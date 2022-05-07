Just when I thought there would be no more shows in 2022, there’s a chance for one last hurrah…you can welcome in 2023 with Mr. Fang And The Dark Tones at the Riffhouse Pub in Chesapeake on New Year’s Eve! And then kicking of 2023 the right way on January 6th, you can catch Neon Funeral, Parricide Sentence, and Spiral Instinct here in Richmond at Fallout! I’ll be playing tracks from all these great bands!

RICHMOND, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO