ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

AMBER Alert suspect’s court appearance set for tomorrow after yelling expletives at Indiana judge

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MOs6v_0jv0orS500

INDIANAPOLIS — The suspect in last week’s AMBER Alert will appear in an Indiana court Tuesday after her original court day was delayed.

An AMBER Alert was issued Dec. 20 for two twin 5-month boys, Kason and Kyair, who were sitting in a running 2010 Honda Accord while their mother was picking up a DoorDash order at Donatos Pizza in Columbus.

While she went inside, court records say a woman, later identified as Jackson, left the restaurant out a side door, got into the running car and drove away with the infants still inside.

Jackson was later arrested in Indiana after several people spotted her, according to police. Both children were found safe.

Police arrested Nalah Jackson on Dec. 22 in Indiana three days after she allegedly kidnapped twin 5-month-old boys.

Jackson made her first court appearance Saturday in Indiana for one count of battery by bodily waste for allegedly spitting on a police officer.

The Marion County Magistrate ended the hearing early after Jackson continuously used expletives, despite being asked not to, according to our news partners at WBNS.

Jackson was escorted to a video monitor during the hearing, handcuffed with a deputy on each arm.

When the magistrate asked Jackson’s name she answered “Josphis Hunt”, according to WBNS.

When asked if she understood her rights she answered by saying, “no... yes... no... I’m pleading guilty. Just go ahead and sentence me.”

During the remote hearing, the Marion County Magistrate set Jackson’s bond at $500, and told Jackson that even if the bond is met, she would not be released due to a hold on the State of Ohio for two counts of kidnapping.

After her hearing for battery bodily waste, Jackson began yelling expletives toward the magistrate, prompting the end of the hearing.

The magistrate told her clerk that they technically didn’t get through the hearing and the judge for the upcoming hearing on Dec. 27 will need to redo the initial hearing.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 53

mustangratty
2d ago

The mother should have had an extra key & locked the doors while she went inside to pick up the Doordash order with the car running since it was freezing. This would not have happened 😐

Reply(1)
22
Guest
2d ago

In one blink of an eye you child is gone why leave them in the car and running at that. yes she should be prosecuted for taken off with them to the fullest extent

Reply(4)
13
Mike Merriman
2d ago

She really messed up when she went over state lines. Ohio, and Indiana should just let the feds have this one.

Reply
23
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wrtv.com

Anderson nonprofit burglarized, part of incident caught on camera

ANDERSON — The executive director of a nonprofit that serves pets and their owners in two Indiana counties says they will not live in fear after someone burglarized their storefront. Ring video from Ambassadors for God's Creation shows someone entering their building on Dec. 27 around 2:30 a.m. The...
ANDERSON, IN
WIBC.com

Arrest Made In 2021 Downtown Indy Murder

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A homeless Indianapolis man charged with the death of a man found severely beaten near Monument Circle in 2021 beat the victim with a brick and stomped on his head, court papers say. Markeiss Armstrong, 39, was arrested Thursday for the September 2021 murder of 34-year-old...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Court docs: Suspect accused of using brick to beat man to death in downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS – It took more than a year for murder charges to be filed against an Indianapolis man accused of beating his victim to death with a brick in September 2021. Footage from surveillance cameras and the suspect’s distinctive clothing led investigators to arrest 39-year-old Markeiss Armstrong in connection with the death of 34-year-old Atlas Wedlow Jr. He is charged with murder.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC4 Columbus

Police search for northeast Columbus bank robber

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police said a northeast Columbus bank was robbed Wednesday afternoon. According to Columbus police, a man entered the Chase Bank on the 5000 block of North Hamilton Road at approximately 1:13 p.m. Wednesday. The man waited in line for the next available teller, and then gave the teller a threatening demand […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

CPD: Two westside shootings connected

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are responding to a pair of shootings on the westside of Columbus that has left one person in critical condition Wednesday morning. At around 4:45 a.m. reports of a shooting occurred on the 300 block of Warren Avenue in the Hilltop. One person was taken to Grant Medical Center […]
COLUMBUS, OH
FOX59

New Castle prison guard charged, accused of punching handcuffed inmate in face

NEW CASTLE, IND. — A New Castle Correctional Facility guard was charged with battery and misconduct after he allegedly punched a handcuffed inmate in the face. According to an internal affairs investigation conducted by the Indiana Department of Correction (DOC), correctional officer Samual Moore, 27, used excessive force when escorting a prisoner to a medical […]
NEW CASTLE, IN
NBC4 Columbus

Five women accused of stealing merchandise from northwest Columbus store

Five women accused of stealing merchandise from northwest …. Overnight Weather Forecast 12-28-2022. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3IcBtED. Central Ohio businesses, homes deal with ruptured …. Central Ohio businesses, homes deal with ruptured pipes following deep freeze. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WMfkRE. Better Business Bureau explains travelers’ rights …. As the nightmare drags...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

3 juveniles detained after shots are fired during SWAT arrest

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three juvenile male suspects were detained by Columbus Police Department SWAT officers after shots were fired on the eastside of Columbus. CPD SWAT officers were out at the 4000 block of Elaine Park Drive serving an arrest warrant at around 10:38 p.m. Tuesday night. The arrest warrant was for a juvenile […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

5 teens shot at Airbnb party in Ohio

According to police, the shooting occurred at an Airbnb party that was being held inside and outside of the property. At least a dozen witnesses were detained on scene while police investigate.
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIO Dayton

Drug interdiction task force confiscates millions in narcotics during 2022

Over $64 million in narcotics was confiscated by law enforcement throughout 2022. Task forces with the Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission seized over $64 million in illegal drugs, inevitably saving many lives and taking a bite out of the trafficking business, according to the spokesperson with Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s Office.
OHIO STATE
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
106K+
Followers
148K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy