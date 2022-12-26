ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cary, NC

WRAL News

Rising Raleigh rents mean more are on the streets this holiday season

All Bobby Mitchell wanted for Christmas was warmth – a pair of gloves, some new shoes, a jacket and a place to call home. Thanks to help from several community organizations, Mitchell was able to get some of the items on his list, but one still remains out of reach. He is among the more than 1,500 people in Raleigh who are homeless this year, according to the 2022 point-in-time survey.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Raleigh Fire recruitment increases; large class to cut vacancies

RALEIGH N.C. — One of the largest graduating recruit classes will help cut vacancies significantly at the Raleigh Fire Department. Wednesday night, 49 firefighters received their badges. “This class is one that’s young and innovative, very cutting edge technology and training so they’re the latest and greatest firefighters to...
RALEIGH, NC
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

NC woman grabs biscuit; the $700K lottery ticket she bought was gravy

A North Carolina woman who decided to buy a biscuit also purchased a lottery ticket that produced a $700,000 jackpot winner, lottery officials said. According to a news release from North Carolina Education Lottery, Donna Denton, of Wilson, stopped at the Fremont Food Mart in Fremont to buy a biscuit. While she was there, Denton, a production assembler, purchased a $10 Triple 777 scratch-off ticket.
WILSON, NC
luxury-houses.net

One-of-a-kind Masterpiece European Chateau in Wake Forest, NC Hits Market for $2.375M

The Estate in Wake Forest is a luxurious home built for you to enjoy outside as much as inside now available for sale. This home located at 2700 Trifle Ln, Wake Forest, North Carolina; offering 04 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 6,664 square feet of living spaces. Call Marti Hampton (919-781-9883), Ward Wilkes (919-616-8648) – EXP Realty LLC for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Wake Forest.
WAKE FOREST, NC
cbs17

Durham shelter steps up, faces challenges with rising number of homeless

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham Rescue Mission CEO Rob Tart said their objective is simple: to provide. Since 1974, Tart said the Durham Rescue Mission has continued to provide basic food, shelter and clothing to homeless men and women in the Triangle. Throughout the years, Tart said they have seen the number of people they serve grow. However, recently, he said that number has grown significantly.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Cold weather keeps Triangle plumbers working around the clock

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Since Friday, local plumbers in the Triangle said calls have continued to come in. “We have been so busy, we’re trying our hardest just to get to everybody but there’s a million calls coming in,” Paris Rone, a plumber with Michael & Son Services, said.
RALEIGH, NC

