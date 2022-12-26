Read full article on original website
Cardinals-Falcons injury report: RB James Conner, DE Zach Allen out Thursday
The Arizona Cardinals held their second practice of the week on Thursday ahead of their penultimate game of the season, a visit to the Atlanta Falcons. But the injury report again paints a picture that head coach Kliff Kingsbury and his staff could be patching together starters come the game on Sunday.
As usual, J.J. Watt’s timing was impeccable in retirement announcement
J.J. Watt came to Arizona as a real-life superhero. He did not disappoint. He drank beers with fans at a dive bar in Scottsdale. He had his heart shocked back into rhythm and played the same weekend. He unveiled “Turbo Man” cleats on Christmas night, paying homage to Arnold Schwarzenegger’s character in the holiday classic, “Jingle All the Way.”
J.J. Watt says he’s retiring from the NFL after this season
The Arizona Cardinals’ last two games of the regular season appear to be J.J. Watt’s last two as an NFL player. The defensive end announced Tuesday on Twitter that his game on Christmas against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was not only his son Koa’s first in attendance but Watt’s last home game. The Cardinals have two remaining regular season games, against the Atlanta Falcons and San Francisco 49ers, both on the road.
Falcons look to build hierarchy over final 2 games of season
The Arizona Cardinals and Atlanta Falcons are two teams that both are sitting at the bottom of their divisions but are heading in two different directions. The Falcons started 4-4 on the season before winning one game over the next seven tries and are staring at 5-10. ESPN Atlanta Falcons...
Kliff Kingsbury weighing QB options, hoping Colt McCoy returns this week
Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy remained in concussion protocol on Monday after missing Arizona’s Christmas night loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Trace McSorley got the nod and “battled,” as head coach Kliff Kingsbury put it, in his first NFL start. He completed 24 of 45 passes on Sunday for 217 yards and an interception on a Hail Mary.
Cardinals’ Greg Dortch answering challenge put forth by Kliff Kingsbury
TEMPE — The usage of Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Greg Dortch has been anything but consistent over the course of 2022. But could that trend finally come to an end over the final stretch of games this season?. If Dortch’s performance and snap count on Sunday night was any...
D-backs’ Torey Lovullo expects a bounce-back season from Ketel Marte
Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte had a rocky 2022 on the field after signing a five-year extension in spring training. He started off the campaign slowly with a .467 OPS in April but heated up like the weather with a .965 OPS in 61 games from May 1 to July 22. He had a 16-game hitting streak in that span.
Arizona Cardinals release offensive lineman Wyatt Davis
The Arizona Cardinals released offensive lineman Wyatt Davis on Tuesday. Wyatt was claimed off waivers by the Cardinals on Nov. 9. The offensive lineman played one offensive snap in the 27-17 win at the Los Angeles Rams in Week 10 on Nov. 13. Wyatt did not play in the Week...
Behind Enemy Lines: Falcons see progress despite late collapse
The bottom of the NFC West meets the bottom of the NFC South this week. It’s just that the Arizona Cardinals (4-11) had playoff aspirations, whereas the Atlanta Falcons (5-10) entered the 2022 season clearly in rebuild mode. As for the latter, a surprisingly strong start faded into a switch to see what Atlanta’s young talent is all about.
Hazen: D-backs not looking to move Carson Kelly after adding Gabriel Moreno
As part of a package for outgoing outfielder Daulton Varsho, the Arizona Diamondbacks acquired catcher Gabriel Moreno, who before he graduated from rookie status last season was the No. 7 prospect in baseball. D-backs general manager Mike Hazen told reporters after the trade with the Toronto Blue Jays that he...
