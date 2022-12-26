Read full article on original website
cbs17
End of year brings spike to pawn shop sales—and returns, Raleigh owner says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The holiday season coupled with the beginning of a new year means lots of giving and receiving gifts. That also means pawn shops see a spike in business as they become the perfect place to buy gifts or even get rid of them after the New Year.
cbs17
Raleigh entrepreneur removes hurdles for businesses with new co-manufacturing space
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — While many of us turn to large retailers for shopping at the holidays and year-round, there are plenty of small, local business also asking for support. The cost for those new business owners to start up and get space to create can make getting off...
cbs17
Fact check: Are apartment rents in Raleigh going up or down? Here’s how both can be true
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Are rental rates for an apartment in Raleigh going up — or down?. It depends on where you look, and how you read the numbers. One major website that tracks rents says Raleigh and Cary had the largest yearly increase of any major metropolitan area in the country.
‘Very merry Christmas’: North Carolina woman plans to donate some of $700,000 lottery win to church
Donna Denton, of Wilson, bought a lottery ticket on Friday and won $700,000, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.
cbs17
Southwest Airlines cancellations reach day 3, impacting NC, RDU travelers; officials still mostly blaming weather
MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 5,400 Southwest Airlines flights have been canceled in less than 48 hours. Thousands of travelers are still stuck in airports or unfamiliar cities, trying to get to their next destination. It is the third day the airline is only operating a small portion...
cbs17
Village Grill in Raleigh’s Lafayette Village to undergo full renovation, introduce new menu
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The owners of the Village Grill on Honeycutt Road in Raleigh announced on Wednesday that a full renovation of its space and menu is just around the corner. In a post to the restaurant’s Facebook page, owners said the renovation work will begin after the...
Rising Raleigh rents mean more are on the streets this holiday season
All Bobby Mitchell wanted for Christmas was warmth – a pair of gloves, some new shoes, a jacket and a place to call home. Thanks to help from several community organizations, Mitchell was able to get some of the items on his list, but one still remains out of reach. He is among the more than 1,500 people in Raleigh who are homeless this year, according to the 2022 point-in-time survey.
cbs17
Shortage of children’s medications impacting Triangle families, independent pharmacies look to help
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A shortage of children’s ibuprofen and acetaminophen is causing some local pharmacies to see emptier shelves. “Tylenol has been an issue, it’s kind of been hit or miss if we can get it or not,” Melissa Illig, the owner of White Oak Pharmacy in Garner, said.
cbs17
After mass flight cancellations, car rentals surge as travelers try to return to the Triangle
RALEIGH N.C. (WNCN) — Rental cars are flying off lots as stranded travelers search for ways to get home amid nationwide flight cancellations. It took three days for Jessica Corder and her family to get back to Raleigh from El Paso after Southwest Airlines cancelled their flights. “I’m happy...
cbs17
Raleigh Fire recruitment increases; large class to cut vacancies
RALEIGH N.C. — One of the largest graduating recruit classes will help cut vacancies significantly at the Raleigh Fire Department. Wednesday night, 49 firefighters received their badges. “This class is one that’s young and innovative, very cutting edge technology and training so they’re the latest and greatest firefighters to...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
NC woman grabs biscuit; the $700K lottery ticket she bought was gravy
A North Carolina woman who decided to buy a biscuit also purchased a lottery ticket that produced a $700,000 jackpot winner, lottery officials said. According to a news release from North Carolina Education Lottery, Donna Denton, of Wilson, stopped at the Fremont Food Mart in Fremont to buy a biscuit. While she was there, Denton, a production assembler, purchased a $10 Triple 777 scratch-off ticket.
cbs17
Raleigh nonprofit ‘Designed For Joy’ aims to provide dignity, opportunities for women in crisis
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Going to a job daily is something many people take for granted and even dread, but it can also change a life. That’s the hope of Designed For Joy, a Raleigh non-profit providing women in crisis a stable job with a living wage where they can learn skills to help them get back on their feet and survive.
luxury-houses.net
One-of-a-kind Masterpiece European Chateau in Wake Forest, NC Hits Market for $2.375M
The Estate in Wake Forest is a luxurious home built for you to enjoy outside as much as inside now available for sale. This home located at 2700 Trifle Ln, Wake Forest, North Carolina; offering 04 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 6,664 square feet of living spaces. Call Marti Hampton (919-781-9883), Ward Wilkes (919-616-8648) – EXP Realty LLC for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Wake Forest.
Raleigh developer serves the underserved through innovation
RALEIGH — After receiving the Andrea Harris Award from the state and the Humanitarian of the Year award from a local community organization, F7 International Development CEO and President James “Monte” Montague probably doesn’t need any more validation from the community. But, we’re going to give it to him anyway.
cbs17
Fayetteville veteran creates woodworking business, provides discounts
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Kurt Ballash and his late wife started Ballash Woodworks in Fayetteville after he left the United States Army. “This is a way of connecting individuals on a more creative basis,” Ballash said. Ballash Woodworks is a business that makes custom wood furniture. “When I...
cbs17
Durham shelter steps up, faces challenges with rising number of homeless
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham Rescue Mission CEO Rob Tart said their objective is simple: to provide. Since 1974, Tart said the Durham Rescue Mission has continued to provide basic food, shelter and clothing to homeless men and women in the Triangle. Throughout the years, Tart said they have seen the number of people they serve grow. However, recently, he said that number has grown significantly.
cbs17
Raleigh drops an acorn, but not the ball: Why 2 Triangle cities are good spots for New Year’s Eve
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh might ring in the new year by dropping an acorn — but this website says we probably won’t drop the ball. A personal finance site that ranks the 100 largest cities in the U.S. on how good they are for New Year’s Eve celebrations puts Raleigh at No. 28 and Durham at No. 32.
Non-profit "Saving Grace Animal Adoptions" offers New Year's weekend puppy sleepovers
WAKE FOREST, N.C. — A Wake County dog shelter now offers a chance to host a puppy in your home. The "Saving Grace Animals for Adoption" calls it an extended New Years weekend "Sleep-Over" "Saving Grace" in northern Wake County is unlike most dog shelters. The former farm is...
cbs17
Cold weather keeps Triangle plumbers working around the clock
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Since Friday, local plumbers in the Triangle said calls have continued to come in. “We have been so busy, we’re trying our hardest just to get to everybody but there’s a million calls coming in,” Paris Rone, a plumber with Michael & Son Services, said.
Extreme cold leaves many in Triangle with frozen pipes, plumbers busy
The recent bout of cold weather that gripped much of the U.S. left some in the Triangle with frozen pipes and no hot water.
