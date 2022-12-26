Read full article on original website
Related
kilj.com
From the Mount Pleasant City Council Meeting
The Mount Pleasant City Council met in regular session Wednesday night. The Council did not approve an amendment to the home occupation sign ordinance to allow for increased signage size. There was a request from a resident to increase the size allowed and both the Council Ordinance Committee and the Planning and Zoning Commission recommended a change to 4 square feet.
kilj.com
Colleen June Kirchner
Colleen June Kirchner, 94, formerly of Donnellson, Iowa, passed away at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at the Addington Place in Fort Madison, Iowa. She was born on December 14, 1928, in Fort Madison, Iowa, the daughter of George and Esther (Swanson) Reu. On September 7, 1947, she married Willis Kirchner in Donnellson, Iowa,
kilj.com
2022 3rd Quarter Year in Review
The Iowa Department of Transportation announced that Southeast Iowa Regional Planning Commission had been awarded a $480,000 Public Transit Infrastructure Grant. The grant will improve the newly-acquired SEIBUS Mount Pleasant facility at 1405 N. Broadway in Mount Pleasant, Iowa.The project is for a major renovation of an existing facility in Mt. Pleasant. The property consists of two buildings: an 8,600 sq. ft. steel warehouse and 3,200 sq. ft. steel front office/storage facility.
KCJJ
North Liberty resident/UI graduate named district associate judge
A Johnson County man and University of Iowa graduate has been named a district associate judge. That’s according to Governor Kim Reynolds, who issued a news release Tuesday announcing the appointment of Brandon Schrock in Judicial District 6. Schrock, of North Liberty, currently serves as a staff attorney at...
Bargain Outlet Will Open First Iowa Location In The Corridor
Residents of Iowa, more specifically the Corridor, are about to experience their first trip to Ollie's!. Ollie's Bargain Outlet is about to open its first Iowa location! According to an announcement on the Iowa City Marketplace Facebook page, Ollie's will open in Iowa City sometime in 2023. For those wondering where the Iowa City Marketplace is located, the address is 1660 Sycamore Street and features stores like JoAnn, Dollar Tree, Planet Fitness, and Panera Bread. Soon, you'll see a picture of Ollie and all his bargains too!
littlevillagemag.com
Letter from Joe Bolkcom: Reynolds not keeping Iowans safe
The toxic fire, explosion and the hospitalization of 10-15 workers at 6C-Zero in Marengo was a completely preventable disaster. That is if Governor Reynolds were not calling all the shots on how and when to regulate unsafe, polluting businesses in our state. The safety of the 30 workers, dozens of...
KCJJ
New retailer appears to be on its way to IC’s southeast side
A new retailer appears to be on its way to Iowa City’s southeast side. On Tuesday the Iowa City Marketplace posted on its Facebook page that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet was coming in 2023. The company touts itself as, “Good stuff cheap.”. The post said Ollie’s sells electronics,...
iowapublicradio.org
Hundreds of meatpacking, farm workers sign up for $600 assistance program
Inside the Johnson Street Catholic Worker House in Iowa City, meatpacking plant and farm workers lean in with Spanish or French interpreters. In a few weeks, the USDA will be sending $600 direct assistance checks to eligible meatpacking and farm workers. The agency partnered with activist group Escucha Mi Voz to sign people up for the assistance.
KCCI.com
Pella Marching Dutch prepare to perform at Rose Bowl
PELLA, Iowa — The Pella High School marching band is getting ready to perform at the Rose Bowl!. The Pella Marching Dutch flew to Southern California on Wednesday. This is the third time in Pella history the Marching Dutch will perform. The band even took a private charter plane!
kilj.com
Donna Colton (final arrangements)
Donna Belle Colton, 93, of Mount Pleasant, formerly of New London, died Friday, December 23, 2022 at Addington Place, Mount Pleasant. She was born May 7, 1929 in Seaton, Illinois the daughter of Emmet and Grace Dalrymple Johnson. She graduated from Burlington High School in 1947. On September 16, 1951, Donna was united in marriage to Lyal Colton in Burlington; he died April 20, 2004. She was employed by Northwestern Bell Telephone Company, Burlington; Farmers State Bank and New London State Bank, New London; and retired in 1988 from Iowa Industries, Champion Spark Plug after 31 years.
kilj.com
Daily Jail Count
In the interest of keeping Henry County residents informed, the Henry County Sheriff’s office has requested KILJ post the daily jail count. During the jail referendum campaign it was publicized that the jail would be able to house additional inmates from surrounding counties and this would generate revenue for Henry County.
kilj.com
Kenny Messer
Kenneth “Kenny” Messer, 81, of Wapello, passed away on Sunday, December 25, 2022 at Wapello Specialty Care. Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at the Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Service of Wapello. Private family burial will be held at a later date. Visitation will be from 1:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at the funeral home. A memorial fund has been established at the funeral home in memory of Kenny. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com.
kciiradio.com
New Police Officer Serving The City of Washington
The City of Washington now has a new Police Officer. Officer Mia Brdecka completed the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy Certification and graduated on December 16th. Police Chief Lester had this to say about the process of training for the new officer, “It was a long sixteen weeks, and she got through it, and she’ll spend the next six or seven weeks with sergeant Altenhofen finishing up her field training.” She began training with the Washington Police Department on the 19th.
kilj.com
Grace Parker (final arrangements)
Grace Elizabeth Parker, 58, of New London, formerly of Mt. Pleasant, died Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at her home. She was born August 2, 1964 in Iowa City to John Carl and Sharon Kay Wittstock Parker. She was a graduate of Mediapolis High School and earned her CNA at Southeastern Community College. She married George Manchur and they later divorced.
kciiradio.com
Felony Charge For West Burlington Man
On Wednesday, December 21, at approximately 6:20 a.m. the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding suspicious activity. According to the report, two individuals drove into a farm residence in the 2400 grid of 240th Street. After being approached by the resident, one individual ran on foot, while the other fled in the vehicle.
iheart.com
Spencer Petras To Return To Iowa, Doesn't Anticipate Playing Again
(Iowa City, IA) -- Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras plans to return to the Hawkeyes but doesn't anticipate playing again. On Wednesday Petras told reporters his shoulder injury is bad and he wants to pursue becoming a coach. The Hawkeyes will be looking to freshman quarterback Joe Labos to start their bowl game this weekend, while anticipating the arrival of Michigan transfer quarterback Cade McNamara next season. The Hawkeyes take on Kentucky in the Music City Bowl in Nashville at 11:00 a.m. Saturday.
kyoutv.com
Ottumwa man arrested following Riverside break-ins
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On July 17th, 2022, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to 70 West 1st. St. for a report of a burglary at a restaurant. Officials say a considerable amount of damage to the business forced it to close to the public. Following an...
kmaland.com
Fort Madison man booked on drug charges in Shenandoah
(Shenandoah) -- A Fort Madison man faces multiple drug charges after his arrest in Shenandoah Monday. The Shenandoah Police Department says 51-year-old Richard Jay Wells was arrested shortly after 9:55 p.m. for possession of a controlled substance -- methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance -- marijuana, and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Authorities say Wells' arrest comes after officers conducted a traffic stop in the 800 block of West Nishna Road for an equipment violation. Police say Wells was also cited for failure to provide security against liability and an open container.
kciiradio.com
Arrest of Travis Lennox
At approximately 9:23 PM December 22nd 35 year old Travis Lennox of Ottumwa was arrested by the Ottumwa Police Department on a warrant out of Washington County . July 17th, 2022, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to La Chiva Loca Restaurant at 70 West 1st St. In Riverside for a commercial burglary. Considerable damage was caused to the business, forcing it to close to the public. Following a criminal investigation, the following charges were filed against Lennox:Criminal Mischief 1st Degree a Class C Felony property damage greater than $10,000. Burglary 3rd Degree, a Class D Felony. Theft 5th Degree, a Simple Misdemeanor. Lennox was arrested and transported to the Washington County Jail where he was later released on a $15,300 cash bond.
KCRG.com
One person, three dogs dead in North Liberty fire
NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters said one person and three dogs are dead after a fire at a mobile home park in North Liberty. It happened at 95 Golf View Court at 10:02 pm on Tuesday. A police officer was first to arrive on the scene to find flames...
Comments / 0