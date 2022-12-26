ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rian Johnson responds to fan theory that Edward Norton's character is based on tech mogul Elon Musk

By Mark Mcgreal For Dailymail.Com
 3 days ago

Rian Johnson recently responded to a theory that Edward Norton 's character from Glass Onion is based on Elon Musk .

The 49-year-old director discussed the similarities during an interview with Wired published late last week.

When asked what his next film might be about, Johnson asked the interviewer for an idea. The interviewer responded, 'The downfall of Twitter ?' at which Johnson laughed and replied 'Downfall of Twitter. Didn’t I just do that?'

Glass Onion follows a tech billionaire, played by Edward Norton, who invites a group of friends to a private island near Greece.

When someone turns up dead, Daniel Craig's Detective Benoit Blanc takes the case.

With Glass Onion coming out just a couple months after Musk acquired Twitter, Johnson noted how strange the similarities were between the movie and real life.

'It’s so weird. It’s very bizarre,' he said. 'I hope there isn’t some secret marketing department at Netflix that’s funding this Twitter takeover.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jh08U_0jv0mzaJ00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NUW4a_0jv0mzaJ00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NMYxe_0jv0mzaJ00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Oli86_0jv0mzaJ00

He continued, 'There’s a lot of general stuff about that sort of species of tech billionaire that went directly into it. But obviously, it has almost a weird relevance in exactly the current moment. A friend of mine said, “Man, that feels like it was written this afternoon.” And that’s just sort of a horrible, horrible accident, you know?'

Johnson also talked about putting the movie into the context of the pandemic. He explained, 'You’re building a little microcosm of society with the suspects and the power structure within the suspects.

'It’s this thing we all went through and we now have all these encoded signs for getting insights into these characters, like their mask choice.'

Taking to Twitter to draw the comparisons between the Bron character and Musk, one user wrote: 'Bloody h*ll. Now that I think of it, Edward Norton's character is so reminiscent of Elon Musk', which was also reported by NME

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bd801_0jv0mzaJ00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wm2ag_0jv0mzaJ00

Another user tweeted: 'D*mn, real brave of Netflix and Glass Onion to outright call Elon Musk an absolute idiot and still have a Twitter account.'

Someone else seemed to sum up a number of comments by writing,'Is Glass Onion a thinly veiled dig at Elon Musk? [sic]'

Comparisons between Edward Norton's character and Elon Musk came after Craig's salaries for Glass Onion and Knives Out were revealed.

He made $50 million for his part in Glass Onion and will make another $50 million for the next film.

Instead of making money on backend deals, as many stars do with theatrical releases, Netflix builds in these bonuses to the initial salary which accounts for the huge payday.

