Meshell Hale: "Black widow" accused of poisoning ex-husband and live-in boyfriend convicted of second-degree murderLavinia ThompsonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Goodwood GrillM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Mike Anderson's Seafood RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Collegiate Baton Rouge names Copeland head boys basketball coach after leaving VarnadoBaton Rouge, LA
USW Union Local 620 holds toy drive for Toys for TotsTina HowellGonzales, LA
Mother of the child who was found in the Amite River describes her son and the relationship with his father
Baton Rouge Mexican restaurant announces closure
Popular Baton Rouge restaurant announces abrupt closure
Arrest: Baton Rouge man accused of attacking girlfriend on Christmas Day
Doctor suffers stroke, shares how to prevent similar experiences
Video shows BR homeless person doused with water, worker fired
Bleeding and in pain, she couldn't get 2 Louisiana ERs to answer: Is it a miscarriage?
Fatal fentanyl: Nearly a dozen deadly overdoses reported in BR over Christmas week
Southern University offers condolences to family of nursing student killed in New Orleans shooting
LSP: 2 women dead after SUV rear-ends 18-wheeler
Still Kicking: Myrle Ostergren stays spunky at 107
Southern University nursing student one of the victims in Lower Ninth Ward mass shooting
Baton Rouge store worker fired after video shows water poured on homeless person
Acadian Ambulance hosting blood drive Thursday to help employee
Louisiana man accused of shooting tame deer in front of kids, LDWF agent
Geismar man sentenced to 40 years in connection with Prairieville fatal shooting
Former Louisiana teacher arrested on charges of molesting students
Boy who died during Christmas Eve hiking trip in Central identified by coroner
Around Zachary for Dec. 28, 2022
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.https://www.wafb.com/
