Suns Start to Slip in NBA Power Rankings

By Donnie Druin
Inside The Suns
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dew0p_0jv0r1kt00

Things are not going in favor of the Phoenix Suns as of late, and that is reflective in their placement in Monday's slate of NBA power rankings.

The Phoenix Suns would love to stop the bleeding.

The Suns are now on a three-game losing streak that was capped off by an overtime loss to the Denver Nuggets on Christmas Day. Phoenix welcomed back Devin Booker from a groin injury that kept him out for three games - only to see him re-injure himself after just four minutes of play.

It feels as if nothing can go right for the Suns, and a road slate to finish the new year featuring Memphis, Washington and Toronto isn't exactly cake to turn the tide.

That's prominent in some of Phoenix's placement in recent NBA power rankings:

The Athletic : No. 9

"The Phoenix Suns were the most reliable clutch team in the NBA last season, and that really hasn’t happened yet. Not even close. Chris Paul’s injuries and struggles factor into that. Their injuries overall factor in as well. Mostly, the Suns have really messed up defensively, and it’s hurt them.

NBA.com : No. 9

"Big picture, the Suns are now 1-5 without Booker (counting the Christmas game), with the one win having come against the Lakers without either LeBron James or Anthony Davis. And, given what happened on Sunday, we can probably expect them to be cautious with their star going forward. The Christmas loss was the start of a six-game road trip (the Suns’ longest of the season), and before they get to the Eastern Conference portion, they’ll have their second meeting with the Grizzlies in the span of five days.

