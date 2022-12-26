ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris County, NJ

Ex-Con At Morris County Pharmacy Admits Bribing Jersey City Docs For $2.4M In 'Script Business

By Jerry DeMarco
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xjrgo_0jv0nLby00
Srinivasa Raju Photo Credit: NJ ATTORNEY GENERAL

A former Morris County pharmacist once convicted of selling oxycodone without prescriptions admitted masterminding a kickback scheme that steered $2.4 million worth of business to his new employer, federal authorities said.

Srinivasa Raju, 51, of Haskell, began the new scam at another Morris County pharmacy after serving three years probation -- and losing his pharmacist's license -- following his 2016 state conviction.

While in that job, Raju "worked with other pharmacy personnel to pay kickbacks and bribes to medical employees in two different doctors’ offices in Jersey City," U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said.

"In exchange, those employees steered numerous, high-value prescriptions to the pharmacy where Raju worked," the U.S. attorney said.

"Raju and his conspirators paid as much as $150 for each prescription and used various tactics to conceal many of those bribe payments," he said.

Raju, formerly of Clifton first paid the kickbacks and bribes using gift cards -- but soon switched to cash and checks, according to a complaint on file in U.S. District Court in Newark.

To try and cover his tracks, it says, Raju had $8,000 or so worth of checks made out to an employee’s relative, “under the guise of paying for IT services."

“In truth, Raju never met or communicated with the relative, and no actual services were performed," the complaint says.

"Overall, the pharmacy received over $2.4 million in Medicare reimbursement payments based on prescriptions derived from the kickback scheme," Sellinger said.

Raju was secretly recorded at the pharmacy directing an employee to deliver a kickback and bribe of “200 bucks for Thanksgiving,” the complaint says.

“What do you think, I should give $300? What do you think?” Raju allegedly continued.

He then counted out more cash, which he put in a sealed envelope to have hand-delivered, the complaint says.

In another instance, he tucked $250 in cash into a Christmas card that he also had delivered to the same physician’s office, it says.

Rather than risk the consequences of a trial, Raju took a deal from the government, pleading guilty last week to violate the federal anti-kickback statute.

U.S. District Judge Michael A. Shipp scheduled sentencing for May 16, 2023.

Magdalena Jimenez, 58, of Newark, previously pleaded guilty to a parallel bribery and kickback scheme involving the same pharmacy, Sellinger noted.

Sellinger credited special agents of the FBI and his office with the investigation leading to both pleas, secured by Assistant U.S. Attorney Joshua L. Haber of his Health Care Fraud Unit.

to follow Daily Voice Morris and receive free news updates.

Comments / 7

Related
Shore News Network

Female drug dealer slashed by rivals while selling drugs from table in Manhattan

NEW YORK, NY – A female drug dealer and her boyfriend were reportedly selling drugs from a table outside 235 West 37th Street when they were confronted by a rival group of drug dealers. Detectives with the NYPD said at around 1:15 am, the couple and the rival drug dealers engaged in an altercation that left the woman slashed multiple times. She was rushed to the hospital with multiple lacerations, including a facial laceration. At this time, NYPD did not identify any suspects. No arrests have been made. Police did not say whether or not the victim and her boyfriend The post Female drug dealer slashed by rivals while selling drugs from table in Manhattan appeared first on Shore News Network.
MANHATTAN, NY
hudsoncountyview.com

Police: Man caught with 28 glassine folds of heroin, 76 plastic bags of cocaine, in Bayonne

A man was caught with 28 glassine folds of heroin and 76 plastic bags of cocaine in Bayonne yesterday morning, according to Police Capt. Eric Amato. Jason L. Minick, 36, of Jersey City, possession of a controlled dangerous substance (cocaine), possession of CDS (heroin), possession of CDS with the intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school, two counts of possession of CDS with the intent to distribute, and contempt due to six outstanding warrants, Amato said.
BAYONNE, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Man killed on Communipaw Avenue in Jersey City

A man was fatally shot in Jersey City on Christmas Day according to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez. The victim was later identified as Khaliq Lockett, 46, who suffered gunshot wounds in the torso area. According to the prosecutor’s report, the Jersey City Police Department was notified of the shooting...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Manslaughter Charge For Norwalk Crash That Left 1 Dead

A 25-year-old Fairfield County man has been charged with manslaughter in connection with a crash that left a 19-year-old dead. The crash, which killed Oscar Valdovinos of Norwalk, took place in Norwalk on Sunday, Nov. 27 on Dr. Martin Luther King Drive. When Norwalk officers arrived on the scene of...
NORWALK, CT
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
439K+
Followers
63K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy