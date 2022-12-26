Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shortage of pharmacists causing problems for patients in LouisvilleEdy ZooLouisville, KY
In TikTok Video, Long John Silver’s Employee Alleges Expired, Unsanitary Food is Served to Customers. Company Responds.Joel EisenbergClarksville, IN
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Home to the Biggest Burger in Kentucky, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-WorthyTravel MavenJeffersontown, KY
As abortion access becomes increasingly restricted in Kentucky, free speech around clinics remains an area of contentionEdy ZooLouisville, KY
Related
wdrb.com
Norton Children's Hospital warns of counterfeit child car seats
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The car seat you bought for a great discount might not protect your child in a crash. Norton Children's Hospital recently found a counterfeit seat during a random inspection. Counterfeit car seats look like authentic restraints from known brands but they won't have the stickers required by federal law.
wdrb.com
Illness 'tripledemic' causing more burnout, stress for Louisville nurses
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Health care workers are being forced to weather around another tough season. This time, they're navigating a "tripledemic" of COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) all at once. That means local hospitals are having to get creative in order to retain nurses and other staff members, who describe record levels of stress and burnout.
Wave 3
Metro Health & Wellness’ main location partially open after flooding inside building
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness’ main location is now partially open after the flooding last month inside the building. At 400 East Gray Street, the Harm Reduction Outreach Service Program is back at its regular hours Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The...
wdrb.com
Southern Indiana nonprofit working to pick up the pieces after pipe burst on Christmas
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Unusually cold weather over the past week has left a southern Indiana charity in need. A pipe burst at Hope Southern Indiana on Christmas Day, flooding the building and destroying furniture, refrigerated food and books. Some items, including children's books, were destroyed, but nonperishable items...
wdrb.com
Norton Children's works to make sure families feel at home while spending holidays in the hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Being home for the holidays isn't an option for many kids forced to spend the season in the hospital. But employees at Norton Children's in Louisville work to make sure it serves as a home away from home for those families during the holiday season, becoming more than just a health care provider.
WLKY.com
Volunteers feed people in Hardin County suffering food insecurity for Christmas
RADCLIFF, Ky. — On Sunday, the Colvin Community Center in Radcliff hosted the third annual Tanya Seabrook Christmas dinner. City Councilwoman Tanya Seabrook started the free dinner to help those struggling during the holidays in Hardin county. Seabrook died in December 2020. After Seabrook's death, Chef Maria Bell asked...
wdrb.com
Broken water pipe at Louisville animal rescue organization destroys pet food bank
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville nonprofit is trying to recover after its pet food bank was ruined on Christmas Day. No Kill Louisville is local nonprofit animal rescue that, in part, helps families facing hard times with pet necessities like food and cat litter on a monthly basis. The nonprofit's food bank was flooded on Sunday from a ruptured water pipe in the ceiling. Water fell for more than an hour before it could be shut off, resulting in nearly all of the dry dog and cat food being ruined, along with non-food resources and equipment.
wdrb.com
Louisville Water rate to slightly increase starting Jan. 1
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Water customers will see a slight increase on their monthly bills starting Jan. 1. The company announced in November that the move to raise rates is an effort to help offset increased costs to keep the city's drinking water clean. That means about $1.10 more...
wdrb.com
Price of parking going up in Jan. at Ky. Expo Center and downtown convention center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The cost of parking at the Kentucky Exposition Center and the Kentucky International Convention Center is going up. In a news release Wednesday, Kentucky Venues said a "standard parking rate increase" will go in place in 2023 begin in January. Effective Jan. 5, the standard vehicle...
wdrb.com
'Traumatized' | Community shocked after shooting at Valley Station funeral home
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People who witnessed a shooting at a Valley Station funeral home are traumatized after Wednesday afternoon. Shot were fired at Newcomer Funeral Home on Dixie Highway, just south of Valley Station Road, around 1:30 p.m. Two people were injured in the shooting, including a United States...
Wave 3
Person dies in mobile home fire on Taylor Boulevard
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Fire confirmed one person has died following a mobile home fire on Wednesday evening. Louisville Fire Department were called in at 8:22 p.m. at the 4400 of Taylor Blvd and arrived four minutes later. The fire was under control at 8:32 p.m. While on the...
wdrb.com
Kentucky man accused of stealing thousands of dollars from nonprofits he worked for
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky man is accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from two nonprofits. According to federal prosecutors, Charles Davis, 56, of Russell County, deposited more than $116,000 from the Russell County Arts Council into his own bank account. He allegedly used the money to make "online payments to his personal credit cards."
wpsdlocal6.com
Over 1,000 recovered members expected to attend Kentucky's 71st AA convention
LOUISVILLE, KY — Over 1,000 recovered members are expected to attend Kentucky's 71st annual Alcoholics Anonymous convention in Louisville, the Louisville Host Committee says. According to a Tuesday release, those who attend can expect an exciting weekend full of speakers and fellowship. The convention will be held from February...
wdrb.com
Owner of Ramiro's Cantina plans to parlay closure of Louisville restaurant into smaller Jeffersonville concept
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The owner of Ramiro's Cantina said his decision to close the Frankfort Avenue staple is more of a move than a closure. By next month, he said, he'll open a new location in Jeffersonville, Indiana. Ramiro Gandara said in the last three years, things have gotten...
wdrb.com
Bobbie Holsclaw sworn-in for 7th term as Jefferson County Clerk
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Clerk Barbara "Bobbie" Holsclaw was sworn-in to begin her seventh term in office on Wednesday. The Republican, who is the county's top elections official, was first elected in 1998. Her office also handles vehicle registrations, marriage licenses and property deeds. In November, Holsclaw defeated...
wdrb.com
Louisville mental health experts share tips for setting realistic New Year's resolutions
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The new year is almost here, and many people like to make resolutions. But according to local health experts, it's important to make sure to take care of your mental health along the way. "There are times when a New Year's resolution brings about a pressure...
wdrb.com
1 person shot dead in parking lot of factory near Madison, Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person was shot dead in the parking lot of a factory Thursday morning near Madison, Indiana. According to Bob Courtney, the mayor of Madison, the shooting took place in the parking lot of Madison Precision Products shortly after 11 a.m. That's at 94 East 400 North, just north of the Madison city limits.
wdrb.com
Shooting at Valley Station funeral home injures 2 as families inside mourn
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shots fired at a funeral home in Valley Station injured two people, according to Louisville Metro Police. The shooting happened about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Newcomer Funeral Home on Dixie Highway just south of Valley Station Road. LMPD said Third Division officers responded to the...
Wave 3
State investigating dangerous carbon monoxide levels in dozens of Southern Indiana homes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It was a silent nightmare of a Christmas in Clarksville and New Albany. More than 100 calls were made to Clarksville and New Albany Fire reporting carbon monoxide poisoning. The cause has not yet been determined. The Clarksville Fire Department issued an alert Saturday to local...
Wave 3
Repairs force emergency lane closure on Gene Snyder Freeway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An unscheduled lane closure on the Gene Snyder Freeway has been issued to make repairs on a drainage gate. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the right lane of KY 841 North at the entrance to the northbound bore of the East End Tunnel will be closed until 3 p.m. on Jan. 2.
Comments / 0