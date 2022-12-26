Read full article on original website
Buchanan County PSA asks customers to conserve water
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — The Buchanan County PSA is asking customers to use water ‘only when necessary,’ a release from the company stated on Thursday. According to the release, PSA asked customers to no longer keep their water dripping, but asked users to conserve water over the next few days. The notice is reportedly […]
Scott County PSA issues conserve water notice after water main breaks
SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Scott County PSA is asking customers on the Moccasin Gap Water System located in the Weber City, Yuma and Kermit areas to conserve water. According to a release from Scott County PSA, customers are being asked to “immediately stop using water for all but the most essential needs, and then […]
Southwest Virginia towns awarded funds for fixing up vacant buildings
RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Several Southwest Virginia towns will receive funds for revitalizing vacant buildings in hopes of spurring economic development. Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced more than $24.7 million in Industrial Revitalization Fund grants for 22 projects across the state. In Southwest Virginia, the Town of St. Paull will receive $990,000 to redevelop the Deen […]
Washington County, VA Govt. Center damaged after water lines rupture
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Washington County Government Center in Abingdon is undergoing serious repairs and cleanup after the recent winter storm led to significant damage. News Channel 11 was granted access inside the building Tuesday after water lines ruptured during the arctic blast. County officials reported damage to both the first and second […]
Hunt of a lifetime: Elk population thrives in Southwest Virginia to allow lottery hunt
Six hunters in Southwest Virginia were given the chance to claim a prize few can boast in the Commonwealth - a mature bull elk.
Fire investigation at Wise County animal hospital
(WCYB) — Crews responded to a fire at a Wise County animal hospital Tuesday afternoon. Officials say the call came in shortly before 3 p.m. to the Powell Valley Animal Hospital on Aerial Way near Big Stone Gap. Three area fire departments were on scene. Officials say people inside...
Water update from Cool Ridge, Flat Top Public Service District
COOL RIDGE, WV (WVNS) — Water issues continue to impact customers in Raleigh County on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. The Cool Ridge Flat Top Public Service released the following statement, “We were able to gain water in the Cool Ridge tank and opened up Ghent late last night. During the hours of 3 AM and […]
Several areas in Raleigh County affected by major water leaks
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County Public Service District reported water supply in certain areas was low after a series of major leaks late Monday night, December 26, 2022. After the freeze, several water lines and water mains busted at several locations in and around Beckley. Beckley Water reports low pressure and several customers […]
South Fork Utility District urging customers to conserve water
Bristol, Tenn. (WCYB) — The South Fork Utility District is asking customers to conserve water as best as possible. This comes after the company announced a boil water advisory last night due to possible contamination. The utility district says it is unsure how long the advisory will last. Once...
Fire reported at Big Stone Gap animal clinic
BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WJHL) — Emergency crews are currently on the scene of a fire at an animal clinic in Big Stone Gap. According to Wise County Sheriff Grant Kilgore, firefighters responded to the Powell Valley Animal Hospital around 3 p.m. Crews reported visible flames. The Big Stone Gap Fire Department said the fire […]
VSP training officer encouraged Austin Edwards to apply for job closer to home
Austin Lee Edward's field training officer with the Virginia State Police encouraged him to apply for a job closer to home "so he would be happier," according to his application.
Former Virginia cop and cross-country killer listed father, State Police officer, friend as references for deputy job
Newly obtained employment records on the lone suspect in a cross-country triple murder case have revealed that former VSP trooper and recent Washington County Sheriff's Office hire listed his father, a close friend and a VSP field training officer on his application for employment with the latter law enforcement agency.
Person flown to trauma facility after falling on ice in Logan County, West Virginia
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Main Island Creek Volunteer Fire Department responded to the football field in Omar, West Virginia, on Monday morning to help establish a helicopter landing zone for an injured person. Responders got on the scene around 6:48 a.m. The patient suffered injuries from falling on ice, Main Island Creek VFD says. […]
Virginia raises minimum wage in 2023
TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS)– Virginians will soon have a little bit more money in their pockets. The minimum wage raises to $12 an hour starting in the new year. While many are happy to see this change, one business is on the fence. Co-owner Michael Laney of The Well Coffee Shop in Tazewell said this change […]
VSP: 1 transported to hospital after Wise Co. crash
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A crash in Wise County on Tuesday sent one person to a nearby hospital. According to a Virginia State Police (VSP) spokesperson, the crash occurred at 2:40 p.m. on Route 23 near the Wise Norton Rd intersection. The VSP reports two vehicles collided, and one injury was reported. The injured […]
Police warn of consequences for driving impaired on New Year’s
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Police in the two Virginias are on a mission to save lives so they’re warning drivers not to get behind the wheel if they’re impaired. Heading into the new year police say people who plan to drink should also plan not to drive. Lieutenant Adam Ballard with the West Virginia Coalfields Highway Safety Program says there’s no sugarcoating the fact every impaired driver could become a killer in an instant.
Thousands still without power in southwest Virginia
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - More than 50,000 Appalachian Power customers lost power on Friday following high winds from the winter storm. Many of those are in southwest Virginia, including Roanoke County, Franklin County and Wythe County. “We have out of town guests from South Carolina, North Carolina, we got...
Virginia Oil and Gas providing 150 hot meals in Abingdon Dec. 27
The Virginia Oil and Gas Association is providing 150 hot meals to those that need it in Abingdon on Tuesday. Company officials say this is a reschedule date, part of its annual holiday meals project, where they distribute meals across SWVA communities leading up to Christmas. Due to severely frigid...
Staff, nearby restaurant workers and customers save animals from clinic fire
BIG STONE GAP – A fire at a Big Stone Gap veterinary hospital ended with all occupants – humans and patients – safe and unharmed Tuesday. Firefighters were called to the Powell Valley Veterinary Hospital on wildcat Road around 2:55 p.m., according to Big Stone Gap Fire Chief Billy Chandler.
Wise County Sheriff’s Office Respond To Call That Leads To Christmas Eve Drug Bust
Deputies with the Wise County Sheriff’s Office arrested a motorist on Christmas Eve following discovering drugs in the car. Deputies Walsh and M. Mullins responded to a call on Route 58, between Coeburn and Tacoma Mountain intersection. When they arrived at the scene, they spotted drug contraband in open-view inside a vehicle. This led deputies to conduct a search of the vehicle which resulted in the seizures of a loaded firearm, guns and contraband.
