnesota. Swanson hopes to use his art to bring awareness to endangered wildlife species. Here’s a clip of his interview on the FOX21 morning show on Thursday. You can...
FOX 21 Online
Spirit Mountain Busyness Causes Delays
DULUTH, Minn. — Delays and long wait times have been frustrating for some visitors of Spirit Mountain. The hill acknowledges there have been some issues, but that this happens during the busy holiday season. One family who visited Spirit Mountain on Tuesday sent their concerns to the Mayor and...
FOX 21 Online
Spirit Mountain Opens Tubing Hill For Winter
DULUTH, Minn. — Spirit Mountain opened its tubing hills on Tuesday, just in time for kids on winter break from school. Tubing is open at the resort on weekdays for the holiday break, but will then switch over to only being open on the weekends afterward. If you go...
FOX 21 Online
Snowmobile Trails in Rough Condition
SUPERIOR, Wis. – Snowmobile clubs spend hundreds of hours preparing trails for the season opening, and this year has given them a new challenge. Northwest Trails is the organization that oversees all of the ATV and snowmobile trails in Douglas County. One of the six clubs associated with the organization is Drift Dodgers, which is responsible for maintaining 84 miles of these county trails.
FOX 21 Online
Recent Storms Leave Snowmobile Trails in Poor Condition
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wis. — The heavy snow and strong winds brought on by December’s winter storms caused downed trees, several power outages, and horrid driving conditions. Another group dealing with Mother Nature’s wrath is snowmobilers, where one club in Douglas County has already spent hundreds of hours cleaning up the trails after the recent storms.
FOX 21 Online
USPS Addresses Mail And Delivery Delays In Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — If you’ve been waiting weeks to receive your mail or packages, you’re not alone. A Minnesota-based spokesperson for the Post Office tells FOX21 that the Duluth postal management is aware of the delays. To tackle it, the post offices in Duluth are paying overtime...
FOX 21 Online
Christmas Brought Retail Jingle
Now that much of the Christmas shopping season is in the rear-view mirror, it’s a time for returns and some reflection on how the season went. At the Fitger’s shopping complex Tuesday there was still a lot of activity. Duluth Kitchen Company owner Alex Kulstad said it was a good Christmas year. He said a big difference that brought some peace of mind to him and customers was that there were essentially no supply-chain issues. It was much different than what happened last year.
FOX 21 Online
Globe News Changing Ownership By Start of New Year
SUPERIOR, Wisc.–The old-school, one-stop-shop, Globe News in Superior, Wisconsin will have new owners by January 1st, 2023. Globe News has been a collector’s dream on the corner of Belknap Street and Tower Avenue for 40 years. Starting off as a news stand selling only magazines and newspapers, longtime owner Tom Unterberger has expanded his inventory to include sports cards, comic books, and vinyl records.
FOX 21 Online
CHUM Holds Vigil For This Year’s Lost Homeless At Duluth City Hall
DULUTH, Minn. — 69 people have lost their lives this year in Duluth that either were homeless or connected to being homeless. CHUM gathered people on Christmas Eve at the steps of Duluth City Hall, reading off names and giving a moment of silence for each life lost. “Just...
FOX 21 Online
St. Luke’s QCare Express Clinic To Reopen Thursday
DULUTH, Minn. — St. Luke’s QCare Express Clinic at Cub Foods in Duluth is set to reopen. The walk-in clinic was closed during the pandemic but is reopening starting Thursday. QCare Express is a lower cost option for minor health concerns. These include Earaches, Pink Eye, Sinus Pressure,...
FOX 21 Online
Skating At Portman
DULUTH, Minn. — It’s winter time, it’s after Christmas and the kids are not in school. That can mean only one thing, many of them are at the ice rink. The Portman Skating area saw dozens of kids skating on Monday afternoon, and having fun this afternoon. Whether it was.
FOX 21 Online
Duluth City Hall Closed Until January 3 Due To Water Leak
DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth City Hall is closed to all employees and the public due to a water leak. Originally the City Hall closed Wednesday afternoon after a contractor accidentally hit a water pipe, causing it to leak. A city spokesperson says City Hall will reopen January 3...
FOX 21 Online
Smooth Travel at Duluth International Airport
DULUTH, Minn. — The Arrival and Departure Board at Duluth International airport today did not reflect what much of the rest of the country was still facing. This morning more than 17 hundred flights were cancelled and another 3.000 delayed. Tyler Ryder, returning from Michigan, said “I lucked out....
FOX 21 Online
Mayor Emily Larson Issues Year-End Progress Report
DULUTH, Minn. – Mayor Emily Larson held a news conference Tuesday to provide a year-end progress report. (Click here for the city’s press release on the report) Her priorities fell into four categories this year, as she outlined in her State of the City address earlier in the year: Economic development, public safety, connectivity and sustainability.
FOX 21 Online
CHUM to Receive $2 Million from Minnesota Congressionally Directed Spending
DULUTH, Minn. – “We’re so happy to have heard the news that CHUM is receiving two million dollars from congressionally-directed spending. This will allow us to be able to expand our shelter capacity to respond to the shelter crisis that we are having now,” CHUM Executive Director, John Cole says.
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Police: Stabbing In Spirit Valley Neighborhood, Non-Life-Threatening Injuries
DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Police Department is investigating a stabbing incident that occurred Tuesday afternoon. According to the police department, a male stabbed a female around 3:15 p.m. around the 4900 block of Grand Avenue. The female was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. It was...
FOX 21 Online
Prep Hockey: C-E-C, Ely, & Irondale Boys All Grab Holiday Tournament Victories
DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Denfeld boys hockey team would suffer a tough loss on Tuesday, falling to Irondale 3 to 2 on the first day of the Heritage Holiday Inn Classic. Owen Hindermann and Andy Larson would each tally a goal for the Hunters. Earlier in the day, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton defeated...
FOX 21 Online
Hermantown Boys Hockey Notches Home-Opening Win Over Delano
HERMANTOWN, Minn.- After nearly a month on the road, the Hermantown boys hockey team had their first home game of the season on Wednesday, defeating Delano 8 to 0. The Hawks were led by Wyatt Carlson, who had a hat trick in the victory. Hermantown (5-0-1) will next be in...
