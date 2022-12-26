ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

J.J. Watt says he’s retiring from the NFL after this season

The Arizona Cardinals’ last two games of the regular season appear to be J.J. Watt’s last two as an NFL player. The defensive end announced Tuesday on Twitter that his game on Christmas against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was not only his son Koa’s first in attendance but Watt’s last home game. The Cardinals have two remaining regular season games, against the Atlanta Falcons and San Francisco 49ers, both on the road.
Kliff Kingsbury weighing QB options, hoping Colt McCoy returns this week

Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy remained in concussion protocol on Monday after missing Arizona’s Christmas night loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Trace McSorley got the nod and “battled,” as head coach Kliff Kingsbury put it, in his first NFL start. He completed 24 of 45 passes on Sunday for 217 yards and an interception on a Hail Mary.
Behind Enemy Lines: Falcons see progress despite late collapse

The bottom of the NFC West meets the bottom of the NFC South this week. It’s just that the Arizona Cardinals (4-11) had playoff aspirations, whereas the Atlanta Falcons (5-10) entered the 2022 season clearly in rebuild mode. As for the latter, a surprisingly strong start faded into a switch to see what Atlanta’s young talent is all about.
