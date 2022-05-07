Read full article on original website
Richmond Fire Station 21 fosters sweet pup Sandy Cheeks from Richmond Animal Care and Control
As part of the Richmond Fire Department's Fire Station Foster program, Sandy Cheeks, a spritely American Pit Bull Terrier mix from Richmond Animal Care and Control, spent an entire day doing all of her favorite things at Station 21 -- snuggles, kisses, hugs and, of course, spending time with her human BFFs.
Why these community members are making sure Petersburg kids have a hot meal
Several organizations are coming together in Petersburg to make sure children throughout the city have a hot meal on the first day of the new year.
After years of disarray, old Petersburg Ramada Inn almost demolished
One of Petersburg's most controversial buildings, the old Ramada Inn, is expected to be gone by the end of the week.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Richmond
Richmond might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Richmond.
Warm and dry weather continues Friday
A storm system will bring a good chance of rain to the area on Saturday, with a few showers lingering into Saturday night as we ring in the New Year.
Annual Richmond Cone Parade plans for 15th march through Carytown
For the fifteenth year, parade-goers are expected to gather in Richmond, donning their finest life-sized geometric figure costumes this January... as long as that shape is a cone.
These are the places you can go to warm up
If you are experiencing homelessness or don't have access to steady heat, there are some places you can go to keep warm when the temperatures drop to dangerous lows.
Grieving father begs for Christmas miracle: 'I wake up every night asking, 'why'
Jose Rodriguez is hoping for a Christmas miracle. He is hopeful a $5,000 reward will convince someone to come forward with information about the people who killed his son.
‘He loved life’: Family, friends gather for vigil of family man killed on Byron Street
Friends and family gathered at the Glenwood Farms Apartments in Henrico to honor the life and legacy of a man who was shot and killed just blocks away last week.
Ironman mail carrier celebrated by business owner and CBS 6
CBS 6 Problem Solver Melissa Hipolit surprised a dedicated USPS worker, who was nominated by one of his customers for his care and positive attitude on the job.
Chesterfield Food Bank reschedules Christmas food distribution
After having to cancel their last food bank distribution of the year due to the weather, the Chesterfield Food Bank has been able to set a new date to make up for it.
Grace Place tenants evacuated on Christmas Eve as burst pipe flooded building
Tenants of the embattled Grace place apartments in Richmond were forced to leave their homes on Christmas Eve after a burst pipe flooded the building.
Pregnant dog saved from brutal, freezing outdoor conditions gives birth to 9 healthy puppies Christmas night in Richmond
Mama Manolo, a pregnant dog saved from freezing outdoor conditions by Richmond Animal Care and Control, gave birth on Christmas night in Richmond, just three days after being rescued.
Christmas Eve fire forces 6 out of Chesterfield home
At scene of the fire, neighbors described hearing what sounded like fireworks near the home. Chesterfield Fire confirms fireworks were not a factor in the blaze; however, one tenant said a space heater could be to blame.
