Southwest Airlines says travelers stranded by holiday meltdown can't rebook until December 31st
Southwest Airlines customers can't rebook flights until New Year's Eve after it canceled more than 70% of its flights in a single day.
Southwest Airlines Releases Statement as Flight Cancellations Pile Up
Update: Southwest Airlines says it will "operate a reduced schedule," flying only one third of its scheduled flights over the "next several days." Our original story continues below. Southwest Airlines blamed the "lingering effects" of a winter storm and scheduling problems for the reason hundreds of customers' flights were canceled...
So your Southwest flight got canceled? Here’s what we know on refunds, re-bookings and baggage
As of Tuesday morning 71% of Southwest flights across the U.S. had been canceled, according to Flight Aware.
Southwest flight attendant says airline left passengers, crew out in the cold
A veteran Southwest flight attendant painted a picture of an airline that “imploded on itself” through sweeping technological failures, leaving both its passengers and employees high and dry.
People Are Describing Chaotic Scenes Inside Airports After Southwest Canceled More Than 2,700 Flights
After extreme winter weather hit much of the US over the weekend, Southwest Airlines canceled most of its flights Monday, leaving holiday travelers frustrated and struggling to navigate chaos at multiple airports. The airline had canceled 68% of its 3,900 scheduled flights, and 731 were delayed, as of Monday evening,...
Southwest crew members are sleeping in airports, Buttigieg says
As Southwest Airlines' flight schedule melts down with thousands of cancellations, crew members are being stranded in airports alongside passengers, according to Buttigieg.
Why Did Southwest Airlines Cancel So Many Flights? Here's What the Airline Said
Travelers dealt with widespread difficulties in the lead-up to the Christmas holiday weekend as a winter storm pummeled the U.S., but even as some of the effects of the storm lingered, much of the travel disruptions were expected to be cleared by this week -- except for those who flew on Southwest Airlines.
50% of all flights canceled around the world today were Southwest flights, as the airline collapsed under strain historic winter storm
Southwest Airlines canceled more flights than any other airline by far over the holiday weekend, creating chaos across the country.
Southwest Airlines cancels more flights at Sacramento International Airport
(KTXL) — A day after Southwest Airlines cancelled thousands of its flights across the United States, it continued to cancel more, including more than 80% of its scheduled flights at Sacramento International Airport. As of 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, dozens of flights are cancelled or late, with some departure flights from SMF showing that they […]
Southwest Airlines fiasco: canceled flights, lost luggage keep bringing holiday woes
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A combination of the punishing winter storm that struck much of the country over the holiday, bad luck, and poor planning are behind a massive Southwest Airlines meltdown – with thousands of canceled flights and even more lost luggage.Days after Christmas, the crisis continues as the federal government begins to investigate what happened with Southwest. Meanwhile, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is also reaching out in an effort to get answers.Southwest canceled thousands more flights nationwide on Wednesday, accounting for nearly 90% of all canceled flights in the U.S., according to the flight tracking website Flight Aware. More...
Southwest Airlines Continues to Cancel Flights, Unable to Rebook Some Passengers Until January 1, 2023
A deadly snow “bomb cyclone” brought heavy snow, strong winds, and zero visibility, causing widespread travel disruptions over the holiday weekend. Airlines were forced to cancel more than 1,000 flights through Monday, according to FlightAware. Many airlines have recovered — more or less, except Southwest Airlines. As...
Southwest woes leave thousands of bags lost and left in piles at airports: 'There's nothing we can do'
It's not just thousands of people with canceled Southwest Airlines flights being stranded at airports across the nation, but also thousands of pieces of their checked in luggage – even if the owner never got on a flight. Some passengers said they have been separated from baby gear, medicine...
Iowa Airports Included in 2,600+ Southwest Airline Cancellations
Southwest Airlines is currently under fire all across the country. With over 2,600 flights canceled all over the United States (more than 62 percent of all domestic flights on Tuesday and Wednesday according to NBC News), the major airline has left thousands of travelers without a way home for the holidays and without a way to their New Year's Eve destination.
Southwest warns of more flight cancellations while disruptions ease at other airlines
Flight cancellations eased, but Southwest’s meltdown continued at the end of the holiday weekend. On Monday, Southwest had cut 70% of its schedule and said it plans to fly about only a third of its schedule "for the next several days." The Transportation Department said it was concerned by...
Southwest cancels more than 2,800 flights in a 'full-blown meltdown'
A historic winter storm has tangled holiday travel and brought dangerous conditions to a big chunk of the United States, but no airline has struggled more to navigate the Christmas holiday rush than Southwest Airlines. Southwest canceled more than 2,870 flights by 8:25 p.m. ET Monday — at least 70%...
What other airlines are doing amid Southwest's travel chaos
Multiple airlines are working to help travelers get home amid the chaotic mess caused by Southwest Airlines' recent flurry of cancellations and delays. The big picture: Thousands of American travelers have had to rebook their travel plans after Southwest delayed and canceled thousands of flights due to winter storms and the carrier's own scheduling system.
'Never flying Southwest again': Stranded and frustrated customers scramble to find flights and alternative travel
Most Southwest Airlines flights aren't going anywhere, and frustration levels for scores of travelers across the country are soaring. They've slept at airports, spent hours on the phone trying to get a customer service agent, scrambled to find alternative flights and shelled out money for alternative transportation to their destinations — or back home.
Southwest Airlines continues canceling flights as New Year holiday approaches
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/CNN) — Air travelers in the US hoping for clear skies on Tuesday following a disastrous week of weather-related flight cancellations and delays will have to extend their patience a few more days -- particularly if they’re flying with Southwest Airlines. As of 10 p.m. 2,688...
Southwest Airlines cancellation meltdown shows no sign of letup at South Florida airports
The tsunami of Southwest Airlines holiday flight cancellations, accounting for more than half of flights scrubbed in the United States, showed no signs of receding on Wednesday.
Southwest Airlines apologizes to stranded passengers
Southwest Airlines says it could take days to rebook tens of thousands of stranded passengers, and nowhere has the airline's meltdown impacted more people than at Denver International Airport. The nation's fourth-largest carrier said it was dealing with "continuing challenges." It canceled more than 70% of its flights on Monday alone. CBS News Colorado's Mekialaya White reached out to its PR Team for the latest update for stuck travelers, to which the company responded: "We plan to operate a reduced schedule by flying roughly one-third of our schedule for the next several days. We also implemented a site where Customers can...
