Grease fire occurs at Panda Express in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
As the World Turns Star Rita Walter McLaughlin Dead at 71Soap HubOakdale, MN
Tragedy strikes: UW-River Falls student found dead on Christmas day after going missing in sub-zero temperaturesEdy ZooStillwater, MN
Stillwater Police Department have confirmed they have found the body of George MusserLimitless Production Group LLCStillwater, MN
Five arrested in connection with the fatal Mall of America shootingLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
CBS Sports
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Moves to IR
MacKinnon (upper body) was put on injured reserve Tuesday, per the NHL media site. MacKinnon, who has been out since Dec. 5, is getting close to being available to return. According to NHL.com, coach Jared Bednar said that the Avalanche forward could be back this week during his Tuesday appearance on Altitude 92.5 FM Denver. If MacKinnon is able to play Thursday against Los Angeles or Saturday versus Toronto then he would be back ahead of schedule from his initial four-week timetable. The 27-year-old forward has eight goals and 34 points in 23 games this season.
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Leaves Tuesday's game
Martinez (undisclosed) left Tuesday's game after the first period, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Sun reports. There was no update on Martinez's status following the contest. He blocked a shot late in the first period and didn't come out for the second, so that may be the reason for his absence. If Martinez misses time, Ben Hutton figures to draw into the lineup.
CBS Sports
Penguins' Kris Letang: Suffers lower-body injury
Letang sustained a lower-body injury and is still being evaluated, Rob Rossi of The Athletic reports Thursday. Letang has underwhelmed offensively since returning from his stroke with just four points in his last eight contests with three of those helpers coming with the man advantage. Still, Letang remains the Penguins' No. 1 blueliner and his potential absence would be even more impactful with Jeff Petry (upper body) still sidelined. Coach Mike Sullivan didn't offer a specific update in regard to timeline, so fantasy players will have to take a wait-and-see approach ahead of Friday's clash with the Devils.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Close to debuting
According to coach Peter Laviolette, although Wilson (knee) isn't expected to play Thursday against Ottawa, he's "getting closer" to making his season debut, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports. Wilson is clearly on the verge of making his season debut, but he may have to wait for the calendar to flip...
CBS Sports
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Finds twine in loss
Rantanen scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Coyotes. Rantanen had one goal taken away for offside, but he got it back in the third period. The 26-year-old has pummeled the twine in December, netting 11 goals and adding three assists in 13 games this month. He's up to 24 tallies, 43 points, 125 shots on net, 44 hits and a plus-7 rating through 33 outings, and he remains the star of the Avalanche's offense with Nathan MacKinnon (upper body), Gabriel Landeskog (knee) and Valeri Nichushkin (lower body) all sidelined.
CBS Sports
Devils' Ondrej Palat: Gets into Tuesday's practice
Palat (groin) practiced with the Devils on Tuesday, per Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site. Palat hasn't played since Oct. 24 because of the injury. It's not clear when he'll be back, but this is an important step in his recovery. The 31-year-old has three goals in six games this season.
CBS Sports
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Sporting non-contact sweater
Oshie (upper body) practiced in a non-contact jersey Wednesday, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports. With Oshie not yet cleared for contact, it seems unlikely that he will be ready to play against Ottawa on Thursday, though he hasn't been officially ruled out. Whenever the winger is cleared to play, he should be in the mix for a top-six role, perhaps even on the top line with Alex Ovechkin, which would set him up well to produce at a high level.
CBS Sports
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Still sidelined
Oshie (upper body) won't play Tuesday versus the Rangers, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports. Oshie will miss a fourth straight contest with his upper-body injury, and the Capitals have yet to release a clear-cut timetable for his return to action. Once healthy, look for Oshie to return to a middle-six role and a spot on the No. 1 power-play unit.
CBS Sports
Packers' Devonte Wyatt: Increased role ahead
Wyatt will move into a more significant role with Dean Lowry (calf) placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Wyatt was the team's selection in the first round of the 2022 Draft, but he's failed to make an impact thus far in his rookie season. Through 14 contests, Wyatt has played just 148 defensive snaps, recording 13 tackles (six solo) and 0.5 sacks. He'll now work to make the most of his extra opportunities beginning Sunday against the Vikings.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Out again Wednesday
Ingram (toe) has been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup against Minnesota. Ingram hasn't played since Nov. 25 due to a left toe sprain. It's unclear when he'll return to game action, but his next chance to do so will arrive Friday against Philadelphia.
CBS Sports
NHL Power Rankings: Hurricanes surge to No. 1 spot amid nine-game winning streak
After weeks of the Bruins sitting atop the NHL Power Rankings, we have a new No. 1 team. The Hurricanes are cooking, and they have proven themselves as a bona fide Stanley Cup threat. With a 3-0 win over the Blackhawks on Tuesday night, the Hurricanes have now won nine...
CBS Sports
Eagles' A.J. Brown: Limited by knee issue
Brown was a limited participant at Wednesday's walk-through session due to a knee injury. While top quarterback Jalen Hurts (shoulder) and running back Miles Sanders (knee) were listed as non-participants, Brown at least was able to log some on-field reps as the team kicked off Week 17 prep. Brown has yet to miss a game this season and has seen at least 80 percent of the snaps in eight consecutive contests, so Philadelphia may be capping his workload in practice to keep him as healthy as possible ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Saints.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Reed Blankenship: Career-best effort in loss
Blankenship recorded eight tackles (four solo) in Saturday's 40-34 loss to the Cowboys. With fellow safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (abdomen) unavailable yet again this past weekend, Blankenship was able to log career highs in both snaps played (69) and stops (eight) Saturday in Dallas. However, now that Gardner-Johnson has been sidelined on injured reserve for each of Philadelphia's last four matchups, he'll be eligible to suit up versus New Orleans on New Year's Day following an elevation to the team's active roster, which would ultimately result in a possible deduction in usage for Blankenship.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Kadarius Toney: Hits pay dirt in win
Toney caught one of two targets for eight yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 24-10 win over the Seahawks. Toney's otherwise quiet day was salvaged by an eight-yard touchdown in the first quarter on a pop pass from a jet sweep motion. The speedy wideout bobbled the ball at first but was able to gain control before finding his way into the end zone. Outside of his score, Toney was not a significant part of Kansas City's game plan, playing just 16 of the Chiefs' 53 offensive snaps. The 23-year-old is certainly a fantastic athlete and should have better days ahead when he is fully installed in the offense. However, Toney will be difficult to trust for fantasy purposes when the Chiefs host the Broncos in Week 17.
