New Shows to Watch on Netflix, Disney+, and Prime Video the First Week of 2023
Three new shows to watch from Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ available the first week of January 2023.
All the Netflix Shows That Only Lasted 1 Season: ‘The Society,’ ‘Julie and the Phantoms’ and ‘Cowboy Bebop’
One and done. Netflix has introduced its viewers to many unique TV shows over the years — but not every original series gets to explore their story beyond one season before getting canceled. Julie and the Phantoms developed a quick cult following when it hit the streaming service in September 2020. The musical comedy, which […]
Blind Mystic Baba Vanga Made Four Predictions for 2023 Before Her Death
Mystic Baba Vanga passed away in 1996, but not before leaving behind a series of future predictions all the way to 5079. Step aside Nostradamus, this mystical fortune teller’s followers claim she has an 85% success rate with her predictions thus far and has predicted everything from the 9/11 Twin Tower attacks to Brexit. Born in Bulgaria in 1910, Baba Vanga became well known during the second world war, and was the subject of a 2011 documentary called ‘The Visible and Invisible World’. She has left predictions until 5079.
‘General Hospital’ Fans Are Split Over Tabyana Ali’s Performance
Fans all have their favorites. However, the recast of Trina Robinson with actor Tabyana Ali has caused some controversy with 'General Hospital' viewers.
French Astronomer Predicted the Arrival of an Antichrist, World War III, and the Death of Monarchy in 2023
Nostradamus is a French astronomer famously known for the book he published in 1555, LesProphéties. This infamous book has several predictions, including the rise of Hitler, the 9/11 attack, the Covid-19 pandemic, the Great Fire of London, and more. For 2022, he foresaw the rise ofAI and cryptocurrency and the hype of human flesh-eating.
'Family Karma's Vishal Parvani and Richa Sadana Reveal What's Next After Their Wedding (Exclusive)
Vishal Parvani and Richa Sadana are looking ahead to the future in the wake of their fabulous wedding. The Family Karma stars opened up to PopCulture.com about their wedding reception drama, their "out-of-this-world" honeymoon, and their divided stance on what comes next for their family ahead of Sunday's all-new episode of the Bravo show.
NBC in Talks to Revive Canceled FOX Show
A former hit reality competition series may be getting a second chance. More than nine years after the American version of The X Factor was canceled at Fox after just three seasons, the series may be coming back the U.S. television, with creator and judge Simon Cowell recently revealing that he is in talks with NBC to revive The X Factor.
Big Change Coming to 'Love Island' Season 9 Following Fan Outrage
A very big change is coming to Love Island Season 9, following fan outrage from Season 8. Deadline reports that contestants of the ITV show will have their social media accounts — including Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook — taken away for the duration of the forthcoming season. In the past, contestant social media pages have been managed by friends or family, but this year the show is testing out having them paused instead. It's unclear if this will impact other franchise shows, such as Love Island USA.
'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' Movies Just Left Netflix
Netflix subscribers wanting to hang out with Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello, and Raphael are out of luck. As the final seconds ticked down on 2022, the streaming service began a bloodbath of removals, officially giving several films in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles library the boot on Saturday, Dec. 31. No...
Jeremy Renner news – latest: Actor in critical but stable condition after snow plough accident
Actor Jeremy Renner is in critical but stable condition following a snow plough accident in Nevada over the weekend.“We can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while ploughing snow earlier today,” a spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter late on Sunday night. Renner is receiving “excellent” care, the spokesperson added.Renner came to prominence after his breakout role in the Iraq War drama The Hurt Locker, in which he portrayed a swashbuckling explosives technician. More recently, he has starred in the Marvel TV series Hawkeye.A blizzard blanketed much of the US with snow and freezing temperatures over the Christmas holiday. In mid-December, Renner tweeted: “Lake Tahoe snowfall is no joke.”The actor has a home near Reno, Nevada.
'RHONJ': What Teresa Giudice Vows to Do Everyday in Her Marriage May Shock You
Teresa Giudice is speaking about what goes down in the bedroom between her and her new husband, Luis Ruelas, daily. The Real Housewives of New Jersey OG. She revealed in the summer that the two got busy five times a day, and recently updated fans that things haven't changed that much. "That was on our honeymoon. You figure morning, afternoon, nighttime and in between," she told PEOPLE Magazine. "But I mean listen, my point is, if you don't do that, then that's not normal. That means you love the person you're with and want to be with…I mean if not, then why be with that person?"
'Rudolph's Shiny New Year': Where to Watch/Stream
Rudolph's Shiny New Year is as odd of a holiday special as there's ever been, but it's a perfect watch for that weird down-period between Christmas and New Year's Day. It's a fun watch for kids around New Year's, in particualr, in case you're looking for a family-friendly TV special/movie to enjoy. For those unfamiliar with Rudolph's Shiny New Year, the Rankin-Bass special stars the titular reindeer fans will recognize from his own iconic stop-motion special. He helps Father Time find the lost Baby New Year, all while visiting islands of past time periods in the "Archipelago of Last Years." It's a strange premise with an even stranger cast of characters, including a Ben Franklin equivalent and a whale with a clock in its tail.
Alexandra Daddario Bares All in Skinny Dipping Instagram Post
Alexandra Daddario decided to have some fun for the holidays. The 36-year-old actress teased her fans with two Instagram photos of her wearing nothing while in the pool. In the first photo, the photographer, who is likely her husband Andrew Form, put his thumb in front of her backside to keep the photo as Instagram-safe as possible. The second photo shows The White Lotus star splashing water above her head with the mountain and trees shown in the background. And based on the caption, Daddario seems to be enjoying her vacation as she wrote, "Take a vacation from your problems, Bob."
‘PBS NewsHour’ Will Court YouTube, TikTok Alongside Public Television in New Anchor Era
The long-running “PBS NewsHour,” which has its roots in broadcast-TV coverage of 1973’s Watergate hearings, is preparing itself to tell stories in some very new media frontiers, which include places like TikTok and YouTube. “We have been thinking about the pace of the show. It is completely different from our commercial competitors. It is slower. It is more calm,” says Sara Just, the show’s senior executive producer, in a recent interview. As people interact with video programming in new fashion. executives are considering ways to make “NewsHour” relevant to new generations while keeping die-hards in the fold. “Are we moving too slowly?...
Foo Fighters Close Year With Touching Taylor Hawkins Message on Band's Future
Foo Fighters closed out a difficult 2022 with a message to fans and a final "see you later" to Taylor Hawkins, the late drummer who died unexpectedly in March. The group used New Year's Eve to address their future as a band and to reflect on a troubled year. "As...
'Family Karma's Monica Vaswani 'Wasn't Blind' to Rish Karam Cheating Rumors (Exclusive)
Monica Vaswani wasn't as naive to rumors that boyfriend Rish Karam was cheating on her as people might think. The Family Karma star opened up to PopCulture.com about what was really going on inside her head while she outwardly stood by Karam during this season of the Bravo show amid speculation that he had been unfaithful to her.
Popular Morning Show Host Set to Move to Own Show
Morning TV host Alison Hammond is reportedly in line for a big promotion, and may soon become one of the preeminent voices on British television. Hammond currently hosts This Morning on ITV in the U.K., but according to The Sun, executives are moving fast to give her her own show in 2023. Fans of her work will likely be ecstatic.
Paris Hilton Finally Tells Secret She Promised Would 'Break the Internet'
Paris Hilton's secret is out. The singer unveiled a reimagined version of her classic 2006 single, "Stars Are Blind," on Amazon Music after teasing a "secret" for several days. The updated recording, "Stars Are Blind (Paris' Version)," features new vocals and production. "This song has always meant so much to me, it felt right to close out 2022 with a refreshed version. And seeing my face lighting up Times Square is so special," the socialite shared via Instagram. "Thank you to everyone who has always supported my music career. I literally have the best fans on the planet and have loved seeing all of your posts about the new song," she continued before making a promise. "P.S. More new music to come in the new year," she said with a winky face and the hashtag "NewYearNewP."
'Blue Bloods' Return From Winter Break is Emotional Trip to a Regan Family Grave
Blue Bloods will return on Friday, Jan. 6, 2022, with quite an emotional episode for fans and the Reagan family alike. According to TV Insider, the winter premiere will follow Frank Reagan and grandson Joe Hill/Reagan to address some ghosts of the past and a "grievous insult" to Joe's father, Joe Reagan Sr.'s gravesite.
Miley Cyrus May Use New Year's Eve Special for Big Announcement
Miley Cyrus has been prepping for her New Year's Eve party with Dolly Parton, but she could have a surprise in store. Posters have been spotted teasing the release of new music from the star. A photo of Cyrus, wearing oversized sunglasses, blonde hair, and red lips, is displayed on several posters dated Jan. 13. The day also happens to coincide with ex Liam Hemsworth's birthday. Different phrases on each poster symbolize Cyrus' independence: "I can take myself dancing," "I can love me better than you can," "I can buy myself flowers," etc. NBC will air Miley's New Year's Eve Party for the second consecutive year. Pete Davidson joined Cyrus last year as co-host, with performances by Anitta, Jack Harlow, and Saweetie.
