ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
FOX40

Southwest Airlines cancels more flights at Sacramento International Airport

(KTXL) — A day after Southwest Airlines cancelled thousands of its flights across the United States, it continued to cancel more, including more than 80% of its scheduled flights at Sacramento International Airport. As of 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, dozens of flights are cancelled or late, with some departure flights from SMF showing that they […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Chicago

Southwest Airlines fiasco: canceled flights, lost luggage keep bringing holiday woes

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A combination of the punishing winter storm that struck much of the country over the holiday, bad luck, and poor planning are behind a massive Southwest Airlines meltdown – with thousands of canceled flights and even more lost luggage.Days after Christmas, the crisis continues as the federal government begins to investigate what happened with Southwest. Meanwhile, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is also reaching out in an effort to get answers.Southwest canceled thousands more flights nationwide on Wednesday, accounting for nearly 90% of all canceled flights in the U.S., according to the flight tracking website Flight Aware. More...
ILLINOIS STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Airports Included in 2,600+ Southwest Airline Cancellations

Southwest Airlines is currently under fire all across the country. With over 2,600 flights canceled all over the United States (more than 62 percent of all domestic flights on Tuesday and Wednesday according to NBC News), the major airline has left thousands of travelers without a way home for the holidays and without a way to their New Year's Eve destination.
IOWA STATE
Axios

What other airlines are doing amid Southwest's travel chaos

Multiple airlines are working to help travelers get home amid the chaotic mess caused by Southwest Airlines' recent flurry of cancellations and delays. The big picture: Thousands of American travelers have had to rebook their travel plans after Southwest delayed and canceled thousands of flights due to winter storms and the carrier's own scheduling system.
NBC News

'Never flying Southwest again': Stranded and frustrated customers scramble to find flights and alternative travel

Most Southwest Airlines flights aren't going anywhere, and frustration levels for scores of travelers across the country are soaring. They've slept at airports, spent hours on the phone trying to get a customer service agent, scrambled to find alternative flights and shelled out money for alternative transportation to their destinations — or back home.
ARIZONA STATE
CBS Denver

Southwest Airlines apologizes to stranded passengers

Southwest Airlines says it could take days to rebook tens of thousands of stranded passengers, and nowhere has the airline's meltdown impacted more people than at Denver International Airport. The nation's fourth-largest carrier said it was dealing with "continuing challenges." It canceled more than 70% of its flights on Monday alone. CBS News Colorado's Mekialaya White reached out to its PR Team for the latest update for stuck travelers, to which the company responded: "We plan to operate a reduced schedule by flying roughly one-third of our schedule for the next several days. We also implemented a site where Customers can...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy