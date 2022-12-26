ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 8

Terry Wright
3d ago

she is stupid instead of getting something in her divorce papers that said he Had to get HELP TAKE HIS MEDS ALL SHE WAS WORRIED ABOUT WAS THE MONEY

Reply
3
Audrey Thomas
2d ago

Kim is sick. Anytime some one do a dangerous procedure just so her waist and stomach can be small is off. She wants to look like a real life Barbie Doll

Reply
2
Susan Rodas
2d ago

She is Nothing but FAKE from head to toe...outside...Also THE WORST of the Fake her is on the Inside!

Reply
3
Related
RadarOnline

'I'm Holding On By A Thread': Kim Kardashian Breaks Down Crying, Talks Shielding Kids From Kanye West Co-Parenting Drama

Kim Kardashian is a tough cookie, and when it comes to protecting her children, she'll go to the ends of the earth for them — even if that means putting on a happy face in the wake of her public co-parenting drama with her ex-husband Kanye West, RadarOnline.com can reveal.The Kardashians star broke down crying while discussing how hard she's tried to shield her children — North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 — from their father's off-the-wall rants and the problems they have co-parenting before and after their lengthy divorce was finalized."I definitely protected him [Kanye] and I still will...
Page Six

Snoop Dogg poses for Skims with wife, kids and grandkids after Kim feud

Snoop Dogg definitely won’t be in the doghouse this holiday season. The “Gin & Juice” rapper, 51, stars in Kim Kardashian’s new Skims ads, joined by his wife, kids and grandkids — with the whole crew dressed in coordinating cozy loungewear. The holiday campaign showcases three generations of Snoop’s family as they model matching plaid Skims Sleep Sets (from $58) and pieces from the brand’s Cozy Collection (from $52). The “Drop It Like It’s Hot” hitmaker appears alongside wife Shantee Broadus and three of his children; Cordell Broadus and his kids Lunda and Journey, Cori Broadus and fiancé Wayne Deuce and Corde Broadus...
RadarOnline

Kim Kardashian Invites Ex-Husband Kanye West To Family's Former Home For Saint's 7th Birthday After Affair Claim

Playing nice! Kim Kardashian put her differences aside with Kanye West for the sake of their children. RadarOnline.com is told The Kardashians star "invited" her ex-husband to the Hidden Hills home that the once-happy couple used to share so he could celebrate Saint's 7th birthday with the family. Meaning that Ye didn't show up unannounced as he did for Chicago's party nearly one year ago. Sources revealed to RadarOnline.com that Kim extended the invite to her ex-husband, confirming they were under the same roof for several hours — a sign their co-parenting is headed in the right direction despite his...
Decider.com

Ana Navarro Goes off on ‘The View’ After Sunny Hostin Says Kanye West Is “Sick”: “Tired of Excusing His Antisemitism”

Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro couldn’t quite see eye-to-eye on this morning’s episode of The View, taking shots at one another in a circular conversation about Kanye West and his recent appearance on Alex Jones‘ Infowars show, where he praised Hitler. While Hostin said West is mentally ill and needs help, Navarro snapped, proclaiming she was sick of hearing excuses for the rapper’s concerning behavior.
thesource.com

Kanye West Facing Eviction in Calabasas

According to new legal documents, Kanye West may be facing eviction from his home in Calabasas. This past October, Adidas, Balenciaga, Chase Bank, Gap, Vogue, and talent agency CAA terminated their business with Kanye West after he made a series of antisemitic statements. From The Blast. According to new legal...
CALABASAS, CA
Us Weekly

Khloe Kardashian Reveals Son’s Face for the 1st Time in Christmas Photos With Daughter True

Frank Micelotta/Shutterstock Santa came to town! Khloé Kardashian celebrated her first Christmas since welcoming her baby boy with Tristan Thompson — and she revealed their little one's face for the first time. "❤️ Merry Christmas ❤️," the reality star, 38, wrote via Instagram on Monday, December 26, alongside two photos of her holding her son […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
thesource.com

Diddy Shares First Full Picture of Newborn Love Sean Combs on Instagram

Sean “Diddy” Combs posted the first full photo of his daughter Love Sean Combs to Instagram. The full image of Love was released after Diddy spent time with his family on the Holidays. In a previous upload to Instagram, Diddy held love while all of his children stood around him in matching pajamas.
HollywoodLife

Khloe Kardashian Runs Errands In Gray Sweatpants & Controversial Yeezy Sneakers

Khloe Kardashian, 38, looked chic in grey sweatpants on Wednesday but was also wearing Yeezy sneakers amid Kanye West‘s antisemitic remarks controversy. The Kardashians star stepped out in the casual look while out running errands in Los Angeles on Dec. 14. Koko’s ensemble featured a grey zip-up jacket, sweatpants, and a pair of Yeezy Boost 350 kicks. She wore her honey-blonde locks in a half-up-half-down style and completed the outfit with a pair of dark sunglasses to shield her eyes from the sun. The TV personality was also seen carrying a black Hermes Birkin, along with a Christian Dior tote bag for the afternoon outing.
LOS ANGELES, CA
E! News

Proof Kim Kardashian and Her 4 Kids Were Shining Bright This Christmas

Watch: North West PRANKS Kim Kardashian by Pretending to Shave Her Brows. Kim Kardashian is keeping up with the magic of the holiday season. As for the proof, look no further than the Kardashians star's latest family photo shared to Instagram Dec. 26. In the Christmas pic, taken by @pierresnaps, Kim is seen posing beside all four of her kids, North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, (whose dad is Kanye West).
TENNESSEE STATE
thesource.com

Will Smith Says He Used To Beg Michael Jordan To Send Him Shoes To Wear on the ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-air’

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is noted as one of the greatest sitcoms of all time and is known for catapulting Will Smith into superstar status. Of the many memorable moments in the show that ran from 1990 to 1996, many fans and sneakerheads remember how Will always wore the newest or hottest Jordans during the episodes. In fact, in the first episode, he dons a pair of Metallic 5’s, and in the final episode, a pair of Columbia 11s.
Popculture

Jordyn Woods Clears Air on Alleged Shade of Kylie Jenner on Social Media

Jordyn Woods has no time to shame her former BFF, Kylie Jenner. The two were once close friends who met in sixth grade and even lived together up until their 2019 fallout. Woods says Khloé Kardashian's baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, while the two were allegedly still in a relationship. She was then excommunicated from the family, despite Khloe taking Thompson back after the incident. Since then, Woods has flourished, having her own brand partnerships, acting in small roles, and building a fanbase. She's also been in a relationship with NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns. But recently, the 25-year-old former Good American model was accused of mocking Jenner.
E! News

North West Dances Around Her House to Michael Jackson's "Man in the Mirror"

Watch: North West & Friends Dress Up as TLC for Halloween. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's eldest daughter paid tribute to Michael Jackson on TikTok. In a video posted to her and her mom's joint account Dec. 9, North appears in her lavish family home and shows off her lip-synching, dancing and music video acting skills with one of her friends to the late singer's 1988 hit "Man In The Mirror."

Comments / 0

Community Policy