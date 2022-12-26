ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

Norton Children's Hospital warns of counterfeit child car seats

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The car seat you bought for a great discount might not protect your child in a crash. Norton Children's Hospital recently found a counterfeit seat during a random inspection. Counterfeit car seats look like authentic restraints from known brands but they won't have the stickers required by federal law.
wdrb.com

Illness 'tripledemic' causing more burnout, stress for Louisville nurses

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Health care workers are being forced to weather around another tough season. This time, they're navigating a "tripledemic" of COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) all at once. That means local hospitals are having to get creative in order to retain nurses and other staff members, who describe record levels of stress and burnout.
wdrb.com

Broken water pipe at Louisville animal rescue organization destroys pet food bank

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville nonprofit is trying to recover after its pet food bank was ruined on Christmas Day. No Kill Louisville is local nonprofit animal rescue that, in part, helps families facing hard times with pet necessities like food and cat litter on a monthly basis. The nonprofit's food bank was flooded on Sunday from a ruptured water pipe in the ceiling. Water fell for more than an hour before it could be shut off, resulting in nearly all of the dry dog and cat food being ruined, along with non-food resources and equipment.
wdrb.com

Louisville Water rate to slightly increase starting Jan. 1

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Water customers will see a slight increase on their monthly bills starting Jan. 1. The company announced in November that the move to raise rates is an effort to help offset increased costs to keep the city's drinking water clean. That means about $1.10 more...
Wave 3

Person dies in mobile home fire on Taylor Boulevard

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Fire confirmed one person has died following a mobile home fire on Wednesday evening. Louisville Fire Department were called in at 8:22 p.m. at the 4400 of Taylor Blvd and arrived four minutes later. The fire was under control at 8:32 p.m. While on the...
wdrb.com

Kentucky man accused of stealing thousands of dollars from nonprofits he worked for

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky man is accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from two nonprofits. According to federal prosecutors, Charles Davis, 56, of Russell County, deposited more than $116,000 from the Russell County Arts Council into his own bank account. He allegedly used the money to make "online payments to his personal credit cards."
wpsdlocal6.com

Over 1,000 recovered members expected to attend Kentucky's 71st AA convention

LOUISVILLE, KY — Over 1,000 recovered members are expected to attend Kentucky's 71st annual Alcoholics Anonymous convention in Louisville, the Louisville Host Committee says. According to a Tuesday release, those who attend can expect an exciting weekend full of speakers and fellowship. The convention will be held from February...
wdrb.com

Bobbie Holsclaw sworn-in for 7th term as Jefferson County Clerk

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Clerk Barbara "Bobbie" Holsclaw was sworn-in to begin her seventh term in office on Wednesday. The Republican, who is the county's top elections official, was first elected in 1998. Her office also handles vehicle registrations, marriage licenses and property deeds. In November, Holsclaw defeated...
wdrb.com

1 person shot dead in parking lot of factory near Madison, Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person was shot dead in the parking lot of a factory Thursday morning near Madison, Indiana. According to Bob Courtney, the mayor of Madison, the shooting took place in the parking lot of Madison Precision Products shortly after 11 a.m. That's at 94 East 400 North, just north of the Madison city limits.
Wave 3

Repairs force emergency lane closure on Gene Snyder Freeway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An unscheduled lane closure on the Gene Snyder Freeway has been issued to make repairs on a drainage gate. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the right lane of KY 841 North at the entrance to the northbound bore of the East End Tunnel will be closed until 3 p.m. on Jan. 2.
