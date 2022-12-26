ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Boston 25 News WFXT

College Football Playoff: What if Georgia loses?

Three plays. Georgia was just three plays away from ending a four-decade championship drought. Leading Alabama in overtime, with the Tide pinned 41 yards from the end zone on second down, the Bulldogs just had to make three more stops against a true freshman quarterback, and the national championship was theirs. Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta was rattling to its foundations, tension and anticipation ready to blow the roof off the still-new joint.
ATLANTA, GA
247Sports

Georgia football: Everything Kirby Smart said at Peach Bowl Media Day

ATLANTA — For the first time since 1993, the Georgia Bulldogs and the Ohio State Buckeyes are set for a postseason bout. No. 1 Georgia (13-0, 9-0 SEC) will face No. 4 Ohio State (11-1, 7-1 B1G) in the Peach Bowl at 8 p.m. ET on Dec. 31 as the second game of the College Football Playoff’s semifinals. The game — which will be televised by ESPN and will be played in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium — will stand as only the second meeting ever between Georgia and Ohio State, with the first being the 1993 Citrus Bowl.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Georgia trailer: 'All we need is an opportunity at this one game'

After the regular season finale loss to Michigan at Ohio Stadium, Ohio State players, coaches and fans didn't know what the team's fate would be. The Buckeyes weren't going to the Big Ten Championship Game and the College Football Playoff seemed like a longshot. The goals from the season, it appeared, had gone out the window.
COLUMBUS, OH
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Football Reveals Orange Bowl Uniforms

Tennessee is keeping it classic for the final game of the 2022 football season. As the visiting team in the 2022 Capital One Orange Bowl, No. 6 Tennessee will be wearing the traditional orange-and-white uniforms against No. 7 Clemson. The Vols will be wearing white helmets, orange jerseys, and white...
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

Georgia football: Jalen Carter speaks out on Todd McShay's 'character concern' comments

ATLANTA -- While the discussion this month surrounding Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter should have been about the iconic play involving him picking up LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels with one arm, ESPN NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay took the spotlight away from Carter's disruptive play on the field, and cited anonymous sources to make a case for Carter as a disruptive forced off the field.
ATLANTA, GA
WYFF4.com

2 Clemson football players announce their decision to turn pro

MIAMI — Two Clemson football players announced on Tuesday that they will turn pro after the Orange Bowl. Offensive lineman and Dorman high school product Jordan McFadden said on Tuesday the Orange Bowl will be his final game as a Tiger. This season, McFadden was voted by his teammates...
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

247Sports

