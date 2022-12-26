LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville nonprofit is trying to recover after its pet food bank was ruined on Christmas Day. No Kill Louisville is local nonprofit animal rescue that, in part, helps families facing hard times with pet necessities like food and cat litter on a monthly basis. The nonprofit's food bank was flooded on Sunday from a ruptured water pipe in the ceiling. Water fell for more than an hour before it could be shut off, resulting in nearly all of the dry dog and cat food being ruined, along with non-food resources and equipment.

