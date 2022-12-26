Read full article on original website
Raiders Derek Carr is benched; Proof that why moving on from Carr is Best for BusinessJames PatrickLas Vegas, NV
UFC Star SuspendedNews Breaking LIVELas Vegas, NV
Opinion: Benching Derek Carr was the right call for the RaidersEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Burger King employee who was given a goody bag for not calling out for 27 years receives around $400K in donationsMaya DeviLas Vegas, NV
Craziest Nightlife in the World: Las VegasUjwal SharmaLas Vegas, NV
Eater
The Best Meals We Ate in Las Vegas in 2022
It’s time again for the Year in Eater — where we look back at the last twelve months of Las Vegas’s restaurant scene. We reached out to Vegas’s finest food writers, reporters, and bloggers to get their takes on local trends, recent standouts, and notable newcomers. Here, they think back to the best meal they had all year.
lasvegasthenandnow.com
A Guide to Who Owns Which Casinos in Las Vegas
Nailing down who owns each casino in Las Vegas becomes a more challenging and confusing exercise by the day. Not only do properties change hands frequently, but there are more and more situations where a Real Estate Investment Trust (or REIT) owns the physical property while a separate entity leases the building and owns the operations of the resort.
Americajr.com
Hotel prices are rising for CES 2023 in Las Vegas
Las Vegas — The Consumer Electronics Show, better known as CES, returns to Las Vegas from Jan. 5 – 8, 2023. There will also be a media day called CES Unveiled on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Thousands of media and attendees will be flying into southern Nevada from all...
Iconic Las Vegas restaurant, Peppermill, celebrates 50th anniversary
On Monday, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman honored the restaurant, Peppermill, with a proclamation on it's 50th anniversary.
news3lv.com
Life is Beautiful is celebrating a decade in Las Vegas, RSVP opens for 2023
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Life is Beautiful is celebrating a decade of music, art, food, and entertainment in Las Vegas. On Tuesday, officials with the festival announced via Twitter that you can now RSVP for the 2023 event. Festival goers can expect to be back in Downtown Las Vegas...
news3lv.com
Embrace your texture with Las Vegas valley hair salon Radically Curly
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Embracing your texture -- that's the mission of a local hair salon for all of us. Danielle Green, the owner of Radically Curly, joined us to talk more about this.
news3lv.com
Harrah's Las Vegas guest wins $125k jackpot
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A lucky traveler took a big jackpot back home to Hawaii. Caesars Rewards member Sandra Haynes hit the jackpot at Harrah’s Las Vegas on Tuesday. Haynes from Kauai County, Hawaii won $125,878 from the Major Progressive Jackpot on Let It Ride poker. The guest...
Review: Nobu Caesars Palace Free Caesars Diamond Dinner
I recently just got back from Las Vegas, and was able to use my Caesars Diamond Celebration Dinner Credit, at Nobu Caesars Palace. Both my dad and I have Caesars Diamond, and were able to use the credits to cover about 2/3rds of our meal. Last year, my dad and I used our credits at Hell’s Kitchen and Mr. Chow.
news3lv.com
Last call for a selfie, Selfie Wrld Las Vegas is closing
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Last call for a selfie. One local business is closing its doors early next year. On Wednesday, Selfie Wrld Las Vegas announced via Instagram that they will be closing their doors at the end of January 2023. Part of the announcement read, "We have put...
Having flight trouble? One Las Vegas gentleman's club is offering help
Larry Flynt's Hustler Club Las Vegas is offering free limo pickup, a cover and a free drink to those who are affected by airlines and cancelled flights.
963kklz.com
7 Of The Best Candy Stores In Las Vegas
Today is National Chocolate Candy Day. Which is convenient timing since we all got some form of candy for Christmas. Well, today you can feel free to polish it off without guilt. And if it’s already gone, go get some more!. Las Vegas has a lot of everything, it...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police's K-9 Unit holds training demonstration at newly-opened facility
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's K-9 Unit hosted a special year-end training demonstration at its new operation center. Wednesday's event featured the four-legged heroes and handlers demonstrating agility, strength, courage, and intelligence on an obstacle course. When the dogs are on duty, they're trained...
Longest-Running Las Vegas Strip Show Closing Unexpectedly
Very few shows have a 10-year run, let alone get to play for 40 years on the Las Vegas Strip. Wayne Newton has been around as a Las Vegas headline act for roughly 60 years, but he has topped many shows across the city. Donnie and Marie Osmond had an...
Fox5 KVVU
2 jackpots totaling $503K hit at same Las Vegas Strip casino over holiday weekend
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two guests at the same Las Vegas Strip casino had a profitable holiday weekend after hitting large jackpots. According to Caesars Palace, one guest hit a jackpot for $400,000 while another guest got lucky with a jackpot worth $103,125. The two jackpots combined totaled $503,125.
news3lv.com
North Las Vegas family stranded in Chicago after Southwest cancellations
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A North Las Vegas family remains stranded after holiday plans went south during the busy travel week. Phoebe Love and her family encountered the Southwest misery after flying to Cincinnati for the holidays. After long waits in line, conversations with airline workers, and ongoing frustration,...
news3lv.com
Imagine Dragons to kick off CES 2023 with private concert at Park MGM
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Imagine Dragons will host a private concert to kick off the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show next week. The concert will take place on Thursday, Jan. 5, at Dolby Live at Park MGM. It will benefit the Tyler Robinson Foundation, the band's non-profit dedicated to supporting families facing pediatric cancer diagnoses, and dozens of other charities in the Las Vegas area.
Vegas Casino Rises Back From the Dead! Tour the Casino, Hotel & Rides – Is It Enough?
Primm, Nevada is located just about 30 minutes from the Las Vegas Strip and has quite an interesting backstory. Originally home to a moonshiner named Pete, the area has grown over the years to include a giant mall and 3 casinos. Unfortunately it has withered on the vine over the years with Covid not helping a ton in that department.
news3lv.com
Celebrate New Year's Eve at Ghostbar
Las Vegas (KSNV) — On New Year's Eve, News 3 will be live both on and off The Strip. One of those locations is the iconic Ghostbar at The Palms. Chief Meteorologist Bill Bellis gives us a preview.
news3lv.com
Celebrate New Year's Eve at Topgolf
Las Vegas (KSNV) — With rain on the way for new year's eve, our sports team may have the best gig of the night: indoors and at Topgolf. They'll be live all night long and have a chance to check out what they have to offer in case you're still looking for a place to celebrate.
Las Vegas woman reaches out to travelers stranded at Harry Reid Airport
A Las Vegas woman has decided to offer up her home to people who may be dealing with unexpected delays and are stranded at Harry Reid International airport this week.
