That One Song: “Sun, I Rise” by McKinley Dixon

Icarus could fly — so high the sun melted his wings. King Midas could turn whatever he touched into gold, but that meant he couldn’t put food in his mouth. The takeaway? Success has consequences, and Chicago-based rapper and former Richmond resident, McKinley Dixon, has firsthand experience after releasing his 2021 album, “For My Mama and Anyone Who Look Like Her.”
Dog Germs 12/27/22 Edition

Just when I thought there would be no more shows in 2022, there’s a chance for one last hurrah…you can welcome in 2023 with Mr. Fang And The Dark Tones at the Riffhouse Pub in Chesapeake on New Year’s Eve! And then kicking of 2023 the right way on January 6th, you can catch Neon Funeral, Parricide Sentence, and Spiral Instinct here in Richmond at Fallout! I’ll be playing tracks from all these great bands!
Brooklyn Takes on Richmond

Legendary radio deejay Malcolm (Radio Free Brooklyn) plays some of his favorite tracks of the year here on WRIR. from Sunshine Only Sometimes: Archives Vol. 2, 1972–1975.
