Read full article on original website
Terry Wright
3d ago
she is stupid instead of getting something in her divorce papers that said he Had to get HELP TAKE HIS MEDS ALL SHE WAS WORRIED ABOUT WAS THE MONEY
Reply
3
Audrey Thomas
2d ago
Kim is sick. Anytime some one do a dangerous procedure just so her waist and stomach can be small is off. She wants to look like a real life Barbie Doll
Reply
2
Susan Rodas
2d ago
She is Nothing but FAKE from head to toe...outside...Also THE WORST of the Fake her is on the Inside!
Reply
3
Related
'I'm Holding On By A Thread': Kim Kardashian Breaks Down Crying, Talks Shielding Kids From Kanye West Co-Parenting Drama
Kim Kardashian is a tough cookie, and when it comes to protecting her children, she'll go to the ends of the earth for them — even if that means putting on a happy face in the wake of her public co-parenting drama with her ex-husband Kanye West, RadarOnline.com can reveal.The Kardashians star broke down crying while discussing how hard she's tried to shield her children — North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 — from their father's off-the-wall rants and the problems they have co-parenting before and after their lengthy divorce was finalized."I definitely protected him [Kanye] and I still will...
Fans React to Kanye West’s Daughter North West Wearing $120,000 Worth of Michael Jackson Memorabilia
Ye and Kim Kardashian bought Michael Jackson memorabilia for their oldest daughter, North West. Upon seeing North wearing these pieces, fans have shared mixed reactions.
Remember Kanye West Bought the House Next to Kim Kardashian? She Got It In the Divorce
Kanye West caused a stir among fans when he purchased a home directly next to Kim Kardashian after the two separated — and Kim just got the house after the divorce was settled.
Snoop Dogg poses for Skims with wife, kids and grandkids after Kim feud
Snoop Dogg definitely won’t be in the doghouse this holiday season. The “Gin & Juice” rapper, 51, stars in Kim Kardashian’s new Skims ads, joined by his wife, kids and grandkids — with the whole crew dressed in coordinating cozy loungewear. The holiday campaign showcases three generations of Snoop’s family as they model matching plaid Skims Sleep Sets (from $58) and pieces from the brand’s Cozy Collection (from $52). The “Drop It Like It’s Hot” hitmaker appears alongside wife Shantee Broadus and three of his children; Cordell Broadus and his kids Lunda and Journey, Cori Broadus and fiancé Wayne Deuce and Corde Broadus...
Kim Kardashian Invites Ex-Husband Kanye West To Family's Former Home For Saint's 7th Birthday After Affair Claim
Playing nice! Kim Kardashian put her differences aside with Kanye West for the sake of their children. RadarOnline.com is told The Kardashians star "invited" her ex-husband to the Hidden Hills home that the once-happy couple used to share so he could celebrate Saint's 7th birthday with the family. Meaning that Ye didn't show up unannounced as he did for Chicago's party nearly one year ago. Sources revealed to RadarOnline.com that Kim extended the invite to her ex-husband, confirming they were under the same roof for several hours — a sign their co-parenting is headed in the right direction despite his...
Ana Navarro Goes off on ‘The View’ After Sunny Hostin Says Kanye West Is “Sick”: “Tired of Excusing His Antisemitism”
Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro couldn’t quite see eye-to-eye on this morning’s episode of The View, taking shots at one another in a circular conversation about Kanye West and his recent appearance on Alex Jones‘ Infowars show, where he praised Hitler. While Hostin said West is mentally ill and needs help, Navarro snapped, proclaiming she was sick of hearing excuses for the rapper’s concerning behavior.
thesource.com
Kanye West Facing Eviction in Calabasas
According to new legal documents, Kanye West may be facing eviction from his home in Calabasas. This past October, Adidas, Balenciaga, Chase Bank, Gap, Vogue, and talent agency CAA terminated their business with Kanye West after he made a series of antisemitic statements. From The Blast. According to new legal...
White supremacist Nick Fuentes slams 'divorced woman girlboss' Marjorie Taylor Greene as the far-right figures turn on each other, videos show
White nationalist Nick Fuentes described Marjorie Taylor Greene as "weak" and attention-seeking after she denounced his virulently antisemitic views.
webnewsobserver.com
Kanye West’s former bodyguard reveals shocking details about rapper’s marriage to Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are divorced but the ex-couple continues to be on the news for one reason or the other. For instance, a few recent reports have revealed shocking details about their marriage calling it affectionless. Yes, that’s right. And the revelation was made by none other than the ex-pair’s bodyguard himself, Steve Stanulis.
Caitlyn Jenner Says Kanye West Has 'Got Challenges'
The rapper's former in-law also told Fox News that she has to be "very careful" when discussing "family stuff."
Khloe Kardashian Reveals Son’s Face for the 1st Time in Christmas Photos With Daughter True
Frank Micelotta/Shutterstock Santa came to town! Khloé Kardashian celebrated her first Christmas since welcoming her baby boy with Tristan Thompson — and she revealed their little one's face for the first time. "❤️ Merry Christmas ❤️," the reality star, 38, wrote via Instagram on Monday, December 26, alongside two photos of her holding her son […]
thesource.com
Diddy Shares First Full Picture of Newborn Love Sean Combs on Instagram
Sean “Diddy” Combs posted the first full photo of his daughter Love Sean Combs to Instagram. The full image of Love was released after Diddy spent time with his family on the Holidays. In a previous upload to Instagram, Diddy held love while all of his children stood around him in matching pajamas.
Khloe Kardashian Runs Errands In Gray Sweatpants & Controversial Yeezy Sneakers
Khloe Kardashian, 38, looked chic in grey sweatpants on Wednesday but was also wearing Yeezy sneakers amid Kanye West‘s antisemitic remarks controversy. The Kardashians star stepped out in the casual look while out running errands in Los Angeles on Dec. 14. Koko’s ensemble featured a grey zip-up jacket, sweatpants, and a pair of Yeezy Boost 350 kicks. She wore her honey-blonde locks in a half-up-half-down style and completed the outfit with a pair of dark sunglasses to shield her eyes from the sun. The TV personality was also seen carrying a black Hermes Birkin, along with a Christian Dior tote bag for the afternoon outing.
Kanye West Slams Obama In New Interview, Says 'We Got To Stop Dissing The Nazis All The Time'
It appears the artist formerly known as Kanye West has officially gone off the deep end. During a recent sit-down interview with right-winger Alex Jones, the rapper couldn’t stop gushing over the Nazis. In fact, he spent quite a bit of time proclaiming his fandom for Hitler, in particular.
Could Kanye West be placed under Kim Kardashian’s conservatorship?
Celebrity conservatorships get a bad rap because of Britney Spears' high-profile case–but it might be just what Ye needs, says legal analyst Aron Solomon.
Proof Kim Kardashian and Her 4 Kids Were Shining Bright This Christmas
Watch: North West PRANKS Kim Kardashian by Pretending to Shave Her Brows. Kim Kardashian is keeping up with the magic of the holiday season. As for the proof, look no further than the Kardashians star's latest family photo shared to Instagram Dec. 26. In the Christmas pic, taken by @pierresnaps, Kim is seen posing beside all four of her kids, North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, (whose dad is Kanye West).
thesource.com
Will Smith Says He Used To Beg Michael Jordan To Send Him Shoes To Wear on the ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-air’
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is noted as one of the greatest sitcoms of all time and is known for catapulting Will Smith into superstar status. Of the many memorable moments in the show that ran from 1990 to 1996, many fans and sneakerheads remember how Will always wore the newest or hottest Jordans during the episodes. In fact, in the first episode, he dons a pair of Metallic 5’s, and in the final episode, a pair of Columbia 11s.
Popculture
Jordyn Woods Clears Air on Alleged Shade of Kylie Jenner on Social Media
Jordyn Woods has no time to shame her former BFF, Kylie Jenner. The two were once close friends who met in sixth grade and even lived together up until their 2019 fallout. Woods says Khloé Kardashian's baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, while the two were allegedly still in a relationship. She was then excommunicated from the family, despite Khloe taking Thompson back after the incident. Since then, Woods has flourished, having her own brand partnerships, acting in small roles, and building a fanbase. She's also been in a relationship with NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns. But recently, the 25-year-old former Good American model was accused of mocking Jenner.
Kim Kardashian's Christmas decor is so over the top that she hired a piano player to wake her kids up every day
Kardashian revealed her over-the-top holiday decor, which includes multiple Christmas trees, in an elaborate Instagram post.
North West Dances Around Her House to Michael Jackson's "Man in the Mirror"
Watch: North West & Friends Dress Up as TLC for Halloween. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's eldest daughter paid tribute to Michael Jackson on TikTok. In a video posted to her and her mom's joint account Dec. 9, North appears in her lavish family home and shows off her lip-synching, dancing and music video acting skills with one of her friends to the late singer's 1988 hit "Man In The Mirror."
Comments / 8