numberfire.com
Klay Thompson (injury management) likely out Wednesday for Warriors
Golden State Warriors guard/forward Klay Thompson (injury management) is not expected to play on Wednesday against the Utah Jazz. Thompson is expected to sit out the second leg of the Warriors' back-to-back after he played 39 minutes on Tuesday against the Charlotte Hornets. The 32-year-old scored 29 points (10-22 field goals, 5-12 3-pointers) with 5 rebounds, 4 assists, and a block. Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, and Anthony Lamb will have more minutes available on Wednesday. Jordan Poole should also benefit from a larger role on offense.
numberfire.com
Bogdan Bogdanovic (injury management) available Wednesday for Atlanta
Atlanta Hawks shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (injury management) is available Wednesday against the Brooklyn Nets. Bogdanovic has been upgraded from questionable less than an hour before tip-off. Trae Young (calf) is out on the second leg of the Hawks' back-to-back, so Bogdanovic should see an uptick in usage for Atlanta.
numberfire.com
Denver's Jamal Murray (injury management) questionable on Friday
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (injury management) is questionable to play in Friday's game against the Miami Heat. Murray's status is currently in question after he was held out one game for injury management reasons. Expect Bones Hyland to play an increased role on Friday if Murray remains out. Murray's...
numberfire.com
Aaron Gordon (shoulder) ruled out Tuesday for Nuggets
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (shoulder) is out Tuesday versus the Sacramento Kings. Gordon will miss his fourth game of the season. Zeke Nnaji is the favorite to replace Gordon in the starting lineup. Bruce Brown and Vlatko Cancar will also have more minutes available with Gordon and Jeff Green (hand/finger) both out.
numberfire.com
NBA Betting Guide for Thursday 12/29/22: Can the Clippers Contain the Celtics?
Betting on the NBA can get a little overwhelming throughout the season because there are games every day, and there's just a lot to track throughout the season and entering every night -- spreads, over/unders, injuries, and so on. But you can rely on numberFire to help. We have a...
numberfire.com
Hornets' Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) out on Thursday
Charlotte Hornets point guard Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) has been ruled out of Thursday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Smith has been downgraded from questionable to out and will remain sidelined for Thursday's clash with the Thunder. His next chance to play will come against the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday.
numberfire.com
Lakers' Lonnie Walker (tailbone) probable on Friday
Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Lonnie Walker (tailbone) is probable for Friday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Walker is dealing with a tailbone injury and is probable to face Atlanta on Friday. Our models expect him to play 28.6 minutes against the Hawks. Walker's Friday projection includes 14.3 points, 3.0...
numberfire.com
Kelly Oubre (hand) active for Charlotte's Thursday matchup
Charlotte Hornets small forward Kelly Oubre (hand) is available for Thursday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Oubre will suit up despite being listed as doubtful with a hand injury. In a matchup against a Thunder team ranked ninth in defensive rating, Oubre's FanDuel salary stands at $7,800. According to...
numberfire.com
Heat's Kyle Lowry (personal) not listed on Friday's injury report
Miami Heat point guard Kyle Lowry (personal) is available for Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Lowry, who was a late scratch for personal reasons on Wednesday, is not listed on the injury report for Friday's clash with Denver. Barring a change, he should be good to go again the Nuggets. Our models expect him to play 34.2 minutes on Friday.
numberfire.com
Mavericks rule out Reggie Bullock (illness) on Thursday
Dallas Mavericks guard Reggie Bullock (illness) will not play in Thursday's game versus the Houston Rockets. Bullock will sit out against his intrastate rivals after he was held out with an illness. Expect Tim Hardaway Jr. to log more minutes on Thursday. Hardaway Jr.'s projection includes 16.6 points, 4.1 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Jrue Holiday (illness) ruled out Wednesday for Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks point guard Jrue Holiday (illness) is out Wednesday versus the Chicago Bulls. Holiday was previously listed as probable, so this comes as a bit of a surprise. His next chance to play will be on Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Khris Middleton (knee) is also out Wednesday, so look for Jevon Carter, Pat Connaughton, and Grayson Allen to take on additional minutes.
numberfire.com
Hawks' Trae Young (calf) questionable on Wednesday
Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young (calf) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Young left Tuesday's game versus the Indiana Pacers late in the fourth quarter due to a left calf contusion. He is "hopeful" to play and has been assigned the questionable designation. Dejounte Murray would have more ball-handling opportunities if Young is ruled out.
numberfire.com
Alex Caruso (shoulder) probable on Friday for Bulls
Chicago Bulls point guard Alex Caruso (shoulder) is probable for Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Caruso is still dealing with a shoulder injury but is likely to return on Friday after being listed as probable. Our models expect him to play 25.8 minutes against the Pistons. Caruso's Friday projection...
numberfire.com
Atlanta's Clint Capela (calf) out again on Friday
Atlanta Hawks forward/center Clint Capela (calf) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Capela continues to deal with a right calf strain and will remain sidelined for Friday's clash with the Lakers. His next chance to play will come against the Golden State Warriors on Monday.
numberfire.com
Miami's Jimmy Butler (ankle) probable for Friday's contest versus Denver
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (ankle) is listed as probable for Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Butler is expected to play in Denver after Miami's forward was listed as probable with a recent ankle sprain. In 32.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Butler to score 37.3 FanDuel points. Butler's...
numberfire.com
Coby White (knee) questionable on Friday for Bulls
Chicago Bulls point guard Coby White (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons. White is dealing with left knee soreness and is questionable to face Detroit on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 17.9 minutes against Detroit. White's Friday projection includes 8.1...
numberfire.com
Thunder starting Jaylin Williams for Aleksej Pokusevski (leg) on Thursday
Oklahoma City Thunder power forward Jaylin Williams is starting in Thursday's lineup versus the Charlotte Hornets. Williams will make his first start this season after Aleksej Pokusevski was ruled out with a leg injury. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 53.2 minutes this season with Pokusevski off the floor, Williams is...
numberfire.com
Orlando's Mo Bamba (back) questionable on Friday
Orlando Magic forward Mo Bamba (back) is questionable for Friday's game against the Washington Wizards. Bamba is dealing with back pain and is questionable to face Washington on Friday. Moe Wagner (illness) is also questionable. Bamba is averaging 8.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 19.4 FanDuel points per game...
numberfire.com
Blake Griffin (illness) out for Celtics on Thursday
Boston Celtics forward Blake Griffin (illness) is ruled out for Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Griffin will not be available after the veteran came down with an illness. Expect Grant Williams to log more minutes off the bench on Thursday night. Williams' current projection includes 7.2 points, 3.4...
numberfire.com
Devin Vassell (knee) unavailable Thursday for Spurs
San Antonio Spurs shooting guard Devin Vassell (knee) out Thursday against the New York Knicks. Vassell will snag a seat for the second time this month. Josh Richardson is the favorite to replace Vassell in the Spurs' starting lineup, but Romeo Langford and Malaki Branham should see more minutes off the bench.
