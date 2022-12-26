Read full article on original website
Mielle Organics CEO Monique Rodriguez is breaking barriers in the beauty world
Monique Rodriguez is the CEO and founder of Mielle Organics. Rodriguez is a pioneer in the beauty industry having grown Mielle from a small brand run out of her home and turning it into a nine-figure earning company. Rodriguez has made the brand into one of the fastest-growing Black-owned hair care companies in the U.S., with Mielle products available in over 100,000 stores including Target, Ulta, CVS, Walmart, and more.
Soda and Soft Drink Brands Being Discontinued in 2023
Following a year where several old favorites were discontinued, manufacturers and analysts discuss what’s next for 2023. Coke ProductsPhoto byCoca-Cola Productswww.coca-colacompany.com press release.
Lizzo at home
For years, Grammy-winning superstar Lizzo dreamed of waking up in her own home on Christmas morning. Today, that dream came true. Her new place, in one of the swankier neighborhoods in Los Angeles, is the first house she's ever owned.Just ten years ago, she was sleeping in her car."Yeah. Whoo! Staying in, like, people's rooms, and sleeping on their couches," she said. "And now on this past tour, which I was blessed to, you know, stay in really nice places, but I was still like, 'I miss my house. I can't wait to come back home to my bed.' And...
America’s Worst CEOs of the Year: Amazon’s Andy Jassy
24/7 Wall St.'s third candidate for the Worst CEO of 2022 is Andy Jassy of Amazon.
Toddler Packs Dad’s Lunch In a Barbie Lunch Bag and He Hooked His Papa Up
Listen, if he feels snackish he has nothing to worry about.
The wild success of Walmart's generic cream cheese perfectly encapsulates the problems with the American economy right now
Walmart Great Value Cream Cheese was one of the fastest-growing brands of 2022 according to Morning Consult.
Self-Identified Dillard’s Employees Expose Company Secrets
In part, Dillard’s shares incentive programs and also sales quota requirements similar to other retailers that at times exacerbates competition among employees. This article is based on corporate postings, independently-verified sources, and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, Reddit, Facebook, and TikTok.
These Crossover Flare Leggings Flatter Every Figure With High-Waisted Tummy Control
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Blast from the past! Whenever throwback trends come back in style, there are always some looks we’d prefer to leave behind. Low-rise jeans can stay in the early aughts, thank you very much! We also have no interest […]
Kellogg's Tries Something New With Iconic Cereal Brands
When it comes to innovative moves in the breakfast cereal market, your first thought probably goes to the various flavor options offered on the breakfast aisle of your local supermarket. Breakfast cereal companies like Kellogg's (K) - Get Free Report and General Mills (GIS) - Get Free Report have managed to turn all kinds of delicious treats into cereals, from traditional breakfast foods and beyond. Some of your favorite candies have even launched a breakfast cereal!
CEO Doug McMillon on a Changed Walmart in Tough Times
Walmart Inc. is navigating high inflation and the consumer slowdown in all the usual retail ways — managing inventory, focusing on value and the rest of it. But the retail giant is also in the midst of a years-long transformation that has it looking more and more like something else.More from WWDSpring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week in New YorkA Look Inside Destree's First StoreWhy the Fiorucci Store Was the Mother of All Retail Concepts Doug McMillon, president and chief executive officer, was at the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference on Wednesday talking up the company’s sales and profits, but...
HipHopDX.com
Tyler The Creator Is Looking For Young Black Designers To Join Le Fleur
Tyler, the Creator is looking to expand his sprawling le FLEUR* brand, and he’s calling on young, black creatives to join the squad. Last week, Tyler jumped on Twitter to send out a notice to all black creatives looking for an opportunity to help build a brand. The rapper has been putting in work on his luxury lifestyle line, and the bigger it gets, the more help he’s going to need on deck.
rapaport.com
US Holiday Jewelry Sales Fall 5%
US jewelry revenues slipped during the 2022 holiday period amid inflation and a shift toward spending on experiences, according to Mastercard SpendingPulse. Retail sales for the category declined 5.4% year on year between November 1 and December 24, the data provider reported Monday. The drop also reflected a comparison with last year’s unusually strong season, when jewelry sales jumped 32% versus 2020 and 26% relative to 2019.
Dr. Jones of Nip & Tuck Plastic Surgery shares most requested procedures
Although plastic surgery is a personal choice, it has become a social trend in celebrity and pop culture. Often times celebrities and influencers go viral for having work done such as Brazilian butt lifts, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation and more. Some people praise the practice where others see it as a form of self-hatred.
Pensa Helps Consumer Packaged Goods Brands Gain Shelf Visibility
If you work in the consumer packaged goods (CPG) world, you’re worried about “shelf facings.”. That’s a term for the number of units of a product that can be seen from the front of a shelf in a retail store. As you might imagine, this is highly sought-after real estate.
Elite Daily
The Best Dewy Foundations
You can find promises of a more radiant, hydrated complexion from facials and at-home beauty tools, as well as the never-ending stream of skin care products that constantly bombard us all. But the right makeup can help, too, and it all starts with your base. The best dewy foundations have lightweight formulas that are infused with just enough moisturizing ingredients to leave skin glowing, but never greasy. Ideal for those with dry or combination skin, dewy foundations typically have a radiant or satin finish (as opposed to matte, which is designed to prevent any sheen). Traditionally, dewy foundations offer relatively light coverage, but you can also find buildable formulas that will give you medium coverage when you want something a little more heavy-duty. Serum-foundation hybrids, tinted moisturizers, and BB or CC creams are also great alternatives to foundation when you want something that offers a fresh-faced glow.
Get the #1 Selling Comfy Flat on Amazon for Up to 50% Off!
Finding the best flats can be tough. Some of them come without much support, while others are a little too tight in the toes. But when you find the most comfortable flat you can, it's a total game-changer. And Amazon buyers have scoped out one of the comfiest shoes you can find on the site right now. Here's some more good news: they're on sale now!
Meet Joe, The Oven-Shaped Brother of Bob the Dishwasher
Remember Bob the Dishwasher? He has a brother that likes to cook. Daan Tech, the French-based startup behind Bob the Dishwasher, has created a small form-factor countertop oven called Joe. Joe is a multifunction oven with a steam/combi oven, convection heating/air-frying, and a microwave. As far as I know, this oven is the first countertop appliance with all three of these capabilities in one box.
voguebusiness.com
The year in retail: Store openings, collaborations and consolidation
To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. In the face of a tough year, retail has been forced to evolve online and off. Bricks-and-mortar multi-brand retailers are already up against competition from e-commerce natives, high acquisition costs, unpredictable inventory and demand, and difficult profit targets. Now, they’re also dealing with volatile consumer behaviour, as higher interest rates, raised inflation, rising energy bills and expectations of a recession have made shoppers less confident about the state of the economy. At the same time, online luxury retailers that saw a burst in sales during the pandemic are facing consolidation and a plateauing, meaning a rethink in strategy.
Woman shows how to make Pandora bracelet look good as new in minutes
A TikTok user has taught us a genius hack that will have your tarnished Pandora charm bracelet looking as good as new. The creator, who goes by @michellemorera_ on TikTok, revealed that the simple solution to cleaning your silver accessories can be created with basic ingredients from your kitchen. Watch...
BBC
Alopecia: 'I decided I'd had enough of hiding my real self'
Laura Mathias was just 13 years old when she started losing her hair. She automatically blamed herself. Her doctor diagnosed her with the autoimmune condition alopecia and said it was caused by stress. Laura's parents were going through a divorce and she was finding life difficult. For the next 17...
