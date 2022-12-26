ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Eater

The Best Meals We Ate in Las Vegas in 2022

It’s time again for the Year in Eater — where we look back at the last twelve months of Las Vegas’s restaurant scene. We reached out to Vegas’s finest food writers, reporters, and bloggers to get their takes on local trends, recent standouts, and notable newcomers. Here, they think back to the best meal they had all year.
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasthenandnow.com

A Guide to Who Owns Which Casinos in Las Vegas

Nailing down who owns each casino in Las Vegas becomes a more challenging and confusing exercise by the day. Not only do properties change hands frequently, but there are more and more situations where a Real Estate Investment Trust (or REIT) owns the physical property while a separate entity leases the building and owns the operations of the resort.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Americajr.com

Hotel prices are rising for CES 2023 in Las Vegas

Las Vegas — The Consumer Electronics Show, better known as CES, returns to Las Vegas from Jan. 5 – 8, 2023. There will also be a media day called CES Unveiled on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Thousands of media and attendees will be flying into southern Nevada from all...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Harrah's Las Vegas guest wins $125k jackpot

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A lucky traveler took a big jackpot back home to Hawaii. Caesars Rewards member Sandra Haynes hit the jackpot at Harrah’s Las Vegas on Tuesday. Haynes from Kauai County, Hawaii won $125,878 from the Major Progressive Jackpot on Let It Ride poker. The guest...
LAS VEGAS, NV
BoardingArea

Review: Nobu Caesars Palace Free Caesars Diamond Dinner

I recently just got back from Las Vegas, and was able to use my Caesars Diamond Celebration Dinner Credit, at Nobu Caesars Palace. Both my dad and I have Caesars Diamond, and were able to use the credits to cover about 2/3rds of our meal. Last year, my dad and I used our credits at Hell’s Kitchen and Mr. Chow.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Last call for a selfie, Selfie Wrld Las Vegas is closing

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Last call for a selfie. One local business is closing its doors early next year. On Wednesday, Selfie Wrld Las Vegas announced via Instagram that they will be closing their doors at the end of January 2023. Part of the announcement read, "We have put...
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

7 Of The Best Candy Stores In Las Vegas

Today is National Chocolate Candy Day. Which is convenient timing since we all got some form of candy for Christmas. Well, today you can feel free to polish it off without guilt. And if it’s already gone, go get some more!. Las Vegas has a lot of everything, it...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas police's K-9 Unit holds training demonstration at newly-opened facility

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's K-9 Unit hosted a special year-end training demonstration at its new operation center. Wednesday's event featured the four-legged heroes and handlers demonstrating agility, strength, courage, and intelligence on an obstacle course. When the dogs are on duty, they're trained...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Imagine Dragons to kick off CES 2023 with private concert at Park MGM

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Imagine Dragons will host a private concert to kick off the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show next week. The concert will take place on Thursday, Jan. 5, at Dolby Live at Park MGM. It will benefit the Tyler Robinson Foundation, the band's non-profit dedicated to supporting families facing pediatric cancer diagnoses, and dozens of other charities in the Las Vegas area.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Celebrate New Year's Eve at Ghostbar

Las Vegas (KSNV) — On New Year's Eve, News 3 will be live both on and off The Strip. One of those locations is the iconic Ghostbar at The Palms. Chief Meteorologist Bill Bellis gives us a preview.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Celebrate New Year's Eve at Topgolf

Las Vegas (KSNV) — With rain on the way for new year's eve, our sports team may have the best gig of the night: indoors and at Topgolf. They'll be live all night long and have a chance to check out what they have to offer in case you're still looking for a place to celebrate.
LAS VEGAS, NV

